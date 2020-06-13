149 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Birmingham, MI

Apartment List
1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Birmingham
1 Unit Available
2711 Dorchester Road
2711 Dorchester Road, Birmingham, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
1567 sqft
2711 Dorchester Road Available 07/01/20 The Perfect Cozy 4 Bedroom Home in Birmingham - Cozy,comfortable three living levels. Remodeled, clean and modern kitchen. Stainless steel appliances. Open floor plan, great for entertaining guests.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Birmingham
1 Unit Available
1727 E. 14 Mile Unit B
1727 West 14 Mile Road, Birmingham, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,300
581 sqft
Great 1 bedroom unit in the heart of Birmingham! Heat and Water included in Rent! - Awesome Manors of Birmingham 1 bedroom condo walking distance to everything. This unit has been completely remodeled with high-end finishes throughout.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Birmingham
1 Unit Available
1391 BENNAVILLE Avenue
1391 Bennaville Avenue, Birmingham, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
796 sqft
Charming home close to downtown Birmingham! This home includes all hardwood floors. Open floorplan. Dining room off kitchen. Spacious living area. Kitchen overlooks backyard patio. Two spacious rooms with large closet space.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Birmingham
1 Unit Available
662 PURDY ST APT 208
662 Purdy Street, Birmingham, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,450
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious end unit condo on quiet Downtown Birmingham Street. Large living room with attached balcony, nice kitchen w/ full size appliances, Separate kitchen nook space. Stackable washer/ dryer in unit. Bedroom with cedar closet.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Birmingham
1 Unit Available
1059 N OLD WOODWARD Avenue
1059 North Old Woodward Avenue, Birmingham, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1129 sqft
Walk to town beautiful Bham Condo! UPDATED 2BED/2BATH/1LAV, HWF thruout, GRANITE CTRTOPS, MAPLE CABS, S/S APPLS, 2 refrigs(one in bsmt) GAS STOVE, MASTER BATH HAS 2 SINKS, PRIVATE ENTRANCE, PRIVATE DECK, BASEMENT WITH NEW WASHER/ DRYER.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Birmingham
1 Unit Available
855 BENNAVILLE Avenue
855 Bennaville Avenue, Birmingham, MI
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
2323 sqft
This beauty belongs on the pages of Architectural Digest! Quality finishes throughout this gorgeous upscale home features open concept living, high ceilings, crown moldings, granite countertops, s.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Birmingham
1 Unit Available
1810 GRAEFIELD Road
1810 Graefield Road, Birmingham, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
906 sqft
WALK TO DOWNTOWN BIRMINGHAM FROM THIS CLEAN AND SPACIOUS TOWNHOUSE IN SOUGHT AFTER WILLIAMSBURG COMMUNITY ON GRAEFIELD. 2 BED, 1 BATH END UNIT WITH PRIVATE LAUNDRY IN BASEMENT.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Birmingham
1 Unit Available
475 S ADAMS Road
475 South Adams Road, Birmingham, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,350
629 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Lovely condo located within walking distance to downtown Birmingham restaurants, shopping, festivals, parks & night life. Hardwood floors and neutral tones throughout. Common basement with storage unit and laundry area.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Birmingham
1 Unit Available
2507 Windemere Road
2507 Windemere Road, Birmingham, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1132 sqft
*For Rent Only* Perfectly Located in Pembrook Park Area - Bright & Airy Brick Bungalow - Beautiful Deep Lot W/Lush Perennials - Enclosed Four Seasons Room - One Car Detached Garage - Beautiful Dark Hardwood Floors - Plush Carpeting In Upper Master

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Birmingham
1 Unit Available
636 LANDON Street
636 Landon Street, Birmingham, MI
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1776 sqft
Lease only! Walk to town from this 3 bedroom, 2 full bath chamer. Kitchen includes high end appliances, silestone counters and a bump out for eating area. Family room add could be 1st FLR MBR, has att full bath with stack washer/dryer.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Birmingham
1 Unit Available
1005 N OLD WOODWARD Avenue
1005 North Old Woodward Avenue, Birmingham, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
918 sqft
Furnished Birmingham Lease! Very nice North Old Woodward townhouse. Walking distance to all of downtown Birmingham and steps from boutique shops & restaurants – Luxe, Market North End, etc. Cross the street to Tim Horton’s & Uptown Market.

