242 Apartments for rent in Rochester, MI

Moving to Rochester

Rochester has something for everybody, whether you are looking for a one-bedroom apartment or a house for rent. The quaint but bustling downtown Rochester area has apartments above shops, which could be perfect for people who want to be within walking distance of their latte fix. For people who prefer the privacy of large suburban lots, Rochester has that, too.

If you want to live in Rochester, you need to make sure your credit is in tip-top shape, or at least that you've got someone who can vouch for you. Rochester landlords like to make sure you have a good job and enough money to pay the rent, and that your previous rental references can convince them you won't trash the place.