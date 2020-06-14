/
30 Furnished Apartments for rent in Birmingham, MI
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Birmingham
1 Unit Available
35300 Woodward Avenue
35300 Woodward Avenue, Birmingham, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
878 sqft
Fully furnished Penthouse views at Poppleton Place Condos just steps from Birmingham's finest shopping, & dining. This beautiful move-in ready 5th-floor condo features hardwood floors throughout.
1 of 38
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Birmingham
1 Unit Available
111 WILLITS Street
111 Willits Street, Birmingham, MI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$20,000
2395 sqft
LUXURIOUS PENTHOUSE LOCATED IN ONE OF BIRMINGHAMS MOST PRESTIGIOUS ADDRESSES "111 WILLITS." THIS COMPLETELY FURNISHED & UPDATED PENTHOUSE FEATURES ~2,400 SQFT OF LIVING SPACE INCLUDING 3 BEDROOMS & 3.1 BATHS.
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Birmingham
1 Unit Available
1005 N OLD WOODWARD Avenue
1005 North Old Woodward Avenue, Birmingham, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
918 sqft
Furnished Birmingham Lease! Very nice North Old Woodward townhouse. Walking distance to all of downtown Birmingham and steps from boutique shops & restaurants – Luxe, Market North End, etc. Cross the street to Tim Horton’s & Uptown Market.
1 of 38
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Birmingham
1 Unit Available
286 W BROWN Street
286 West Brown Street, Birmingham, MI
3 Bedrooms
$5,750
2012 sqft
Enjoy living in a totally updated townhouse in the heart of downtown Birmingham. Located at Birmingham's premier address just steps to Shain Park, the Community House, Library & the famed Townsend Hotel.
Results within 1 mile of Birmingham
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 14 at 12:37am
Royal Oak
3 Units Available
Metropolitan 13
4000 West 13 Mile Road, Royal Oak, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,209
780 sqft
We get it. You want a cool location, a nice sized 2 br. apt, that's all character outside and new chic inside, with individuality written all over it.
Results within 5 miles of Birmingham
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 14 at 01:02am
Downtown Troy
39 Units Available
Regent’s Club of Troy
2751 Melcombe Cir, Troy, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,605
1063 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,860
1278 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,525
1994 sqft
Just minutes from Somerset Park Golf Course. Outstanding apartment upgrades including hardwood floors, granite countertops and walk-in closets. Available furnished. On-site game room, pool, playground and community garden. Guest suites available. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 14 at 12:10am
$
Royal Oak
31 Units Available
Village Club of Royal Oak
1132 N Campbell Rd, Royal Oak, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,070
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1300 sqft
Village Club of Royal Oak offers you a relaxing lifestyle with an excellent location just minutes from Detroit.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 14 at 12:06am
37 Units Available
The Gables of Troy
500 Coachman Dr, Troy, MI
1 Bedroom
$987
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1034 sqft
Enjoy resort style living at the Gables of Troy! We have gorgeous apartment homes, ample amenities and spectacular service. The Gables in Troy, MI offer spacious one and two bedroom apartments with 6 interior layouts to suit your style.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
8 Units Available
Park Lane Apartments
23344 Park Place Dr, Southfield, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,165
881 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1181 sqft
Seize your chance to live in one of the premier, luxury apartment communities in Southfield, MI. Picture coming home every day to the warm embrace of meticulous landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities tailored to enhance your life.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
10 Units Available
Three Oaks Apartments
4154 Three Oaks Boulevard, Troy, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,045
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
960 sqft
Live in one of the premier apartment communities in Troy, MI. Picture coming home every day to the warm embrace of meticulous landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities tailored to enhance your life.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 12:27am
25 Units Available
Westbury Village Townhouses
201 N Squirrel Rd, Auburn Hills, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,506
1500 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1450 sqft
Westbury Village is conveniently located near the M-59 and I-75 interchange which makes work, play, and shopping just minutes away. We are nestled on the serene Clinton River and over the bridge from quaint downtown Auburn Hills.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 12:10am
6 Units Available
Weatherstone Townhomes
29900 Franklin Rd, Southfield, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,110
1900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,110
1900 sqft
Weatherstone Luxury Townhomes are elegantly designed for stylish individuals who seek a residence to reflect their lifestyle.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
Turnkey/Furnished Suites @ 42 West Apartments
18248 West 12 Mile Road, Southfield, MI
1 Bedroom
$2,850
810 sqft
"Just Bring Your Suitcase" (TM). Fully Furnished - Completely Turn-key. Individual or corporate leases welcome. Flex-lease. No need to know your departure date. 30-day minimum to give notice to vacate. More options available at MotorCityRelocation.
