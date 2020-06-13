Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020

304 Apartments for rent in Troy, MI

Last updated June 13 at 12:56pm
37 Units Available
The Gables of Troy
500 Coachman Dr, Troy, MI
1 Bedroom
$987
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1034 sqft
Enjoy resort style living at the Gables of Troy! We have gorgeous apartment homes, ample amenities and spectacular service. The Gables in Troy, MI offer spacious one and two bedroom apartments with 6 interior layouts to suit your style.
1 of 30

Downtown Troy
Downtown Troy
40 Units Available
Regent’s Club of Troy
2751 Melcombe Cir, Troy, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,465
1063 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
1278 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,565
1994 sqft
Just minutes from Somerset Park Golf Course. Outstanding apartment upgrades including hardwood floors, granite countertops and walk-in closets. Available furnished. On-site game room, pool, playground and community garden. Guest suites available. Pet-friendly.
1 of 69

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
51 Units Available
Somerset Park
1911 Golfview Dr, Troy, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,106
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,244
1330 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,655
1500 sqft
Located just minutes from I-75, I-696 and area parks. Just 30 minutes from downtown Detroit. On-site amenities include a walking trail, pools, park and nearby golf course. Granite countertops, designer cabinetry and spacious layouts.
1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
10 Units Available
Three Oaks Apartments
4154 Three Oaks Boulevard, Troy, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,045
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
960 sqft
Live in one of the premier apartment communities in Troy, MI. Picture coming home every day to the warm embrace of meticulous landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities tailored to enhance your life.

1 of 9

The Transit Center
The Transit Center
1 Unit Available
3182 Camden Dr
3182 Camden Drive, Troy, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1480 sqft
3182 Camden Dr Available 07/03/20 Modern condo in perfect condition for rent by owner. Never inhabited by a smoker or pets (no odors!). Carpets steam cleaned for new renter, walls repainted.

1 of 25

Rochester Road
Rochester Road
1 Unit Available
1128 Alameda Blvd
1128 Alameda Boulevard, Troy, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1457 sqft
Townes of Northwyck Available 06/15/20 Beautiful ranch style upper floor condo. Ideal location in heart of Troy: quick access to highways, close to shopping, and restaurants. Minutes to downtown areas and walking trails.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
2643 Golfview Dr, 205
2643 Golfview Dr, Troy, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1300 sqft
This 2BR and 2BA rental sublease is available in the heart of Troy MI from June 1. It is on 2nd floor. It is within walking distance of Somerset Mall. There is are many shops and restaurants nearby and golf course next door.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
107 MILLSTONE Drive
107 Millstone Drive, Troy, MI
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
3093 sqft
Fabulous lease home in a great neighborhood in Troy. This newly remodeled 4 bedroom/3.1 bath colonial is a wonderful family home with a great front and back yard. What’s not to like about this one? It’s freshly painted with new hardwood floors.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
655 ROBINWOOD Drive
655 Robinwood Drive, Troy, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1554 sqft
LOCATED ACROSS PARK & SCHOOL !! WELCOME HOME TO BEAUTIFUL 4 BEDROOM RANCH WITH OPEN FLOOR PLAN ON CORNER LOT IN WEST TROY SCHOOL DISTRICT. CENTRALLY LOCATED TO LIBRARY, PARKS & ALL SHOPPING.

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
6888 DAKOTA Drive
6888 Dakota Drive, Troy, MI
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
3684 sqft
Immaculate, stunning one of a kind home in prestigious subdivision, built on a corner lot. 3 car side-entry garage, mstr. suite w/jetted tub and walk-in closet, mstr.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
5615 JOHN R Road
5615 John R Road, Troy, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1665 sqft
Spacious very updated ranch with huge private lot, loads of parking and Troy schools. Updated eat in kitchen with all appliances included.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
770 Amberwood Drive
770 Amberwood Drive, Troy, MI
4 Bedrooms
$4,250
3546 sqft
Gorgeous 4 bedroom house in the hot city of Troy, conveniently located in a newer development of Troy. 4 FULL BATHS! Open floor plan with neutral colors. Beautiful hardwood flooring in family room, living room, dining room and library/den.

1 of 11

Rochester Road
Rochester Road
1 Unit Available
965 GRAND VISTA Court
965 Grand Vista Court, Troy, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,895
2451 sqft
Luxury Grand Troy Vista Condo. Granite in all baths and Laundry.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
2634 AVALON Drive
2634 Avalon Drive, Troy, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1316 sqft
Clean, clean, clean ranch in coveted Troy!! Barnard, Baker and Athens Troy Schools. All rated at 10!! Recently remodeled throughout! Granite kitchen. 3 bedrooms, with both a living room and family room! 1.

