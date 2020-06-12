/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 9:02 PM
274 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Birmingham, MI
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Birmingham
1 Unit Available
2711 Dorchester Road
2711 Dorchester Road, Birmingham, MI
2711 Dorchester Road Available 07/01/20 The Perfect Cozy 4 Bedroom Home in Birmingham - Cozy,comfortable three living levels. Remodeled, clean and modern kitchen. Stainless steel appliances. Open floor plan, great for entertaining guests.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Birmingham
1 Unit Available
955 S BATES Street
955 South Bates Street, Birmingham, MI
Gorgeous 2018 built in town newer construction. Wonderful opportunity to live on a great street just blocks from downtown, with all the finishings complete.
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Birmingham
1 Unit Available
990 CHAPIN Avenue
990 Chapin Avenue, Birmingham, MI
BRIGHT AND OPEN FLOOR PLAN HIGHLIGHTED BY GLEAMING HARDWOODS GREETS YOU AT THE ENTRY AND FLOWS FROM THE SPACIOUS LIVING AND DINING ROOMS.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Birmingham
1 Unit Available
966 WOODLEA Street
966 Woodlea Street, Birmingham, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1893 sqft
SPACIOUS RANCH AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE RENTAL. WHITE KITCHEN OPENS TO DINING AND LIVING SPACES WITH HARDWOOD FLOORS. 3 BEDROOMS AND 2.1 BATHS, INCLUDING MASTER WITH PRIVATE BATH. TWO CAR ATTACHED GARAGE. UNFINISHED BASEMENT. FENCED YARD.
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Birmingham
1 Unit Available
855 BENNAVILLE Avenue
855 Bennaville Avenue, Birmingham, MI
This beauty belongs on the pages of Architectural Digest! Quality finishes throughout this gorgeous upscale home features open concept living, high ceilings, crown moldings, granite countertops, s.
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Birmingham
1 Unit Available
111 WILLITS Street
111 Willits Street, Birmingham, MI
3 Bedrooms
$20,000
2395 sqft
LUXURIOUS PENTHOUSE LOCATED IN ONE OF BIRMINGHAMS MOST PRESTIGIOUS ADDRESSES "111 WILLITS." THIS COMPLETELY FURNISHED & UPDATED PENTHOUSE FEATURES ~2,400 SQFT OF LIVING SPACE INCLUDING 3 BEDROOMS & 3.1 BATHS.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Birmingham
1 Unit Available
1744 MARYLAND Boulevard
1744 Maryland Boulevard, Birmingham, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1100 sqft
Immediate Occupancy/Move in today. $2,250 per month for 12 month lease with 1 1/2 Month security deposit. Other lease terms/duration's are negotiable.
1 of 41
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Birmingham
1 Unit Available
34977 Woodward Avenue
34977 Woodward Avenue, Birmingham, MI
3 Bedrooms
$14,500
2757 sqft
3BR 3.5 Bath 3,962 SF of exclusive Birmingham penthouse living. Apartment includes two outside terraces with north south east and west views, plus storage and (2) secured parking spaces.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Birmingham
1 Unit Available
2507 Windemere Road
2507 Windemere Road, Birmingham, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1132 sqft
*For Rent Only* Perfectly Located in Pembrook Park Area - Bright & Airy Brick Bungalow - Beautiful Deep Lot W/Lush Perennials - Enclosed Four Seasons Room - One Car Detached Garage - Beautiful Dark Hardwood Floors - Plush Carpeting In Upper Master
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Birmingham
1 Unit Available
636 LANDON Street
636 Landon Street, Birmingham, MI
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1776 sqft
Lease only! Walk to town from this 3 bedroom, 2 full bath chamer. Kitchen includes high end appliances, silestone counters and a bump out for eating area. Family room add could be 1st FLR MBR, has att full bath with stack washer/dryer.
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Birmingham
1 Unit Available
286 W BROWN Street
286 West Brown Street, Birmingham, MI
3 Bedrooms
$5,750
2012 sqft
Enjoy living in a totally updated townhouse in the heart of downtown Birmingham. Located at Birmingham's premier address just steps to Shain Park, the Community House, Library & the famed Townsend Hotel.
Results within 1 mile of Birmingham
Verified
1 of 69
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
51 Units Available
Somerset Park
1911 Golfview Dr, Troy, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,655
1500 sqft
Located just minutes from I-75, I-696 and area parks. Just 30 minutes from downtown Detroit. On-site amenities include a walking trail, pools, park and nearby golf course. Granite countertops, designer cabinetry and spacious layouts.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Franklin
1 Unit Available
18674 W 13 Mile Rd Apt 2
18674 West 13 Mile Road, Beverly Hills, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1426 sqft
Completely Renovated Town Home in Evergreen Commons - Birmingham Schools - 3 bedroom - 2 bath Colonial Town Home with an attached Garage and a Full Finished Basement in Beverly Hills.
