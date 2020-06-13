Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:42 PM

242 Apartments for rent in Rochester, MI

📍
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Washington Township MI
57163 Cypress St, Rochester, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,624
1311 sqft
Quiet community close to golfing and outdoor recreation at Stony Creek MetroPark and Holland Ponds. Modern, comfortable units built on a single level. Private attached garages for residents.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Twin Oaks
1 Unit Available
339 1/2 Wilcox St
339 1/2 Wilcox St, Rochester, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,050
800 sqft
Updated 1 bed, 1 bath Rochester upper unit (University and Main Street) with hardwood floors and updated cabinets. Large master bedroom with armoire. Open space with living room and dining room and matching armoire.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Hillcrest
1 Unit Available
336 Highland Ave
336 Highland Avenue, Rochester, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Available 06/15/20 Great style and condition inside and out! - Property Id: 300795 Don't pass on the opportunity to see this downtown Rochester home.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
801 Plate St, #103
801 Plate Street, Rochester, MI
1 Bedroom
$950
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
801 Plate St, #103 Available 07/01/20 Walk to Downtown Rochester - Completely Refinished 1 Bed, 1 Bath Condo with Pool - Beautiful brick condo, walk to Downtown Rochester. Enter to large living room with new flooring and great natural light.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Renshaw
1 Unit Available
504 QUARTER Street
504 Quarter Street, Rochester, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1401 sqft
What an opportunity to lease this NEWLY RENOVATED 3 bedroom, 2 bath home within walking distance to Downtown Rochester!! This AMAZING home comes with Brand New Wood Laminate flooring ,newer furnace, a/c, roof, new granite counters with stainless

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
430 BALDWIN AVE APT 60
430 Baldwin Avenue, Rochester, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
875 sqft
Great Rochester location for this clean condo with fresh paint and beautiful new tiled bath/shower. Lower unit overlooks rear wooded area where you can walk or ride out to the Paint Creek Trail. Nice size walk in closet in the Master Bedroom.

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
1871 FLAGSTONE Circle
1871 Flagstone Circle, Rochester, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1338 sqft
Neutral condo overlooking treed commons. End unit & absolutely the best setting in the complex for privacy and views. Great location near trails and all conveniences. All appliances included.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Downtown Rochester
1 Unit Available
71 WALNUT BLVD STE 206
71 Walnut Boulevard, Rochester, MI
Studio
$1,650
964 sqft
RIGHT IN THE HEART OF DOWNTOWN ROCHESTER NOW IS YOUR CHANCE TO LEASE PRIME LOCATION AND THIS UNIT HAS IT'S OWN PRIVATE ENTRANCE, 3 LARGE PRIVATE OFFICES, LARGE FRONT WAITING ROOM, UTILITY ROOM, 1/2 HALF BATH, STORAGE AREA AND SMALL KITCHEN AREA.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
495 MILLER Avenue
495 Miller Avenue, Rochester, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
751 sqft
Location - Walk to downtown Rochester and nearby Clinton River Trail. Ranch style condo on the second floor. Newly updated - New kitchen - Bath - Windows- Hardwood Floors - new appliances. Parking plus a carport.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
333 WOODWARD APT. #3
333 Woodward Avenue, Rochester, MI
1 Bedroom
$675
350 sqft
BEST PRICE TO LIVE IN DOWNTOWN ROCHESTER! NICE ROCHESTER STUDIO APARTMENT FOR LEASE. LOWER UNIT. NEWER WINDOWS. STOVE AND REFRIGERATOR INCLUDED. COIN OPERATED LAUNDRY MACHINE ON SITE. ADDITIONAL SEPARATE STORAGE UNIT IN BASEMENT.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Downtown Rochester
1 Unit Available
543 N MAIN Street
543 North Main Street, Rochester, MI
Studio
$1,250
700 sqft
Great location in downtown Rochester with FREE parking! Private entry into a large office with all furniture included. Two additional private offices and a storage/kitchenette plus a bathroom.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
Stony Creek Ridge North
1 Unit Available
1402 ross lne
1402 Ross Lane, Rochester, MI
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
3300 sqft
Rochester/Stoney Creek Ridge North/Colonial 3300 square ft home backs up to pond and nature presserve/4 bedrooms,Master Bedroom with master bath huge walk in closet /3.
Results within 1 mile of Rochester

