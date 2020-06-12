/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:31 PM
182 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Birmingham, MI
Birmingham
411 S OLD WOODWARD Avenue
411 South Old Woodward Avenue, Birmingham, MI
2 Bedrooms
$3,150
995 sqft
Highly sought after, in-town, Birmingham Place condo. Granite surfaces throughout. Hardwood floors. In unit laundry. Panoramic balcony with Western views on the quiet Old Woodward side. Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances.
Birmingham
1407 E 14 MILE Road
1407 West 14 Mile Road, Birmingham, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
850 sqft
WONDERFUL LOWER LEVEL UNIT!!! WEST OF WOODWARD! IMMACULATELY CLEAN W/TWO BEDROOMS, HARDWOOD FLOORS, CERAMIC AND LIMESTONE TILED BATH W/PEDESTAL SINK. GORGEOUS CHERRY CABINETS & GRANITE KITCHEN W/ ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED.
Birmingham
430 LEWIS Court
430 Lewis Court, Birmingham, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1670 sqft
VIRTUAL SHOWING AVAIL, INQUIRE W/AGENT. AMAZING LOFT STYLE CONDO WALKING DISTANCE TO DOWNTOWN BIRMINGHAM. INTERIOR FEATURES 3 FLOORS OF SPACIOUS LIVING, FIRST AND SECOND FLOOR FAMILY ROOM WITH FLOOR TO CEILING WINDOWS. TWO BEDROOMS, 2.
Birmingham
1228 COLE Street
1228 Cole Street, Birmingham, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
943 sqft
GREAT LOCATION, TRULY WALKING DISTANCE TO DOWNTOWN B'HAM. IMPRESSIVE CONTEMPORARY WITH VAULTED CEILING, NEWER SLATE BATH, BUILT-IN DINING BAR AND ARCHITECTURAL DETAILING. MST. BEDROOM W/ WALK IN CLOSET. 2ND UPSTAIRS BEDROOM W/ HARDWOOD FLR.
Birmingham
715 N OLD WOODWARD Avenue
715 North Old Woodward Avenue, Birmingham, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1412 sqft
*Virtual Tour Available.**Wonderful in town 2 bedroom town house with newer granite kitchen, large living room with fireplace, den on first floor and hardwood floors. Large master bedroom with lots of closet space. Carpeted basement.
Birmingham
1059 N OLD WOODWARD Avenue
1059 North Old Woodward Avenue, Birmingham, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1129 sqft
Walk to town beautiful Bham Condo! UPDATED 2BED/2BATH/1LAV, HWF thruout, GRANITE CTRTOPS, MAPLE CABS, S/S APPLS, 2 refrigs(one in bsmt) GAS STOVE, MASTER BATH HAS 2 SINKS, PRIVATE ENTRANCE, PRIVATE DECK, BASEMENT WITH NEW WASHER/ DRYER.
Birmingham
251 E 14 MILE Road
251 West 14 Mile Road, Birmingham, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
912 sqft
NICE TWO STORY TOWNHOUSE TOTALLY UPDATED IN 2019. BIRMINGHAM SCHOOLS. 2 LARGE BEDROOM. PRIVATE FRONT AND BACK ENTRY. PRIVATE BASEMENT WITH WASHER AND DRYER. ON CAR GARAGE. FRESHLY PAINTED THROUGHOUT 2020.
Birmingham
35300 Woodward Avenue
35300 Woodward Avenue, Birmingham, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
878 sqft
Fully furnished Penthouse views at Poppleton Place Condos just steps from Birmingham's finest shopping, & dining. This beautiful move-in ready 5th-floor condo features hardwood floors throughout.
Birmingham
413 N ETON ST APT 208
413 North Eton Street, Birmingham, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
973 sqft
Buckingham Village 2nd Floor Condo for Lease! Located directly across from Pembroke Park along with a fabulous pool in the complex to relax and enjoy the summer! This unit has All New Stainless Kitchen Appliances with white cabinets, cove ceilings
Birmingham
1997 HENRIETTA Street
1997 Henrietta Street, Birmingham, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
805 sqft
Great opportunity to lease this brick ranch style home with a full basement nestled in the Birmingham district. Enter into the spacious living room with a wonderful natural light and beautiful hardwood flooring that extends through the bedrooms.
Birmingham
1810 GRAEFIELD Road
1810 Graefield Road, Birmingham, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
906 sqft
WALK TO DOWNTOWN BIRMINGHAM FROM THIS CLEAN AND SPACIOUS TOWNHOUSE IN SOUGHT AFTER WILLIAMSBURG COMMUNITY ON GRAEFIELD. 2 BED, 1 BATH END UNIT WITH PRIVATE LAUNDRY IN BASEMENT.
