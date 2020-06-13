304 Apartments for rent in Troy, MI

Finding an Apartment in Troy

Rental rates are low in Troy so there won't be such frantic competition to score a flat. Yet, folks want to know they have good neighbors, so it helps to highlight that you're friendly and responsible while apartment hunting. Smile, shake hands, remember people's names, return phone calls promptly, make complete sentences with your mouth only, and bring your pay stubs to make sure property managers know you have stable employment. You’ll be fine.

When to rent: It’s vest to start your search as soon as the nice weather starts (you know, when everything isn’t frozen or boiling) in mid-spring in order to score a place by the early summer.