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
3636 W BRADFORD Drive
3636 West Bradford Drive, Oakland County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2200 sqft
Nice updated brick home in BIRMINGHAM SCHOOL DISTRICT. Popular Westchester Village! Remodeled eat-in kitchen with newer appliances and expansive granite counters. Beautiful hardwood flooring throughout most of the house. Both bathrooms newly updated.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
280 CANTERBURY Road
280 Canterbury Road, Bloomfield Hills, MI
VIRTUAL SHOWING AVAIL, INQUIRE W/AGENT. REMARKABLE OPPORTUNITY TO RENOVATE OR BUILD A NEW HOME ON THIS SPECTACULAR 3.29 ACRE PROPERTY NESTLED IN THE "CITY OF BLOOMFIELD HILLS" AMONG MULTI MILLION DOLLAR ESTATES.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Franklin
1 Unit Available
18181 KIRKSHIRE Avenue
18181 Kirkshire Avenue, Beverly Hills, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1625 sqft
Bike or walk to town from this charming, updated west Beverly Hills Ranch on a large lot. Open floor plan and hardwood floors throughout. Living Room with large bay window, fireplace, and cove ceiling.
1 of 39
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
807 THORNTREE Court
807 Thorntree Court, Oakland County, MI
STUNNING 2008 YR BUILT COLONIAL IN DESIRABLE MATURE NEIGHBORHOOD IN BLOOMFIELD W/ BIRMINGHAM SCHOOL. 2-ST FOYER, HIGH CEILING GREAT RM W/ LOOKING OVER BALCONY, BEAUTIFUL HRDWD T/O, GOURMET KIT.
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
4521 ELMWOOD Avenue
4521 Elmwood Avenue, Royal Oak, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1248 sqft
Immaculate is an understatement in this COMPLETELY remodeled Royal Oak bungalow. Amazing location, close to shopping and restaurants in downtown Birmingham and walking distance to many neighborhood parks and local shops.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
32686 E Woodward Avenue
32686 Woodward Ave, Royal Oak, MI
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
3500 sqft
NEW CONSTRUCTION "The Woodward" Woodward Ave living at its finest. Located just south of 14 mile with easy access to downtown Birmingham, Royal Oak, Troy and Detroit This Three Bedroom 3.
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Franklin
1 Unit Available
31356 E RUTLAND Street
31356 East Rutland Street, Beverly Hills, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1378 sqft
Welcome home to this pristine 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Beverly Hills ranch. Resting on a generous and private lot, this home offers 1,378 sq/ft plus an 1,100 sq/ft finished basement.
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
1006 BROOKLAWN Drive
1006 Brooklawn Road, Troy, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,090
1200 sqft
Beautifully renovated in 2019 brick ranch home with 3 Spacious bedrooms & 2 full baths in the highly sought-after Pembroke Park neighborhood! Step inside & fall in love w/this Open-floor.Tons of Natural light. Rich new hardwood floors t/o.
1 of 16
Last updated April 3 at 12:34pm
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
3329 Ravena Avenue
3329 Ravena Avenue, Royal Oak, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1000 sqft
Premium Rental near Beaumont! Hardwood floors throughout most of main level - living room, dining room, and bedrooms. Kitchen has new granite counters and new stainless steel appliances.
Results within 5 miles of Birmingham
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 06:59pm
$
Royal Oak
31 Units Available
Village Club of Royal Oak
1132 N Campbell Rd, Royal Oak, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1300 sqft
Village Club of Royal Oak offers you a relaxing lifestyle with an excellent location just minutes from Detroit.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 09:02pm
Downtown Troy
40 Units Available
Regent’s Club of Troy
2751 Melcombe Cir, Troy, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,565
1994 sqft
Just minutes from Somerset Park Golf Course. Outstanding apartment upgrades including hardwood floors, granite countertops and walk-in closets. Available furnished. On-site game room, pool, playground and community garden. Guest suites available. Pet-friendly.
Similar Pages
Birmingham 1 BedroomsBirmingham 2 BedroomsBirmingham 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBirmingham 3 BedroomsBirmingham Apartments with Balcony
Birmingham Apartments with GarageBirmingham Apartments with GymBirmingham Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBirmingham Apartments with ParkingBirmingham Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Detroit, MIAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MISouthfield, MIWarren, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MIWestland, MITroy, MIFlint, MIDearborn, MINovi, MI
Roseville, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MIPontiac, MIMadison Heights, MIWyandotte, MIHighland Park, MIGarden City, MIFraser, MIGrosse Pointe, MIMount Clemens, MI