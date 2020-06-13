Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:48 AM

202 Apartments for rent in Birmingham, MI with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with res... Read Guide >

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Birmingham
1 Unit Available
1391 BENNAVILLE Avenue
1391 Bennaville Avenue, Birmingham, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
796 sqft
Charming home close to downtown Birmingham! This home includes all hardwood floors. Open floorplan. Dining room off kitchen. Spacious living area. Kitchen overlooks backyard patio. Two spacious rooms with large closet space.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Birmingham
1 Unit Available
411 S OLD WOODWARD Avenue
411 South Old Woodward Avenue, Birmingham, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,150
995 sqft
Highly sought after, in-town, Birmingham Place condo. Granite surfaces throughout. Hardwood floors. In unit laundry. Panoramic balcony with Western views on the quiet Old Woodward side. Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Birmingham
1 Unit Available
430 LEWIS Court
430 Lewis Court, Birmingham, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1670 sqft
VIRTUAL SHOWING AVAIL, INQUIRE W/AGENT. AMAZING LOFT STYLE CONDO WALKING DISTANCE TO DOWNTOWN BIRMINGHAM. INTERIOR FEATURES 3 FLOORS OF SPACIOUS LIVING, FIRST AND SECOND FLOOR FAMILY ROOM WITH FLOOR TO CEILING WINDOWS. TWO BEDROOMS, 2.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Birmingham
1 Unit Available
1228 COLE Street
1228 Cole Street, Birmingham, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
943 sqft
GREAT LOCATION, TRULY WALKING DISTANCE TO DOWNTOWN B'HAM. IMPRESSIVE CONTEMPORARY WITH VAULTED CEILING, NEWER SLATE BATH, BUILT-IN DINING BAR AND ARCHITECTURAL DETAILING. MST. BEDROOM W/ WALK IN CLOSET. 2ND UPSTAIRS BEDROOM W/ HARDWOOD FLR.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Birmingham
1 Unit Available
662 PURDY ST APT 208
662 Purdy Street, Birmingham, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,450
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious end unit condo on quiet Downtown Birmingham Street. Large living room with attached balcony, nice kitchen w/ full size appliances, Separate kitchen nook space. Stackable washer/ dryer in unit. Bedroom with cedar closet.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Birmingham
1 Unit Available
955 S BATES Street
955 South Bates Street, Birmingham, MI
5 Bedrooms
$8,000
3317 sqft
Gorgeous 2018 built in town newer construction. Wonderful opportunity to live on a great street just blocks from downtown, with all the finishings complete.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Birmingham
1 Unit Available
1059 N OLD WOODWARD Avenue
1059 North Old Woodward Avenue, Birmingham, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1129 sqft
Walk to town beautiful Bham Condo! UPDATED 2BED/2BATH/1LAV, HWF thruout, GRANITE CTRTOPS, MAPLE CABS, S/S APPLS, 2 refrigs(one in bsmt) GAS STOVE, MASTER BATH HAS 2 SINKS, PRIVATE ENTRANCE, PRIVATE DECK, BASEMENT WITH NEW WASHER/ DRYER.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Birmingham
1 Unit Available
808 ANN Street
808 Ann Street, Birmingham, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,100
415 sqft
Very unique and charming apartment in downtown Birmingham. Only 4 units in this lovely structure with shared courtyard with patio and hot tub and common basement featuring private storage unit and free laundry facilities.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Birmingham
1 Unit Available
990 CHAPIN Avenue
990 Chapin Avenue, Birmingham, MI
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2136 sqft
BRIGHT AND OPEN FLOOR PLAN HIGHLIGHTED BY GLEAMING HARDWOODS GREETS YOU AT THE ENTRY AND FLOWS FROM THE SPACIOUS LIVING AND DINING ROOMS.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Birmingham
1 Unit Available
35300 Woodward Avenue
35300 Woodward Avenue, Birmingham, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
878 sqft
Fully furnished Penthouse views at Poppleton Place Condos just steps from Birmingham's finest shopping, & dining. This beautiful move-in ready 5th-floor condo features hardwood floors throughout.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Birmingham
1 Unit Available
101 Saint Andrews Street
101 Saint Andrews Street, Birmingham, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,100
749 sqft
COMPLETELY RENOVATED IN 2019 WITH NEW KITCHEN CABINETS AND GRANITE COUNTER TOPS AND APPLIANCES, FRESHLY PAINTED THRU-OUT, UPDATED BATHROOM WITH NEW VANITY & CERAMIC FLOORING AND SHOWER.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Birmingham
1 Unit Available
855 BENNAVILLE Avenue
855 Bennaville Avenue, Birmingham, MI
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
2323 sqft
This beauty belongs on the pages of Architectural Digest! Quality finishes throughout this gorgeous upscale home features open concept living, high ceilings, crown moldings, granite countertops, s.

