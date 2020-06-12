Apartment List
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:37 AM

239 Apartments for rent in Birmingham, MI with garage

239 Apartments for rent in Birmingham, MI with garage

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Birmingham
1 Unit Available
2711 Dorchester Road
2711 Dorchester Road, Birmingham, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
1567 sqft
2711 Dorchester Road Available 07/01/20 The Perfect Cozy 4 Bedroom Home in Birmingham - Cozy,comfortable three living levels. Remodeled, clean and modern kitchen. Stainless steel appliances. Open floor plan, great for entertaining guests.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Birmingham
1 Unit Available
411 S OLD WOODWARD Avenue
411 South Old Woodward Avenue, Birmingham, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,150
995 sqft
Highly sought after, in-town, Birmingham Place condo. Granite surfaces throughout. Hardwood floors. In unit laundry. Panoramic balcony with Western views on the quiet Old Woodward side. Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Birmingham
1 Unit Available
430 LEWIS Court
430 Lewis Court, Birmingham, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1670 sqft
VIRTUAL SHOWING AVAIL, INQUIRE W/AGENT. AMAZING LOFT STYLE CONDO WALKING DISTANCE TO DOWNTOWN BIRMINGHAM. INTERIOR FEATURES 3 FLOORS OF SPACIOUS LIVING, FIRST AND SECOND FLOOR FAMILY ROOM WITH FLOOR TO CEILING WINDOWS. TWO BEDROOMS, 2.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Birmingham
1 Unit Available
1228 COLE Street
1228 Cole Street, Birmingham, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
943 sqft
GREAT LOCATION, TRULY WALKING DISTANCE TO DOWNTOWN B'HAM. IMPRESSIVE CONTEMPORARY WITH VAULTED CEILING, NEWER SLATE BATH, BUILT-IN DINING BAR AND ARCHITECTURAL DETAILING. MST. BEDROOM W/ WALK IN CLOSET. 2ND UPSTAIRS BEDROOM W/ HARDWOOD FLR.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Birmingham
1 Unit Available
955 S BATES Street
955 South Bates Street, Birmingham, MI
5 Bedrooms
$8,000
3317 sqft
Gorgeous 2018 built in town newer construction. Wonderful opportunity to live on a great street just blocks from downtown, with all the finishings complete.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Birmingham
1 Unit Available
251 E 14 MILE Road
251 West 14 Mile Road, Birmingham, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
912 sqft
NICE TWO STORY TOWNHOUSE TOTALLY UPDATED IN 2019. BIRMINGHAM SCHOOLS. 2 LARGE BEDROOM. PRIVATE FRONT AND BACK ENTRY. PRIVATE BASEMENT WITH WASHER AND DRYER. ON CAR GARAGE. FRESHLY PAINTED THROUGHOUT 2020.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Birmingham
1 Unit Available
990 CHAPIN Avenue
990 Chapin Avenue, Birmingham, MI
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2136 sqft
BRIGHT AND OPEN FLOOR PLAN HIGHLIGHTED BY GLEAMING HARDWOODS GREETS YOU AT THE ENTRY AND FLOWS FROM THE SPACIOUS LIVING AND DINING ROOMS.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Birmingham
1 Unit Available
966 WOODLEA Street
966 Woodlea Street, Birmingham, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1893 sqft
SPACIOUS RANCH AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE RENTAL. WHITE KITCHEN OPENS TO DINING AND LIVING SPACES WITH HARDWOOD FLOORS. 3 BEDROOMS AND 2.1 BATHS, INCLUDING MASTER WITH PRIVATE BATH. TWO CAR ATTACHED GARAGE. UNFINISHED BASEMENT. FENCED YARD.

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Birmingham
1 Unit Available
855 BENNAVILLE Avenue
855 Bennaville Avenue, Birmingham, MI
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
2323 sqft
This beauty belongs on the pages of Architectural Digest! Quality finishes throughout this gorgeous upscale home features open concept living, high ceilings, crown moldings, granite countertops, s.

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Birmingham
1 Unit Available
111 WILLITS Street
111 Willits Street, Birmingham, MI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$20,000
2395 sqft
LUXURIOUS PENTHOUSE LOCATED IN ONE OF BIRMINGHAMS MOST PRESTIGIOUS ADDRESSES "111 WILLITS." THIS COMPLETELY FURNISHED & UPDATED PENTHOUSE FEATURES ~2,400 SQFT OF LIVING SPACE INCLUDING 3 BEDROOMS & 3.1 BATHS.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Birmingham
1 Unit Available
1744 MARYLAND Boulevard
1744 Maryland Boulevard, Birmingham, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1100 sqft
Immediate Occupancy/Move in today. $2,250 per month for 12 month lease with 1 1/2 Month security deposit. Other lease terms/duration's are negotiable.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Birmingham
1 Unit Available
2507 Windemere Road
2507 Windemere Road, Birmingham, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1132 sqft
*For Rent Only* Perfectly Located in Pembrook Park Area - Bright & Airy Brick Bungalow - Beautiful Deep Lot W/Lush Perennials - Enclosed Four Seasons Room - One Car Detached Garage - Beautiful Dark Hardwood Floors - Plush Carpeting In Upper Master

