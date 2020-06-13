Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:16 PM

366 Apartments for rent in Southfield, MI

Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
6 Units Available
Riverstone Apartments
25740 Shiawassee Rd, Southfield, MI
1 Bedroom
$875
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
900 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartment homes have lots of light and appliances included. Controlled access entry to the community, a beautiful courtyard and lots of parking. Located close to highways and malls.
Last updated June 13 at 12:50pm
6 Units Available
Regal Towers
27500 Franklin Rd, Southfield, MI
1 Bedroom
$799
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$964
660 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
In response to COVID-19, office hours and walk-in appointments may be limited. Please call the office before you decide to come in. We are also offering virtual tours by calling our office from 10am to 4pm
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
8 Units Available
Park Lane Apartments
23344 Park Place Dr, Southfield, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,165
881 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1181 sqft
Seize your chance to live in one of the premier, luxury apartment communities in Southfield, MI. Picture coming home every day to the warm embrace of meticulous landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities tailored to enhance your life.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
12 Units Available
Chimney Hill Apartments
6834 Chimney Hill Dr, Southfield, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1079 sqft
A stunning community near M-10 and I-696. This pet-friendly community offers spacious floor plans with attached garages, private entrances, and a private balcony or patio. On-site fitness center, business center and clubhouse.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
6 Units Available
Monticello Apartments
22700 Civic Center Dr, Southfield, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,371
1140 sqft
Newly updated apartment homes with full-size in-unit washer and dryers, central air, vaulted ceilings, and large windows to let in natural light. Private balcony and patio with each unit.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Huntington Woods
1 Unit Available
Keswick Manor Apartments
16099 W 11 Mile Road, Southfield, MI
1 Bedroom
$949
835 sqft
Keswick Manor offers many advantages over the competition, by providing one of the most desirable and affordable communities in Southfield. Our spacious one-bedroom homes provide the comfort, quality, and apartment amenities you deserve.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
6 Units Available
Highland Towers - Senior Living 55+
25225 Greenfield Road, Southfield, MI
1 Bedroom
$680
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
850 sqft
At Highland Towers, located in Southfield, Michigan, we offer one and two bedroom apartment homes to seniors aged 55 and up.
Last updated June 13 at 12:49pm
7 Units Available
Chatsford Manor Apartments
28851 Lahser Rd #106, Southfield, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,040
825 sqft
Chatsford Manor invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community offers many advantages over the competition. Chatsford Manor provides one of the most desirable and affordable communities in Southfield.
Last updated June 13 at 12:57pm
6 Units Available
Weatherstone Townhomes
29900 Franklin Rd, Southfield, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,110
1900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,110
1900 sqft
Weatherstone Luxury Townhomes are elegantly designed for stylish individuals who seek a residence to reflect their lifestyle.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
Turnkey/Furnished Suites @ 42 West Apartments
18248 West 12 Mile Road, Southfield, MI
1 Bedroom
$2,850
810 sqft
"Just Bring Your Suitcase" (TM). Fully Furnished - Completely Turn-key. Individual or corporate leases welcome. Flex-lease. No need to know your departure date. 30-day minimum to give notice to vacate. More options available at MotorCityRelocation.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
26248 Franklin Pointe Dr Unit 65
26248 Franklin Pointe Drive, Southfield, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Wonderful opportunity to rent in southfield's franklin pointe condominuims. This complex boasts a common pool and conveniently close to expressways. Nestled just east of franklin road. This 3br 2.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
29528 Fairfax St
29528 Fairfax Street, Southfield, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
3 bedroom Ranch - Southfield, section 8 Welcome. If interested please contact (248) 390-9222. Accepts Section 8. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5845175)

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
21550 Duns Scotus St.
21550 Duns Scotus Street, Southfield, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1284 sqft
Remodeled 3 bed/1.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
20521 Woodburn Dr
20521 Woodburn, Southfield, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1100 sqft
This is a 3 bedroom, 1 bath ranch with a large sun room, 1 car garage on a beautiful wooded lot. Application Requirements -- Must Have Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $3000. (2.5x Rent) No evictions filed in the last 5 years.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
28336 STUART Avenue
28336 Stuart Avenue, Southfield, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1144 sqft
READY TO MOVE IN CUTE 3 BEDROOM 1 BATH IN SOUTHFIELD. RECENTLY REMODELED KITCHEN, NEWER CARPET. CLOSE TO SHOPPING, PARK AND FREEWAYS. HOUSE HAS A FENCED YARD. 1 MONTH SECURITY DEPOSIT AND FIRST MONTH'S RENT DUE.

