366 Apartments for rent in Southfield, MI📍
First off, Southfield is home to the Southfield Town Center, a giant office complex encompassing over 2 million square feet of office space, including a hotel and conference center. This building houses the headquarters of many local and global businesses, Fortune 500 companies, and foreign consulates. Actually, its office space is larger than all of Detroit’s central business district, so it draws a lot of commercial attention to the city. And that’s only the beginning.
To Do: Most of Southfield’s recreation includes its 780 acres of parks, nature preserves, and hiking trails. It has all your typical suburban amenities, such as community centers, golf courses, and sports facilities. Like most of Metro-Detroit, shopping and commerce is mainly found within malls and big-box stores.
Getting Around: Southfield is served by the Suburban Mobility Authority for Regional Transportation (SMART) which operates a handful of inter-city and local buses. The majority of Southfieldians drive, as Metro Detroit is a pretty car-friendly place. Traffic on the freeways can be a pain at rush hour though, so beware!
Now that you’re a little more familiar with Southfield’s atmosphere, let’s get more specific about living here. One of the city’s big draws is its home-y, suburban feel combined with its proximity to everything, both in and outside of town. Almost half of its population rents, which means options, options, options!
What to Expect: Southfield is unique in that it has many different types of housing available, from luxury high-rise condos to cozy apartments or single-family homes. Of course, detached houses are the most common, but large apartment complexes are also plentiful, with town houses and smaller apartment buildings available, as well.
Extras and Fees: When renting a stand-alone house, don’t expect to find any utilities included, though if you’re looking for an apartment, you may be able to score some included with a little bit of searching. Both houses and apartments will have appliances included and hook-ups for a washer and dryer (if they’re not included), though that may vary depending on the quality of the apartment. Pets are negotiable in most places, often with a fee, and parking (lot or garage) is often included, as well.
Southfield is full of tight-knit little communities, many with their own neighborhood organizations. The area can range from quaint and suburban grids of residences to more spacious, rural homes on wide lots, and even urban-feeling high-rise apartments. Southfield is a gathering place for businesses offering a variety of perks from its Metro Detroit location to the comforts of home. Still not sure if it’s the place for you? Well, why not check it out for yourself?
June 2020 Southfield Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Southfield Rent Report. Southfield rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Southfield rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.
Southfield rents declined slightly over the past month
Southfield rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but are up marginally by 0.9% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Southfield stand at $920 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,197 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Southfield's year-over-year rent growth leads the state and national averages, which both stand at 0.8%.
Rents rising across the Detroit Metro
Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Southfield, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Detroit metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.
- Warren has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 3.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,036, while one-bedrooms go for $796.
- Over the past year, Troy is the only city in the metro that has seen rents fall, with a decline of 1.0%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,284, while one-bedrooms go for $986.
- Taylor has the least expensive rents in the Detroit metro, with a two-bedroom median of $897; rents were up 0.8% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.
- Dearborn has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Detroit metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,382; rents fell 0.1% over the past month but rose 1.2% over the past year.
Southfield rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide
As rents have increased marginally in Southfield, a few large cities nationwide have also seen rents grow modestly. Southfield is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.
- Rents increased in other cities across the state, with Michigan as a whole logging rent growth of 0.8% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.4% in Grand Rapids and 0.4% in Lansing.
- Southfield's median two-bedroom rent of $1,197 is slightly above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.9% rise in Southfield.
- While Southfield's rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide also saw increases, including El Paso (+2.1%), Fresno (+1.5%), and Las Vegas (+1.3%).
- Renters will find more reasonable prices in Southfield than most large cities. For example, Chicago has a median 2BR rent of $1,291.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.
Renter Confidence Survey
Apartment List has released results for Southfield from the second annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. The survey, which drew on responses from over 30,000 renters, provides insight into what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the 105 million American renters nationwide.
“Renters in Southfield expressed overall satisfaction with their city,” says Andrew Woo, Dire...
Here’s how Southfield ranks on:
Apartment List has released results for Southfield from the second annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. The survey, which drew on responses from over 30,000 renters, provides insight into what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the 105 million American renters nationwide.
“Renters in Southfield expressed overall satisfaction with their city,” says Andrew Woo, Director of Data Science at Apartment List. “However, they did give many categories below-average scores.”
Key findings in Southfield include the following:
- Southfield renters give their city an A overall for satisfaction.
- The highest-rated category for Southfield was commute times, which received an A score.
- Other well-rated categories in Southfield were safety (A-) and affordability/cost of living (A-).
- Renters seemed generally satisfied with local job and career opportunities (B-).
- Some of the larger areas of concern here were the quality of local schools (D), weather (F), and access to public transit (F).
- Overall, renter satisfaction in Southfield is much higher than in nearby Detroit (D).
- The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction included Arlington, VA; Lincoln, NE; Pasadena, CA; Boston, MA; and Madison, WI. The lowest rated cities included Newark, NJ; Bronx, NY; Bridgeport, CT; Baltimore, MD; and Salinas, CA.