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
55674 Shelby Road
55674 Shelby Rd, Macomb County, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,025
1100 sqft
Adult Community Living 1 Bedroom + Den Luxury Apartment near Stoney Creek Metro Park - Our luxury 1 Bedroom with included Den, 1 Bath, 800 square feet Apartment in Adult Living Community at Shelby Park Manor North in Shelby Township within minutes

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
King's Cove
1 Unit Available
1388 CRESCENT Lane
1388 Crescent Lane, Rochester Hills, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1408 sqft
Your new home is a turn-key, move-in ready condo located in the highly desirable King's Cove in Rochester Hills! You'll love all of the natural light that this unit has to offer. 3 bedroom. 2 1/2 bath.

1 of 30

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
Fairwood Villas
1 Unit Available
1239 OAKWOOD Court
1239 Oakwood Court, Rochester Hills, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1843 sqft
Desirable Great Oaks community with community pool. Hard to find 3 bdrms., 2.5 bath condo with 2 car attached garage and bonus of being an end unit. Great rm. with stone surrounded fireplace. Updated kitchen with Corian counters & stainless appls.
Results within 5 miles of Rochester
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
15 Units Available
Oaks at Hampton Apartments
643 Dorchester Drive #225, Rochester Hills, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,050
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1400 sqft
Residents enjoy a pool, tennis court and golf course. Units, both apartments and townhomes, feature walk-in closets, covered parking and washer/dryer. Close to I-75, within commuting distance of "Automation Alley" and downtown Detroit.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:51pm
$
14 Units Available
Kirkway Apartments
8891 Christopher St, Washington, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,543
1450 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,703
1726 sqft
This charming community offers easy access to M-53 and the area's best restaurants and shopping. Each townhome-style home features a gourmet kitchen and modern appliances. Pet-friendly. On-site bark park.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 12:20pm
3 Units Available
Foxcroft Townhomes
1920 Orchard Crest St, Shelby, MI
1 Bedroom
$995
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
913 sqft
This Townhome community is centrally located at the corners of Troy, Rochester Hills, Utica and Shelby Township. Foxcroft of Shelby affords you the best of both worlds -- small town charm and progressive city life.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
56391 Newport
56391 Newport Dr, Macomb County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1100 sqft
2-Bedroom, 2 Baths, 2-car by Stoney Creek Park. New Construction! - Welcome to carefree living at Stoney Creek Cove.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
Furnished/Turnkey Suites @ Oak Hill Apartments
45600 Oak Hill Boulevard, Macomb County, MI
1 Bedroom
$2,130
613 sqft
"Just Bring Your Suitcase" (TM). Fully Furnished - Completely Turn-key. Individual or corporate leases welcome. Flex-lease. No need to know your departure date. 30-day minimum to give notice to vacate. MotorCityRelocation.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
54352 East Annsbury Circle
54352 E Annsbury Cir, Macomb County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1300 sqft
54352 East Annsbury Circle Available 06/15/20 Shelby Township 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Condo-Style Apartment, Garage & Pool - Annsbury North Place apartments of Shelby Township offers luxurious two and three bedroom apartment homes in a quiet neighborhood

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
55714 Shelby Road
55714 Shelby Rd, Macomb County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1100 sqft
Adult Community Living 2 Bedroom, 2-Baths Luxury Apartment near Stoney Creek Metro Park - Luxury 2 Bedroom 2 Bath, 1100 square feet Apartment in Adult Living Community at Shelby Park Manor North in Shelby Township within minutes of Stoney Creek

