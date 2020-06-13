/
bloomfield hills
152 Apartments for rent in Bloomfield Hills, MI
8 Units Available
Bloomfield Place Apartments
1655 Bloomfield Place Dr, Bloomfield Hills, MI
1 Bedroom
$869
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$954
850 sqft
Located in the prestigious Bloomfield Hills area in a natural area. Nestled near a pond with fantastic views. On-site amenities include bike racks, picnic areas, and a pool. Apartments are spacious with newer appliances.
1 Unit Available
970 Stratford Ln E
970 Stratford Lane West, Bloomfield Hills, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1458 sqft
Stunning, completely updated town home condo in the heart of Bloomfield Hills! Foyer meets you with an open flowing staircase, that leads to a spacious living room and dining room with fireplace.
1 Unit Available
138 E HICKORY GROVE Road
138 East Hickory Grove Road, Bloomfield Hills, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1686 sqft
This Beautiful and Affordable Bloomfield Hills 3 bed 2.1 bath end unit condominium could be your new home.
1 Unit Available
90 MANORWOOD Drive
90 Manorwood Drive, Bloomfield Hills, MI
5 Bedrooms
$8,000
4600 sqft
Experience modern living in one of Bloomfield's most sought after locations that share the highest extent of privacy, home amenities, and ultimate entertaining spaces.
1 Unit Available
280 CANTERBURY Road
280 Canterbury Road, Bloomfield Hills, MI
4 Bedrooms
$4,995
4486 sqft
VIRTUAL SHOWING AVAIL, INQUIRE W/AGENT. REMARKABLE OPPORTUNITY TO RENOVATE OR BUILD A NEW HOME ON THIS SPECTACULAR 3.29 ACRE PROPERTY NESTLED IN THE "CITY OF BLOOMFIELD HILLS" AMONG MULTI MILLION DOLLAR ESTATES.
1 Unit Available
40800 WOODWARD Avenue
40800 Woodward Avenue, Bloomfield Hills, MI
Studio
$10,000
3912 sqft
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION....THIS IS IT!!! Amazing opportunity to LEASE in the CITY OF BLOOMFIELD HILLS. Pristine office building in perfect location right in the heart of the city.
1 Unit Available
325 KESWICK Road
325 Keswick Road, Bloomfield Hills, MI
6 Bedrooms
$15,000
6836 sqft
Wonderful estate home on approximately an acre of gorgeous grounds near Cranbrook, extensively updated over the last few years!! Beautiful white kitchen with large center island opens to eating nook with walls of windows & doors radiating natural
Results within 1 mile of Bloomfield Hills
1 Unit Available
433 Fox Hills Dr N
433 North Fox Hills Drive, Oakland County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1270 sqft
Please contact via email for immediate response. Tenant to supply own appliances. $35 application fee per applicant. No smoking inside the house. Each household occupant over 18 years of age must submit separate application.
1 Unit Available
2651 COLONIAL WAY
2651 Colonial Way, Oakland County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2500 sqft
Great ranch in central location close to highway and with Bloomfield Hills schools.
1 Unit Available
2425 E Mulberry Road NW
2425 Mulberry Sq, Oakland County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1443 sqft
Beautifully updated and completely remodeled. This home is completely move in ready. New faux wood flooring throughout. Freshly painted. The kitchen has been completely redone, with high quality lighting fixtures, as well quartz countertops.
1 Unit Available
2988 Aspen Lane
2988 Aspen Lane, Oakland County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1635 sqft
Location! Location! Location! Welcome to this open floor plan, spacious ranch with finished walk-out basement, attached garage, newer paint, flooring, lighting, granite counters in kitchen and so much more.
1 Unit Available
2401 WILDBROOK Run
2401 Wildbrook Run, Oakland County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1589 sqft
Experience an amazing opportunity to live inside the Heathers Golf Club Community! See this marvelous well-maintained ranch that includes nearly 1,600 sq ft of livable space that also includes 2 beds, 2 full baths, and an open floor plan concept
Birmingham
1 Unit Available
715 N OLD WOODWARD Avenue
715 North Old Woodward Avenue, Birmingham, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1412 sqft
*Virtual Tour Available.**Wonderful in town 2 bedroom town house with newer granite kitchen, large living room with fireplace, den on first floor and hardwood floors. Large master bedroom with lots of closet space. Carpeted basement.