1 of 26

Last updated May 15 at 04:47pm
Birmingham
1 Unit Available
275 E 14 MILE RD
275 West 14 Mile Road, Birmingham, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,289
900 sqft
*For Lease* Rare opportunity to rent close to Downtown Birmingham shopping district and much more, absolutely clean duplex with separate entrance and separate utilities 2 bedroom, kitchen with granite counters, dining area, large living room with

1 of 12

Last updated July 21 at 09:14am
Birmingham
1 Unit Available
1717 E 14 Mile Rd
1717 West 14 Mile Road, Birmingham, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,100
Spacious one bedroom, one bathroom condo in Birmingham. Great location! Community has a beautiful, well maintained pool. Lower unit with a balcony to enjoy your morning coffee or an evening cocktail on.
Verified

1 of 69

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
50 Units Available
Somerset Park
1911 Golfview Dr, Troy, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,131
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,134
1330 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,655
1500 sqft
Located just minutes from I-75, I-696 and area parks. Just 30 minutes from downtown Detroit. On-site amenities include a walking trail, pools, park and nearby golf course. Granite countertops, designer cabinetry and spacious layouts.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 06:30pm
Royal Oak
3 Units Available
Metropolitan 13
4000 West 13 Mile Road, Royal Oak, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,209
780 sqft
We get it. You want a cool location, a nice sized 2 br. apt, that's all character outside and new chic inside, with individuality written all over it.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 06:01pm
Royal Oak
2 Units Available
Briarwood Park
2400 Parmenter Boulevard, Royal Oak, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
930 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Briarwood Park Apartments is a secluded enclave of luxury apartments within the upscale, well located, North Royal Oak area. This magnificent community is the ultimate blend of nature and convenience nestled among a quiet neighborhood.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 08:32pm
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
2421 Normandy Rd
2421 Normandy Road, Royal Oak, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,200
650 sqft
NEW CONSTRUCTION EXCEPT FOR THE EXTERIOR BRICK! Z ON CROOKS IS COMPRISED OF RANCH STYLE PRIVATE ENTRY UNITS & WITHIN STUMBLING DISTANCE TO DOZENS OF PUBS & CLUBS, & A VARIETY OF RETAIL SHOPS & SALONS IN DOWNTOWN ROYAL OAK.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
4810 BRIARWOOD Avenue
4810 Briarwood Avenue, Royal Oak, MI
1 Bedroom
$900
589 sqft
Updated 1 Bedroom condominium with Heat and Water included. Granite Countertop with all appliances including European style washer dryer in Kitchen. Great Location near 14 & Coolidge and the new Whole Foods Market, Kroger, Meijer, Target, and Kohls.

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Franklin
1 Unit Available
31356 E RUTLAND Street
31356 East Rutland Street, Beverly Hills, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1378 sqft
Welcome home to this pristine 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Beverly Hills ranch. Resting on a generous and private lot, this home offers 1,378 sq/ft plus an 1,100 sq/ft finished basement.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
1918 Axtell
1918 Axtell Drive, Troy, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,050
868 sqft
Gorgeous One Bedroom Condo For Lease: Recently painted Condo cleaned and ready to move in and enjoy the up coming spring and summer with swimming pool. Clean Kitchen with New Fridge and New A/C. All appliance Stay.

1 of 16

Last updated April 3 at 12:34pm
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
3329 Ravena Avenue
3329 Ravena Avenue, Royal Oak, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1000 sqft
Premium Rental near Beaumont! Hardwood floors throughout most of main level - living room, dining room, and bedrooms. Kitchen has new granite counters and new stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Oak Park
10 Units Available
The Loop on Greenfield
25500 Greenfield Road, Oak Park, MI
Studio
$725
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$845
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$940
870 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal. Studio, One, and Two-Bedroom Apartments in Oak Park
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:17pm
$
Royal Oak
30 Units Available
Village Club of Royal Oak
1132 N Campbell Rd, Royal Oak, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,070
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1300 sqft
Village Club of Royal Oak offers you a relaxing lifestyle with an excellent location just minutes from Detroit.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
5 Units Available
Monticello Apartments
22700 Civic Center Dr, Southfield, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,371
1140 sqft
Newly updated apartment homes with full-size in-unit washer and dryers, central air, vaulted ceilings, and large windows to let in natural light. Private balcony and patio with each unit.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Birmingham, MI

Finding an apartment in Birmingham that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