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
Furnished Apartments in Rochester Hills
2840 Lower Ridge Dr, Rochester Hills, MI
1 Bedroom
$2,250
745 sqft
Fully Furnished corporate suite. "Just Bring Your Suitcase" (TM). More available at MotorCityRelocation.com Value Suites by MotorCityRelocation.com offers Corporate Suites at premier properties in downtown Detroit in the suburbs.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Brookedale Woods
1 Unit Available
752 Englewood Dr
752 Englewood Drive, Rochester Hills, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2500 sqft
Large 4 Bedroom Colonial in Rochester Hills 2500 sq. ft.

Median Rent in Rochester

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Rochester is $990, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,289.
Studio
$819
1 Bed
$990
2 Beds
$1,289
3+ Beds
$1,712
City GuideRochester
Drink to this! If you want to find the most historical site in Rochester, MI, technically it's on the property of a liquor store! So, the next time you're stocking up on beer for the weekend, just think about the first settlers of Rochester who lived in a log cabin at that very site nearly 200 years ago.

Rochester today doesn't resemble the early days when this town was home to settlers, and it's not an industrial center like it was during World War II when it was home to production facilities like the Western Knitting Mills Factory. Today, Rochester is a clean, safe suburb of Detroit in popular Oakland County. Madonna grew up here, and Eminem reportedly currently lives in the area, too. Rochester retains a charming small-town feeling while still giving you easy access to the rest of the metropolitan Detroit area.

Moving to Rochester

Rochester has something for everybody, whether you are looking for a one-bedroom apartment or a house for rent. The quaint but bustling downtown Rochester area has apartments above shops, which could be perfect for people who want to be within walking distance of their latte fix. For people who prefer the privacy of large suburban lots, Rochester has that, too.

If you want to live in Rochester, you need to make sure your credit is in tip-top shape, or at least that you've got someone who can vouch for you. Rochester landlords like to make sure you have a good job and enough money to pay the rent, and that your previous rental references can convince them you won't trash the place.

Neighborhoods in Rochester

Rochester is a pretty typical suburban area and doesn't have a lot of strongly distinct neighborhoods, other than the well-designed downtown area. However, some places in town where people like to live include the following:

Adams: This is an established neighborhood that includes a good mix of apartments, townhomes and houses. You can find good rental property here, but it costs a little more than average.

Livernois-Tienken: This neighborhood has a lot of newer properties and considerably higher rents -- but it can be worth it with its easy access to major roads like Rochester Road and Dequindre.

Baldwin: This neighborhood has newer homes, many with four bedrooms, and is popular because it includes the Paint Creek trail and park area.

Living in Rochester

The city of Rochester works hard to make sure this a great place to live and that you'll never get bored. You're only 26 miles from the city center of Detroit, and that's good for when you want to go see a Tigers game or enjoy the Renaissance Center -- but you certainly don't have to leave quiet little Rochester when you want to have fun. Rochester has lots of city festivals and events, like the two-day Fire and Ice Festival and the "Rockin' Rods" classic car show.

Rochester also has some beautiful parks, even if they're buried under snow for nearly half the year. Put your skis on! The Rotary Gateway Park has pretty views and is a peaceful place to spend an afternoon, while the Paint Creek Trail is 8.5 miles long and connects Rochester to nearby Lake Orion.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Rochester?
In Rochester, the median rent is $819 for a studio, $990 for a 1-bedroom, $1,289 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,712 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Rochester, check out our monthly Rochester Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Rochester?
Some of the colleges located in the Rochester area include Mott Community College, Concordia University-Ann Arbor, College for Creative Studies, Lawrence Technological University, and University of Michigan-Ann Arbor. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Rochester?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Rochester from include Detroit, Ann Arbor, Farmington Hills, Southfield, and Warren.

