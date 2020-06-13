138 Apartments for rent in Pontiac, MI

Finding an Apartment in Pontiac

If you're in a hurry to find a place in Pontiac because you think vacant apartments are going to get snatched up quickly, just calm down and have a sandwich. These places aren't going anywhere. With a staggering vacancy rate of 18%, you'll have plenty of time to search for the best possible apartment before settling on something. If you're looking for great prices on a place to live, you've definitely found the right place, and if you do your homework, you can end up in a decent area. So sit back, calm down, and commence searching.

How Much Will It Cost?

If you're looking for one of the lowest cost places that you're going to find in Michigan, you found it in Pontiac. The median income of all Pontiac residents is just a little over $27,000. When you look at income per capita, however, you end up with just a little over $15,000. As with anywhere else, rent is going to vary depending on where you stay, but honestly, it's not going to vary that much. Might as well buck up, pick up that extra shift, and pay s little extra to stay somewhere in Pontiac with a lower than average crime rate. Rent can range from inexpensive to downright cheap. It's advisable to stay away from the downright cheap areas... just a suggestion.

The Best Time to Rent

In all honesty, any time is a good time to rent in Pontiac. As mentioned, the vacancy rate in the city is, in a word, excessively high. Yes, that was two words, but the situation warranted it. Fortunately, this means that there's not much incentive for landlords and apartment communities to alter their rental rates too often. This means that if you find a nice apartment for around for an affordable rent in July, there's a good chance it will cost the same, if available, in December. Of course, the temperatures drop excessively low during the winter. Frosty the Snowman would probably get frostbite here, so it's not a bad idea to choose a move-in date during the warmer months to make it more comfortable. Honestly, with the vacancy rate as high as it is, starting to look for an apartment one to two months in advance should be efficient to secure the best possible place.

What to Bring With You

Some self defense classes. Just kidding! Most parts of town are actually pretty safe; we promise. Keep in mind, though, that just because rent is really low in these areas doesn't mean that a landlord is going to let just anyone rent from them. Come looking your best and bring along a rental application and a letter of employment. With rent as low as it is in some areas of Pontiac, landlords likely worry that someone without a job and with an inability to pay rent on time simply searched through the couches and got up enough for a single month of rent. Don't be that guy. Let the landlord know that you're serious and prepared to take great care of their apartment.