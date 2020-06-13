242 Apartments for rent in Rochester, MI📍
Rochester today doesn't resemble the early days when this town was home to settlers, and it's not an industrial center like it was during World War II when it was home to production facilities like the Western Knitting Mills Factory. Today, Rochester is a clean, safe suburb of Detroit in popular Oakland County. Madonna grew up here, and Eminem reportedly currently lives in the area, too. Rochester retains a charming small-town feeling while still giving you easy access to the rest of the metropolitan Detroit area.
Rochester has something for everybody, whether you are looking for a one-bedroom apartment or a house for rent. The quaint but bustling downtown Rochester area has apartments above shops, which could be perfect for people who want to be within walking distance of their latte fix. For people who prefer the privacy of large suburban lots, Rochester has that, too.
If you want to live in Rochester, you need to make sure your credit is in tip-top shape, or at least that you've got someone who can vouch for you. Rochester landlords like to make sure you have a good job and enough money to pay the rent, and that your previous rental references can convince them you won't trash the place.
Rochester is a pretty typical suburban area and doesn't have a lot of strongly distinct neighborhoods, other than the well-designed downtown area. However, some places in town where people like to live include the following:
Adams: This is an established neighborhood that includes a good mix of apartments, townhomes and houses. You can find good rental property here, but it costs a little more than average.
Livernois-Tienken: This neighborhood has a lot of newer properties and considerably higher rents -- but it can be worth it with its easy access to major roads like Rochester Road and Dequindre.
Baldwin: This neighborhood has newer homes, many with four bedrooms, and is popular because it includes the Paint Creek trail and park area.
The city of Rochester works hard to make sure this a great place to live and that you'll never get bored. You're only 26 miles from the city center of Detroit, and that's good for when you want to go see a Tigers game or enjoy the Renaissance Center -- but you certainly don't have to leave quiet little Rochester when you want to have fun. Rochester has lots of city festivals and events, like the two-day Fire and Ice Festival and the "Rockin' Rods" classic car show.
Rochester also has some beautiful parks, even if they're buried under snow for nearly half the year. Put your skis on! The Rotary Gateway Park has pretty views and is a peaceful place to spend an afternoon, while the Paint Creek Trail is 8.5 miles long and connects Rochester to nearby Lake Orion.