Birmingham
550 W BROWN Street
550 West Brown Street, Birmingham, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1500 sqft
VIRTUAL SHOWING AVAIL, INQUIRE W/AGENT. IN-TOWN BIRMINGHAM EXECUTIVE LEASE. KITCHEN WITH GRANITE & CHERRY CABINETS. SPACIOUS GREAT ROOM. AMPLE STORAGE SPACE. MASTER SUITE WITH FULL BATH & WALK-IN CLOSET. 2ND BEDROOM ALSO HAS A WALK-IN CLOSET.
Birmingham
928 N ADAMS Road
928 North Adams Road, Birmingham, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
898 sqft
This spacious unit is centrally located in the highly desired city of Birmingham. Freshly painted with newer carpet, this 2 bedroom, 1 full, plus 1 half bathroom condo is clean and well maintained.
Birmingham
1005 N OLD WOODWARD Avenue
1005 North Old Woodward Avenue, Birmingham, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
918 sqft
Furnished Birmingham Lease! Very nice North Old Woodward townhouse. Walking distance to all of downtown Birmingham and steps from boutique shops & restaurants – Luxe, Market North End, etc. Cross the street to Tim Horton’s & Uptown Market.
Birmingham
2081 E MAPLE Road
2081 East Maple Road, Birmingham, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
980 sqft
Walk to downtown Birmingham, parks, restaurants. Right across the street from the New Whole Foods and LA Fittness. Freshly painted. Hardwood floors throughout, Anderson Windows with Blinds.
Birmingham
275 E 14 MILE RD
275 West 14 Mile Road, Birmingham, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,289
900 sqft
*For Lease* Rare opportunity to rent close to Downtown Birmingham shopping district and much more, absolutely clean duplex with separate entrance and separate utilities 2 bedroom, kitchen with granite counters, dining area, large living room with
Birmingham
553 N OLD WOODWARD Avenue
553 North Old Woodward Avenue, Birmingham, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1440 sqft
DREAM LOCATION FOR THIS 2 BDRM UPDATED DOWNTOWN TOWNHOUSE / CONDO WITH IT'S OWN PRIVATE ENTRANCE , BRICK PATIO & ATTACHED 1 CAR GARAGE * RIGHT ON N OLD WOODWARD NEXT TO ALL THE SHOPPING , ENTERTAINMENT * BIRMINGHAM SCHOOLS * NEW WHITE KITCHEN WITH
Birmingham
526 GRATEN Street
526 Graten Street, Birmingham, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1971 sqft
2 bedroom 2 bath end unit with side windows that add much natural light. features include: Library with French doors, Living room, Kitchen and dining room have hardwood floors. Dining room has door wall to balcony. Living room with fireplace.
Birmingham
1111 N OLD WOODWARD Avenue
1111 North Old Woodward Avenue, Birmingham, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1196 sqft
Must See Unit At Gated Coveted Woodward Place Condo.Mint Condition.Prime Location on Old Woodward.Walking Distance to Downtown Birmingham. Spacious Rooms Featuring Brand New Hardwood Floor.Freshly Painted, Large Updated Kitchen with Track Lighting.
Somerset Park
1911 Golfview Dr, Troy, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,244
1330 sqft
Located just minutes from I-75, I-696 and area parks. Just 30 minutes from downtown Detroit. On-site amenities include a walking trail, pools, park and nearby golf course. Granite countertops, designer cabinetry and spacious layouts.
Royal Oak
Metropolitan 13
4000 West 13 Mile Road, Royal Oak, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,209
780 sqft
We get it. You want a cool location, a nice sized 2 br. apt, that's all character outside and new chic inside, with individuality written all over it.
Royal Oak
Briarwood Park
2400 Parmenter Boulevard, Royal Oak, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
930 sqft
Briarwood Park Apartments is a secluded enclave of luxury apartments within the upscale, well located, North Royal Oak area. This magnificent community is the ultimate blend of nature and convenience nestled among a quiet neighborhood.
The Transit Center
3182 Camden Dr
3182 Camden Drive, Troy, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1480 sqft
3182 Camden Dr Available 07/03/20 Modern condo in perfect condition for rent by owner. Never inhabited by a smoker or pets (no odors!). Carpets steam cleaned for new renter, walls repainted.
2643 Golfview Dr, 205
2643 Golfview Dr, Troy, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1300 sqft
This 2BR and 2BA rental sublease is available in the heart of Troy MI from June 1. It is on 2nd floor. It is within walking distance of Somerset Mall. There is are many shops and restaurants nearby and golf course next door.