Last updated June 13 at 12:39pm
1 Unit Available
17699 Windflower Drive
17699 Windflower Drive, Southfield, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1817 sqft
Great End Unit Condo in the coveted Springhaven Communities! This spacious open floor plan includes huge bedrooms with full baths, open floor plan, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, dining area with a stunning rain drop chandelier and the

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
30200 SOUTHFIELD ROAD
30200 Southfield Road, Southfield, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
946 sqft
Fantastic first floor condo unit with 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Features new carpet throughout along with new flooring in both bathrooms. Kitchen features new stove and new flooring. New toilets in both bathrooms.

Last updated June 13 at 12:32pm
1 Unit Available
25242 Maplebrooke Dr #56
25242 Maplebrooke Drive, Southfield, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2250 sqft
Nestled within a wonderfully shaded area, this private entry condominium is bright, spacious, and just waiting for you to call it home! Featuring a combination living and dining area in addition to a separate family room with cozy fireplace, this

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
17252 Sunnybrook
17252 Sunnybrook Drive, Southfield, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1196 sqft
This 3 bedroom ranch is located on a dead end street & offers a secluded, private yard w/patio & shed. Absolutely MOVE IN Condition. Beautifullyrefinished hardwood floors, updated ceramic bath, white kitchen w/Euro cabinets.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
28031 RED LEAF Lane
28031 Red Leaf Lane, Southfield, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1422 sqft
Spacious sharp 3 bedroom 1 and 1/2 bath brick ranch for lease on a great street with easy 696 acccess This wonderful home has a large family room with a natural full brick wall fireplace , ceramic hearth and Mantle The home also has a generous

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
25255 SOUTHFIELD
25255 Southfield Road, Southfield, MI
Studio
$1,705
1705 sqft
BEAUTIFUL ALL BRICK BUILDING, FACING WEST, GREAT LOCATION WITH IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY, AFFORDABLE SPACE FOR LEASE, PRIME LOCATION IN HIGH TRAFFIC AREA ON GREENFIELD ROAD, BETWEEN 9 MILE & 8 MILE RD.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
29623 NORTHWESTERN Highway
29623 Northwestern Highway, Southfield, MI
Studio
$950
7348 sqft
Freshly renovated, 2nd floor two room office suite that feels like a mid-century modern loft with private bathroom, vaulted ceilings and windows overlooking Northwestern Hwy. Visible building in prime location.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
26400 W 8 MILE Road
26400 8 Mile Road, Southfield, MI
Studio
$2,000
2300 sqft
2300+ Sq Ft Showroom Available for Immediate Occupancy. Perfect for a Home Improvement Type of Business. Plenty of Parking and available signage.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
17200 10 MILE RD
17200 West 10 Mile Road, Southfield, MI
Studio
$650
15728 sqft
4 OFFICE SPACES AVAILABLE FOR LEASE - Suite 106: 600 sqft $650/month, Suite 203: 750 sqft $800/month, Suite 207: 680 sqft $730/month, Suite 214: 950 sqft $1,000/month. When making showings, please specify which suites you want to see.

Median Rent in Southfield

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Southfield is $919, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,197.
Studio
$761
1 Bed
$919
2 Beds
$1,197
3+ Beds
$1,589
City GuideSouthfield
Are you Southfield bound? Maybe not? Can’t decide? Here’s a little guide to give you some helpful information about Southfield, Michigan, its housing culture, its atmosphere, and more. Southfield may not seem like much more than a blip on the map of Metro Detroit, but it has some interesting and important features that make it appealing to many looking to relocate to the area.
Skyscrapers of Metro-Detroit

First off, Southfield is home to the Southfield Town Center, a giant office complex encompassing over 2 million square feet of office space, including a hotel and conference center. This building houses the headquarters of many local and global businesses, Fortune 500 companies, and foreign consulates. Actually, its office space is larger than all of Detroit’s central business district, so it draws a lot of commercial attention to the city. And that’s only the beginning.