1 Unit Available
4113 TELEGRAPH RD # G-209
4113 Telegraph Road, Oakland County, MI
1 Bedroom
$900
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
GREAT UPPER UNIT CONDO RIGHT NEXT TO SHOPPING WITH EASY COMMUTE TO ANYWHERE.
Birmingham
1 Unit Available
1059 N OLD WOODWARD Avenue
1059 North Old Woodward Avenue, Birmingham, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1129 sqft
Walk to town beautiful Bham Condo! UPDATED 2BED/2BATH/1LAV, HWF thruout, GRANITE CTRTOPS, MAPLE CABS, S/S APPLS, 2 refrigs(one in bsmt) GAS STOVE, MASTER BATH HAS 2 SINKS, PRIVATE ENTRANCE, PRIVATE DECK, BASEMENT WITH NEW WASHER/ DRYER.
Bloomfield Village
1 Unit Available
3467 SUTTON PL
3467 Sutton Place, Oakland County, MI
5 Bedrooms
$18,900
5000 sqft
Lease listing. Iconic architect Irv Tobocman's classic contemporary design radiates in this modern masterpiece. Masterfully blending architectural symmetry, clean lines and the use of custom textures and materials creates an awe inspiring result.
1 Unit Available
421 FOX HILLS Drive S
421 North Fox Hills Drive, Oakland County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1089 sqft
Two bedroom and two bath condo conveniently located in Bloomfield twp. Remodeled in 2019 with new floors, this condo comes with a washer, dryer inside the unit. One storage space in the basement and all other appliances included.
Birmingham
1 Unit Available
35975 WOODWARD Avenue
35975 Woodward Avenue, Birmingham, MI
Studio
$17,000
10500 sqft
See Photo remarks.
Birmingham
1 Unit Available
1005 N OLD WOODWARD Avenue
1005 North Old Woodward Avenue, Birmingham, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
918 sqft
Furnished Birmingham Lease! Very nice North Old Woodward townhouse. Walking distance to all of downtown Birmingham and steps from boutique shops & restaurants – Luxe, Market North End, etc. Cross the street to Tim Horton’s & Uptown Market.
1 Unit Available
42478 WOODWARD Avenue
42478 Woodward Avenue, Oakland County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1299 sqft
Super clean and spacious! This upper story 2 bedroom/2 bathroom unit in much desired city of Bloomfield has easy access to Woodward Ave and 1-75. Big windows let in ample of daylight and provide a great view of the pool.
Birmingham
1 Unit Available
553 N OLD WOODWARD Avenue
553 North Old Woodward Avenue, Birmingham, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1440 sqft
DREAM LOCATION FOR THIS 2 BDRM UPDATED DOWNTOWN TOWNHOUSE / CONDO WITH IT'S OWN PRIVATE ENTRANCE , BRICK PATIO & ATTACHED 1 CAR GARAGE * RIGHT ON N OLD WOODWARD NEXT TO ALL THE SHOPPING , ENTERTAINMENT * BIRMINGHAM SCHOOLS * NEW WHITE KITCHEN WITH
Birmingham
1 Unit Available
1111 N OLD WOODWARD Avenue
1111 North Old Woodward Avenue, Birmingham, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1196 sqft
Must See Unit At Gated Coveted Woodward Place Condo.Mint Condition.Prime Location on Old Woodward.Walking Distance to Downtown Birmingham. Spacious Rooms Featuring Brand New Hardwood Floor.Freshly Painted, Large Updated Kitchen with Track Lighting.
Results within 5 miles of Bloomfield Hills
50 Units Available
Somerset Park
1911 Golfview Dr, Troy, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,131
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,134
1330 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,655
1500 sqft
Located just minutes from I-75, I-696 and area parks. Just 30 minutes from downtown Detroit. On-site amenities include a walking trail, pools, park and nearby golf course. Granite countertops, designer cabinetry and spacious layouts.
Downtown Troy
40 Units Available
Regent’s Club of Troy
2751 Melcombe Cir, Troy, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,465
1063 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
1278 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,565
1994 sqft
Just minutes from Somerset Park Golf Course. Outstanding apartment upgrades including hardwood floors, granite countertops and walk-in closets. Available furnished. On-site game room, pool, playground and community garden. Guest suites available. Pet-friendly.
