242 Apartments for rent in Rochester, MI

Living in Rochester

The city of Rochester works hard to make sure this a great place to live and that you'll never get bored. You're only 26 miles from the city center of Detroit, and that's good for when you want to go see a Tigers game or enjoy the Renaissance Center -- but you certainly don't have to leave quiet little Rochester when you want to have fun. Rochester has lots of city festivals and events, like the two-day Fire and Ice Festival and the "Rockin' Rods" classic car show.

Rochester also has some beautiful parks, even if they're buried under snow for nearly half the year. Put your skis on! The Rotary Gateway Park has pretty views and is a peaceful place to spend an afternoon, while the Paint Creek Trail is 8.5 miles long and connects Rochester to nearby Lake Orion.