To Do: Most of Southfield’s recreation includes its 780 acres of parks, nature preserves, and hiking trails. It has all your typical suburban amenities, such as community centers, golf courses, and sports facilities. Like most of Metro-Detroit, shopping and commerce is mainly found within malls and big-box stores.

Getting Around: Southfield is served by the Suburban Mobility Authority for Regional Transportation (SMART) which operates a handful of inter-city and local buses. The majority of Southfieldians drive, as Metro Detroit is a pretty car-friendly place. Traffic on the freeways can be a pain at rush hour though, so beware!

Southfield Living

Now that you’re a little more familiar with Southfield’s atmosphere, let’s get more specific about living here. One of the city’s big draws is its home-y, suburban feel combined with its proximity to everything, both in and outside of town. Almost half of its population rents, which means options, options, options!

What to Expect: Southfield is unique in that it has many different types of housing available, from luxury high-rise condos to cozy apartments or single-family homes. Of course, detached houses are the most common, but large apartment complexes are also plentiful, with town houses and smaller apartment buildings available, as well.

Extras and Fees: When renting a stand-alone house, don’t expect to find any utilities included, though if you’re looking for an apartment, you may be able to score some included with a little bit of searching. Both houses and apartments will have appliances included and hook-ups for a washer and dryer (if they’re not included), though that may vary depending on the quality of the apartment. Pets are negotiable in most places, often with a fee, and parking (lot or garage) is often included, as well.

Southfield is full of tight-knit little communities, many with their own neighborhood organizations. The area can range from quaint and suburban grids of residences to more spacious, rural homes on wide lots, and even urban-feeling high-rise apartments. Southfield is a gathering place for businesses offering a variety of perks from its Metro Detroit location to the comforts of home. Still not sure if it’s the place for you? Well, why not check it out for yourself?

June 2020 Southfield Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Southfield Rent Report. Southfield rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Southfield rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Southfield rents declined slightly over the past month

Southfield rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but are up marginally by 0.9% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Southfield stand at $920 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,197 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Southfield's year-over-year rent growth leads the state and national averages, which both stand at 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Detroit Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Southfield, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Detroit metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Warren has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 3.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,036, while one-bedrooms go for $796.
    • Over the past year, Troy is the only city in the metro that has seen rents fall, with a decline of 1.0%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,284, while one-bedrooms go for $986.
    • Taylor has the least expensive rents in the Detroit metro, with a two-bedroom median of $897; rents were up 0.8% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.
    • Dearborn has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Detroit metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,382; rents fell 0.1% over the past month but rose 1.2% over the past year.

