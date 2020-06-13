366 Apartments for rent in Southfield, MI

Southfield Living

Now that you’re a little more familiar with Southfield’s atmosphere, let’s get more specific about living here. One of the city’s big draws is its home-y, suburban feel combined with its proximity to everything, both in and outside of town. Almost half of its population rents, which means options, options, options!

What to Expect: Southfield is unique in that it has many different types of housing available, from luxury high-rise condos to cozy apartments or single-family homes. Of course, detached houses are the most common, but large apartment complexes are also plentiful, with town houses and smaller apartment buildings available, as well.

Extras and Fees: When renting a stand-alone house, don’t expect to find any utilities included, though if you’re looking for an apartment, you may be able to score some included with a little bit of searching. Both houses and apartments will have appliances included and hook-ups for a washer and dryer (if they’re not included), though that may vary depending on the quality of the apartment. Pets are negotiable in most places, often with a fee, and parking (lot or garage) is often included, as well.

Southfield is full of tight-knit little communities, many with their own neighborhood organizations. The area can range from quaint and suburban grids of residences to more spacious, rural homes on wide lots, and even urban-feeling high-rise apartments. Southfield is a gathering place for businesses offering a variety of perks from its Metro Detroit location to the comforts of home. Still not sure if it’s the place for you? Well, why not check it out for yourself?