1 of 14

Maple Road
Maple Road
1 Unit Available
1130 BIRCHWOOD Drive
1130 Birchwood Avenue, Troy, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
768 sqft
Adorable 2 Bedrooms Ranch Style Home. Large Spacious Living Room, Large Kitchen,All Appliances Included. Enjoy entertaining on the large covered deck in the very big backyard.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
567 ROBBINS Drive
567 Robbins Drive, Troy, MI
Studio
$12,873
22068 sqft
6 to 24 month lease. $7.00/ST/Year 2 months security deposit required when sign the agreement.

1 of 10

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
4023 Shadrock Dr
4023 Shadrock Drive, Troy, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2300 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom colonial house in a prime location in Troy near the highway and major malls. Troy school district, natural fireplace, full basement, large master bedroom with walk in closet. All appliances stay. 1.

1 of 22

Rochester Road
Rochester Road
1 Unit Available
1220 ALAMEDA Boulevard
1220 Alameda Boulevard, Troy, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1770 sqft
Immaculately maintanined 2 bed w/den and 2 bath END unit condo featuring great room w/vaulted ceiling and gas fireplace, open kitchen w/upgraded 42" cherry cabinets, center island, master ste.

1 of 33

The Transit Center
The Transit Center
1 Unit Available
1477 Raleigh Place Drive
1477 Raliegh Place, Troy, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1470 sqft
Highly sought after midtown square condo available for lease.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
2090 Jeffrey Drive
2090 Jeffrey Drive, Troy, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2072 sqft
This Troy home offers everything anyone would want; family room, dining room, renovated kitchen with granite counters all within an open floor plan that is perfect for entertaining.

1 of 54

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
4605 JOHN R Road
4605 John R Road, Troy, MI
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2729 sqft
Welcome home to this beautiful 4 bedroom 3.1 bathroom brick colonial. Enter the home into the two-story foyer, that features hardwood flooring that flows seamlessly into the dining room and office.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
2496 Coral Dr
2496 Coral Drive, Troy, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2029 sqft
Showings prior to an offer will only be by reviewing the photos and video tour. Available 7/1/2020. Well cared for 4 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath Home.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
241 REGENTS Drive
241 Regents Drive, Troy, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1814 sqft
BEAUTIFUL, COZY 4 BEDROOMS, 2.5 BATH COLONIAL LOCATED IN QUIET TROY NEIGHBORHOOD. BRAND NEW FINISHED BASEMENT. HARDWOOD FLOOR IN FOYER AND KITCHEN. BRIGHT AND OPEN. SPACIOUS FAMILY ROOM WITH FIREPLACE. KITCHEN WITH ISLAND AND ALL APPLIANCES.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
6925 EDGEWATER Drive
6925 Edgewater Drive, Troy, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2161 sqft
Highly desirable beautiful and well maintained condo in Troy! Condo features of 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bath with 2 car garage. Spacious living room and office/library share a dual fireplace. Living room has doorwall to balcony for enjoying the outdoors.

Median Rent in Troy

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Troy is $986, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,283.
Studio
$816
1 Bed
$986
2 Beds
$1,283
3+ Beds
$1,705
City GuideTroy
Finding an Apartment in Troy

Rental rates are low in Troy so there won't be such frantic competition to score a flat. Yet, folks want to know they have good neighbors, so it helps to highlight that you're friendly and responsible while apartment hunting. Smile, shake hands, remember people's names, return phone calls promptly, make complete sentences with your mouth only, and bring your pay stubs to make sure property managers know you have stable employment. You’ll be fine.

When to rent: It’s vest to start your search as soon as the nice weather starts (you know, when everything isn’t frozen or boiling) in mid-spring in order to score a place by the early summer.

Troy Neighborhoods

Troy's only around 33 square miles, so there aren't such pronounced divisions among neighborhoods. Basically, Troy is one large community, with a business district and large shopping area. However, the area contains three zip codes, which we'll describe here.

Zip Code 48098 – Northern Troy This area's largest attraction is the golf course. Everything's spread out here, with plenty of parks and low population density – so relax, take a walk and get to know your neighbors!

Zip Code 48084– Southwestern Troy The airport's located in this area.

Zip Code 48083 – Southeastern Troy Plenty of apartments in this area as well.

Life in Troy

Nice matters! Troy's residents pride themselves on creating a livable city. Remember your manners, say hello and get to know your neighbors!

The city's fairly close to Detroit, located near two major freeways bringing drivers south into the metropolis. You'll most likely want a car for excursions down there, but slow down and look around! Troy's residents care about traffic safety and appreciate cautious and courteous drivers.

Known for its library and historical museum, Troy offers housing in a suburban area with clean air. So, come to make your home in Troy!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Troy?
In Troy, the median rent is $816 for a studio, $986 for a 1-bedroom, $1,283 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,705 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Troy, check out our monthly Troy Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Troy?
Some of the colleges located in the Troy area include Walsh College of Accountancy and Business Administration, Mott Community College, Concordia University-Ann Arbor, College for Creative Studies, and Lawrence Technological University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Troy?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Troy from include Detroit, Ann Arbor, Farmington Hills, Southfield, and Warren.