    Southfield rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Southfield, a few large cities nationwide have also seen rents grow modestly. Southfield is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased in other cities across the state, with Michigan as a whole logging rent growth of 0.8% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.4% in Grand Rapids and 0.4% in Lansing.
    • Southfield's median two-bedroom rent of $1,197 is slightly above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.9% rise in Southfield.
    • While Southfield's rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide also saw increases, including El Paso (+2.1%), Fresno (+1.5%), and Las Vegas (+1.3%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Southfield than most large cities. For example, Chicago has a median 2BR rent of $1,291.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Detroit
    $690
    $900
    0.1%
    0.3%
    Warren
    $800
    $1,040
    -0.1%
    3.3%
    Sterling Heights
    $840
    $1,090
    0.2%
    1.1%
    Dearborn
    $1,060
    $1,380
    -0.1%
    1.2%
    Livonia
    $940
    $1,220
    0.1%
    1.2%
    Westland
    $740
    $970
    -0.2%
    0.4%
    Troy
    $990
    $1,280
    -1.5%
    -1%
    Southfield
    $920
    $1,200
    -0.2%
    0.9%
    Taylor
    $690
    $900
    0
    0.8%
    Pontiac
    $730
    $950
    0.1%
    0.4%
    Dearborn Heights
    $880
    $1,150
    -0.6%
    -4.2%
    Royal Oak
    $830
    $1,080
    0
    0.3%
    Novi
    $1,040
    $1,360
    0.2%
    -1.7%
    Roseville
    $760
    $980
    0
    0
    Lincoln Park
    $680
    $890
    0.3%
    -0.1%
    Eastpointe
    $790
    $1,030
    -0.1%
    2.2%
    Port Huron
    $650
    $840
    0
    0.3%
    Southgate
    $780
    $1,020
    0.1%
    0
    Madison Heights
    $850
    $1,110
    0.1%
    0.8%
    Oak Park
    $990
    $1,290
    0
    0.9%
    Auburn Hills
    $930
    $1,210
    0
    1%
    Ferndale
    $720
    $940
    -0.2%
    -0.5%
    Mount Clemens
    $550
    $710
    0
    2.2%
    Rochester
    $990
    $1,290
    -0.4%
    -1.2%
    Highland Park
    $600
    $780
    0
    4.1%
    Howell
    $940
    $1,230
    0.2%
    2.1%
    Plymouth
    $810
    $1,010
    0.2%
    2.1%
    Brighton
    $930
    $1,210
    0
    3.5%
    Walled Lake
    $950
    $1,230
    -0.4%
    -0.9%
    Belleville
    $900
    $1,140
    1%
    3.4%
    Clinton
    $750
    $910
    0.6%
    1.8%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Renter Confidence Survey

    Apartment List has released results for Southfield from the second annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. The survey, which drew on responses from over 30,000 renters, provides insight into what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the 105 million American renters nationwide.

    “Renters in Southfield expressed overall satisfaction with their city,” says Andrew Woo, Dire...

    View full Southfield Renter Survey

    Here’s how Southfield ranks on:

    A
    Overall satisfaction
    A-
    Safety and crime rate
    B-
    Jobs and career opportunities
    C-
    Recreational activities
    A-
    Affordability
    D
    Quality of schools
    A
    Commute time
    C+
    State and local taxes
    C-
    Pet-friendliness
    Overview of Findings

    Apartment List has released results for Southfield from the second annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. The survey, which drew on responses from over 30,000 renters, provides insight into what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the 105 million American renters nationwide.

    “Renters in Southfield expressed overall satisfaction with their city,” says Andrew Woo, Director of Data Science at Apartment List. “However, they did give many categories below-average scores.”

    Key findings in Southfield include the following:

    • Southfield renters give their city an A overall for satisfaction.
    • The highest-rated category for Southfield was commute times, which received an A score.
    • Other well-rated categories in Southfield were safety (A-) and affordability/cost of living (A-).
    • Renters seemed generally satisfied with local job and career opportunities (B-).
    • Some of the larger areas of concern here were the quality of local schools (D), weather (F), and access to public transit (F).
    • Overall, renter satisfaction in Southfield is much higher than in nearby Detroit (D).
    • The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction included Arlington, VA; Lincoln, NE; Pasadena, CA; Boston, MA; and Madison, WI. The lowest rated cities included Newark, NJ; Bronx, NY; Bridgeport, CT; Baltimore, MD; and Salinas, CA.
    View our national survey results here.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Southfield?
    In Southfield, the median rent is $761 for a studio, $919 for a 1-bedroom, $1,197 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,589 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Southfield, check out our monthly Southfield Rent Report.
    How pet-friendly is Southfield?
    According to our Annual Renter Survey, Southfield received a letter grade of C- for pet-friendliness.
    What is the job market like in Southfield?
    According to our Annual Renter Survey, Southfield received a letter grade of B- for satisfaction with jobs and career opportunities.
    How good are the schools in Southfield?
    Southfield renters gave their city a letter grade of D when asked to rate their satisfaction with schools in the area. To see how Southfield did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Southfield?
    Some of the colleges located in the Southfield area include Lawrence Technological University, Mott Community College, Concordia University-Ann Arbor, College for Creative Studies, and University of Michigan-Ann Arbor. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Southfield?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Southfield from include Detroit, Toledo, Ann Arbor, Farmington Hills, and Warren.

