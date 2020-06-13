304 Apartments for rent in Troy, MI📍
1 of 6
1 of 30
1 of 69
1 of 23
1 of 9
1 of 25
1 of 1
1 of 27
1 of 26
1 of 37
1 of 29
1 of 34
1 of 11
1 of 18
1 of 14
1 of 1
1 of 10
1 of 22
1 of 33
1 of 13
1 of 54
1 of 25
1 of 19
1 of 16
Rental rates are low in Troy so there won't be such frantic competition to score a flat. Yet, folks want to know they have good neighbors, so it helps to highlight that you're friendly and responsible while apartment hunting. Smile, shake hands, remember people's names, return phone calls promptly, make complete sentences with your mouth only, and bring your pay stubs to make sure property managers know you have stable employment. You’ll be fine.
When to rent: It’s vest to start your search as soon as the nice weather starts (you know, when everything isn’t frozen or boiling) in mid-spring in order to score a place by the early summer.
Troy's only around 33 square miles, so there aren't such pronounced divisions among neighborhoods. Basically, Troy is one large community, with a business district and large shopping area. However, the area contains three zip codes, which we'll describe here.
Zip Code 48098 – Northern Troy This area's largest attraction is the golf course. Everything's spread out here, with plenty of parks and low population density – so relax, take a walk and get to know your neighbors!
Zip Code 48084– Southwestern Troy The airport's located in this area.
Zip Code 48083 – Southeastern Troy Plenty of apartments in this area as well.
Nice matters! Troy's residents pride themselves on creating a livable city. Remember your manners, say hello and get to know your neighbors!
The city's fairly close to Detroit, located near two major freeways bringing drivers south into the metropolis. You'll most likely want a car for excursions down there, but slow down and look around! Troy's residents care about traffic safety and appreciate cautious and courteous drivers.
Known for its library and historical museum, Troy offers housing in a suburban area with clean air. So, come to make your home in Troy!