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
707 W 13 Mile Road
707 East 13 Mile Road, Royal Oak, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,350
650 sqft
FABULOUS FURNISHED UNIT. IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY. Water included. 1 year lease , 1.5 month security deposit. No pets. need employment letter & credit report.
1 of 26
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
3018 GUILFORD Drive
3018 Guilford Drive, Royal Oak, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
2028 sqft
Available for a Sept 1 move in. Fully furnished executive rental Month-to-month or short term lease with all utilities and lawn care included.
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Bloomfield Village
1 Unit Available
3467 SUTTON PL
3467 Sutton Place, Oakland County, MI
5 Bedrooms
$18,900
5000 sqft
Lease listing. Iconic architect Irv Tobocman's classic contemporary design radiates in this modern masterpiece. Masterfully blending architectural symmetry, clean lines and the use of custom textures and materials creates an awe inspiring result.
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
1907 CLIFTON Avenue
1907 Clifton Avenue, Royal Oak, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1044 sqft
Great location on oak lined street is short distance to downtown Royal Oak, Woodward Ave & Beaumont Hospital.
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Clawson
1 Unit Available
1255 W 14 MILE Road
1255 West 14 Mile Road, Clawson, MI
Studio
$1,192
140 sqft
Welcome to the community! Join a powerful network of complementary businesses! Partners include dental (smile direct club), cosmetology, salons, skin care, medical spa, barbers, therapeutic massage, and more! We are a community of 27 high-volume
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
301 PARK Avenue
301 Park Ave, Royal Oak, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1000 sqft
THIS MODERN BEAUTIFUL SPACIOUS 2 BEDROOM APT (1 STORY UP) IS ONE BLOCK FROM DOWNTOWN ROYAL OAK, 10 MINUTE DRIVE TO DETROIT. NEWLY UPDATED WHICH INCLUDE ...
Results within 10 miles of Birmingham
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
12 Units Available
Chimney Hill Apartments
6834 Chimney Hill Dr, Southfield, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1079 sqft
A stunning community near M-10 and I-696. This pet-friendly community offers spacious floor plans with attached garages, private entrances, and a private balcony or patio. On-site fitness center, business center and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
8 Units Available
Bloomfield Place Apartments
1655 Bloomfield Place Dr, Bloomfield Hills, MI
1 Bedroom
$869
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$954
850 sqft
Located in the prestigious Bloomfield Hills area in a natural area. Nestled near a pond with fantastic views. On-site amenities include bike racks, picnic areas, and a pool. Apartments are spacious with newer appliances.
1 of 31
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
7276 SIMSBURY Drive
7276 Simsbury Drive, Oakland County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
2950 sqft
EXCEPTIONAL! Beautifully furnished Simsbury condo. Wonderful maintenance-free living in a fabulous gated community.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
Furnished/Turnkey Suites @ Oak Hill Apartments
45600 Oak Hill Boulevard, Macomb County, MI
1 Bedroom
$2,130
613 sqft
"Just Bring Your Suitcase" (TM). Fully Furnished - Completely Turn-key. Individual or corporate leases welcome. Flex-lease. No need to know your departure date. 30-day minimum to give notice to vacate. MotorCityRelocation.
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
Furnished Apartments in Rochester Hills
2840 Lower Ridge Dr, Rochester Hills, MI
1 Bedroom
$2,250
745 sqft
Fully Furnished corporate suite. "Just Bring Your Suitcase" (TM). More available at MotorCityRelocation.com Value Suites by MotorCityRelocation.com offers Corporate Suites at premier properties in downtown Detroit in the suburbs.