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Birmingham
1 Unit Available
111 WILLITS Street
111 Willits Street, Birmingham, MI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$20,000
2395 sqft
LUXURIOUS PENTHOUSE LOCATED IN ONE OF BIRMINGHAMS MOST PRESTIGIOUS ADDRESSES "111 WILLITS." THIS COMPLETELY FURNISHED & UPDATED PENTHOUSE FEATURES ~2,400 SQFT OF LIVING SPACE INCLUDING 3 BEDROOMS & 3.1 BATHS.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Birmingham
1 Unit Available
1810 GRAEFIELD Road
1810 Graefield Road, Birmingham, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
906 sqft
WALK TO DOWNTOWN BIRMINGHAM FROM THIS CLEAN AND SPACIOUS TOWNHOUSE IN SOUGHT AFTER WILLIAMSBURG COMMUNITY ON GRAEFIELD. 2 BED, 1 BATH END UNIT WITH PRIVATE LAUNDRY IN BASEMENT.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Birmingham
1 Unit Available
475 S ADAMS Road
475 South Adams Road, Birmingham, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,350
629 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Lovely condo located within walking distance to downtown Birmingham restaurants, shopping, festivals, parks & night life. Hardwood floors and neutral tones throughout. Common basement with storage unit and laundry area.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Birmingham
1 Unit Available
1744 MARYLAND Boulevard
1744 Maryland Boulevard, Birmingham, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1100 sqft
Immediate Occupancy/Move in today. $2,250 per month for 12 month lease with 1 1/2 Month security deposit. Other lease terms/duration's are negotiable.

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Birmingham
1 Unit Available
34977 Woodward Avenue
34977 Woodward Avenue, Birmingham, MI
3 Bedrooms
$14,500
2757 sqft
3BR 3.5 Bath 3,962 SF of exclusive Birmingham penthouse living. Apartment includes two outside terraces with north south east and west views, plus storage and (2) secured parking spaces.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Birmingham
1 Unit Available
636 LANDON Street
636 Landon Street, Birmingham, MI
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1776 sqft
Lease only! Walk to town from this 3 bedroom, 2 full bath chamer. Kitchen includes high end appliances, silestone counters and a bump out for eating area. Family room add could be 1st FLR MBR, has att full bath with stack washer/dryer.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Birmingham
1 Unit Available
1005 N OLD WOODWARD Avenue
1005 North Old Woodward Avenue, Birmingham, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
918 sqft
Furnished Birmingham Lease! Very nice North Old Woodward townhouse. Walking distance to all of downtown Birmingham and steps from boutique shops & restaurants – Luxe, Market North End, etc. Cross the street to Tim Horton’s & Uptown Market.

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Birmingham
1 Unit Available
286 W BROWN Street
286 West Brown Street, Birmingham, MI
3 Bedrooms
$5,750
2012 sqft
Enjoy living in a totally updated townhouse in the heart of downtown Birmingham. Located at Birmingham's premier address just steps to Shain Park, the Community House, Library & the famed Townsend Hotel.

1 of 26

Last updated May 15 at 04:47pm
Birmingham
1 Unit Available
275 E 14 MILE RD
275 West 14 Mile Road, Birmingham, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,289
900 sqft
*For Lease* Rare opportunity to rent close to Downtown Birmingham shopping district and much more, absolutely clean duplex with separate entrance and separate utilities 2 bedroom, kitchen with granite counters, dining area, large living room with

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Birmingham
1 Unit Available
553 N OLD WOODWARD Avenue
553 North Old Woodward Avenue, Birmingham, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1440 sqft
DREAM LOCATION FOR THIS 2 BDRM UPDATED DOWNTOWN TOWNHOUSE / CONDO WITH IT'S OWN PRIVATE ENTRANCE , BRICK PATIO & ATTACHED 1 CAR GARAGE * RIGHT ON N OLD WOODWARD NEXT TO ALL THE SHOPPING , ENTERTAINMENT * BIRMINGHAM SCHOOLS * NEW WHITE KITCHEN WITH

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Birmingham
1 Unit Available
526 GRATEN Street
526 Graten Street, Birmingham, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1971 sqft
2 bedroom 2 bath end unit with side windows that add much natural light. features include: Library with French doors, Living room, Kitchen and dining room have hardwood floors. Dining room has door wall to balcony. Living room with fireplace.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Birmingham
1 Unit Available
375 Hamilton Row
375 Hamilton Row, Birmingham, MI
Studio
$1,200
2100 sqft
Do NOT disturb or contact current tenant directly! No showings without Jeff Decker present! This is a lower level lease with shared entries. 1 of 2 Lower Level spaces available, unique to Birmingham but for the right person this works.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Birmingham, MI

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Birmingham renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