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Birmingham
1 Unit Available
550 W BROWN Street
550 West Brown Street, Birmingham, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1500 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
VIRTUAL SHOWING AVAIL, INQUIRE W/AGENT. IN-TOWN BIRMINGHAM EXECUTIVE LEASE. KITCHEN WITH GRANITE & CHERRY CABINETS. SPACIOUS GREAT ROOM. AMPLE STORAGE SPACE. MASTER SUITE WITH FULL BATH & WALK-IN CLOSET. 2ND BEDROOM ALSO HAS A WALK-IN CLOSET.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Birmingham
1 Unit Available
636 LANDON Street
636 Landon Street, Birmingham, MI
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1776 sqft
Lease only! Walk to town from this 3 bedroom, 2 full bath chamer. Kitchen includes high end appliances, silestone counters and a bump out for eating area. Family room add could be 1st FLR MBR, has att full bath with stack washer/dryer.

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Birmingham
1 Unit Available
286 W BROWN Street
286 West Brown Street, Birmingham, MI
3 Bedrooms
$5,750
2012 sqft
Enjoy living in a totally updated townhouse in the heart of downtown Birmingham. Located at Birmingham's premier address just steps to Shain Park, the Community House, Library & the famed Townsend Hotel.

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Birmingham
1 Unit Available
553 N OLD WOODWARD Avenue
553 North Old Woodward Avenue, Birmingham, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1440 sqft
DREAM LOCATION FOR THIS 2 BDRM UPDATED DOWNTOWN TOWNHOUSE / CONDO WITH IT'S OWN PRIVATE ENTRANCE , BRICK PATIO & ATTACHED 1 CAR GARAGE * RIGHT ON N OLD WOODWARD NEXT TO ALL THE SHOPPING , ENTERTAINMENT * BIRMINGHAM SCHOOLS * NEW WHITE KITCHEN WITH

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Birmingham
1 Unit Available
526 GRATEN Street
526 Graten Street, Birmingham, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1971 sqft
2 bedroom 2 bath end unit with side windows that add much natural light. features include: Library with French doors, Living room, Kitchen and dining room have hardwood floors. Dining room has door wall to balcony. Living room with fireplace.
Results within 1 mile of Birmingham
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 12:37am
Royal Oak
3 Units Available
Metropolitan 13
4000 West 13 Mile Road, Royal Oak, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,209
780 sqft
We get it. You want a cool location, a nice sized 2 br. apt, that's all character outside and new chic inside, with individuality written all over it.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Franklin
1 Unit Available
18674 W 13 Mile Rd Apt 2
18674 West 13 Mile Road, Beverly Hills, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1426 sqft
Completely Renovated Town Home in Evergreen Commons - Birmingham Schools - 3 bedroom - 2 bath Colonial Town Home with an attached Garage and a Full Finished Basement in Beverly Hills.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
The Transit Center
1 Unit Available
3182 Camden Dr
3182 Camden Drive, Troy, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1480 sqft
3182 Camden Dr Available 07/03/20 Modern condo in perfect condition for rent by owner. Never inhabited by a smoker or pets (no odors!). Carpets steam cleaned for new renter, walls repainted.

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
3636 W BRADFORD Drive
3636 West Bradford Drive, Oakland County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2200 sqft
Nice updated brick home in BIRMINGHAM SCHOOL DISTRICT. Popular Westchester Village! Remodeled eat-in kitchen with newer appliances and expansive granite counters. Beautiful hardwood flooring throughout most of the house. Both bathrooms newly updated.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
280 CANTERBURY Road
280 Canterbury Road, Bloomfield Hills, MI
4 Bedrooms
$4,995
4486 sqft
VIRTUAL SHOWING AVAIL, INQUIRE W/AGENT. REMARKABLE OPPORTUNITY TO RENOVATE OR BUILD A NEW HOME ON THIS SPECTACULAR 3.29 ACRE PROPERTY NESTLED IN THE "CITY OF BLOOMFIELD HILLS" AMONG MULTI MILLION DOLLAR ESTATES.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Franklin
1 Unit Available
18181 KIRKSHIRE Avenue
18181 Kirkshire Avenue, Beverly Hills, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1625 sqft
Bike or walk to town from this charming, updated west Beverly Hills Ranch on a large lot. Open floor plan and hardwood floors throughout. Living Room with large bay window, fireplace, and cove ceiling.

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
807 THORNTREE Court
807 Thorntree Court, Oakland County, MI
4 Bedrooms
$4,800
3349 sqft
STUNNING 2008 YR BUILT COLONIAL IN DESIRABLE MATURE NEIGHBORHOOD IN BLOOMFIELD W/ BIRMINGHAM SCHOOL. 2-ST FOYER, HIGH CEILING GREAT RM W/ LOOKING OVER BALCONY, BEAUTIFUL HRDWD T/O, GOURMET KIT.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Birmingham, MI

Birmingham apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

