pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:27 AM
145 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Birmingham, MI
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Birmingham
1727 E. 14 Mile Unit B
1727 West 14 Mile Road, Birmingham, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,300
581 sqft
Great 1 bedroom unit in the heart of Birmingham! Heat and Water included in Rent! - Awesome Manors of Birmingham 1 bedroom condo walking distance to everything. This unit has been completely remodeled with high-end finishes throughout.
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Birmingham
1059 N OLD WOODWARD Avenue
1059 North Old Woodward Avenue, Birmingham, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1129 sqft
Birmingham Beauty! UPDATED 2BED/2BATH/1LAV, HWF thruout, GRANITE CTRTOPS, MAPLE CABS, S/S APPLS, 2 refrigs(one in bsmt) GAS STOVE, MASTER BATH HAS 2 SINKS, PRIVATE ENTRANCE, PRIVATE DECK, BASEMENT WITH NEW WASHER/ DRYER.
1 of 2
Last updated July 13 at 07:26am
1 Unit Available
Birmingham
856 North Old Woodward Avenue - Unit 300
856 N Old Woodward Ave, Birmingham, MI
1 Bedroom
$5,600
1010 sqft
Third floor corner unit with private terrace facing west and north along Old Woodward Avenue. Building and units designed with superior sound insulation.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Birmingham
2711 Dorchester Road
2711 Dorchester Road, Birmingham, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
1567 sqft
The Perfect Cozy 4 Bedroom Home in Birmingham - Cozy,comfortable three living levels. Remodeled, clean and modern kitchen. Stainless steel appliances. Open floor plan, great for entertaining guests. Four bedrooms.
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Birmingham
1391 BENNAVILLE Avenue
1391 Bennaville Avenue, Birmingham, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
796 sqft
Charming home close to downtown Birmingham! This home includes all hardwood floors. Open floorplan. Dining room off kitchen. Spacious living area. Kitchen overlooks backyard patio. Two spacious rooms with large closet space.
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 05:48am
1 Unit Available
Birmingham
1555 Humphrey
1555 Humphrey Avenue, Birmingham, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1100 sqft
Occupancy available after August 11. Tenant Occupied. Please do not Disturb Tenants. Cozy 3 bedroom ranch in the heart of Birmingham. Close to everything. Newer kitchen cabinets and updated Bath. .
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Birmingham
531 OAKLAND Avenue
531 Oakland Avenue, Birmingham, MI
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2121 sqft
Location, location, location! This spacious Colonial is just a 3-minute walk from Downtown Birmingham, two blocks to Poppleton Park and Kroger, and walking distance to both the Roeper School & Derby Middle School.
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Birmingham
475 S ADAMS Road
475 South Adams Road, Birmingham, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
900 sqft
Excellent proximity to downtown Birmingham!! Excellent location!! Two bedroom Upper Unit. Beautiful building with great courtyard. Gorgeous kitchen with granite,SS appliances and separate dining area.
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Birmingham
662 PURDY ST APT 208
662 Purdy Street, Birmingham, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,400
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious end unit condo on quiet Downtown Birmingham Street. Large living room with attached balcony, nice kitchen w/ full size appliances, Separate kitchen nook space. Stackable washer/ dryer in unit. Bedroom with cedar closet.
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Birmingham
1602 E MAPLE Road
1602 East Maple Road, Birmingham, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1220 sqft
Location! Location! Location! Updated brick ranch just a short walk to downtown Birmingham. Spacious living with gleaming hardwood floors. Gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops, an abundance of cabinet space and stainless steel appliances.
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Birmingham
2507 Windemere Road
2507 Windemere Road, Birmingham, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1132 sqft
*For Rent Only* Perfectly Located in Pembrook Park Area - Bright & Airy Brick Bungalow - Beautiful Deep Lot W/Lush Perennials - Enclosed Four Seasons Room - One Car Detached Garage - Beautiful Dark Hardwood Floors - Plush Carpeting In Upper Master
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Birmingham
1810 GRAEFIELD Road
1810 Graefield Road, Birmingham, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
906 sqft
WALK TO DOWNTOWN BIRMINGHAM FROM THIS CLEAN AND SPACIOUS TOWNHOUSE IN SOUGHT AFTER WILLIAMSBURG COMMUNITY ON GRAEFIELD. 2 BED, 1 BATH END UNIT WITH PRIVATE LAUNDRY IN BASEMENT.
1 of 33
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Birmingham
636 LANDON Street
636 Landon Street, Birmingham, MI
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1776 sqft
Lease only! Walk to town from this 3 bedroom, 2 full bath chamer. Kitchen includes high end appliances, silestone counters and a bump out for eating area. Family room add could be 1st FLR MBR, has att full bath with stack washer/dryer.
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Birmingham
1005 N OLD WOODWARD Avenue
1005 North Old Woodward Avenue, Birmingham, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
918 sqft
Furnished Birmingham Lease! Very nice North Old Woodward townhouse. Walking distance to all of downtown Birmingham and steps from boutique shops & restaurants – Luxe, Market North End, etc. Cross the street to Tim Horton’s & Uptown Market.
1 of 26
Last updated May 15 at 04:47pm
1 Unit Available
Birmingham
275 E 14 MILE RD
275 West 14 Mile Road, Birmingham, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,289
900 sqft
*For Lease* Rare opportunity to rent close to Downtown Birmingham shopping district and much more, absolutely clean duplex with separate entrance and separate utilities 2 bedroom, kitchen with granite counters, dining area, large living room with
1 of 12
Last updated July 21 at 09:14am
1 Unit Available
Birmingham
1717 E 14 Mile Rd
1717 West 14 Mile Road, Birmingham, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,100
Spacious one bedroom, one bathroom condo in Birmingham. Great location! Community has a beautiful, well maintained pool. Lower unit with a balcony to enjoy your morning coffee or an evening cocktail on.
Results within 1 mile of Birmingham
Verified
1 of 69
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
$
56 Units Available
Somerset Park
1911 Golfview Dr, Troy, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,096
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,254
1330 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,501
1500 sqft
Located just minutes from I-75, I-696 and area parks. Just 30 minutes from downtown Detroit. On-site amenities include a walking trail, pools, park and nearby golf course. Granite countertops, designer cabinetry and spacious layouts.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 06:24am
3 Units Available
Royal Oak
Briarwood Park
2400 Parmenter Boulevard, Royal Oak, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
930 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,565
1243 sqft
Briarwood Park Apartments is a secluded enclave of luxury apartments within the upscale, well located, North Royal Oak area. This magnificent community is the ultimate blend of nature and convenience nestled among a quiet neighborhood.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 13 at 06:02am
2 Units Available
Royal Oak
Metropolitan 13
4000 West 13 Mile Road, Royal Oak, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,224
780 sqft
We get it. You want a cool location, a nice sized 2 br. apt, that's all character outside and new chic inside, with individuality written all over it.
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Royal Oak
4810 BRIARWOOD-3 Avenue
4810 Briarwood Avenue, Royal Oak, MI
1 Bedroom
$850
589 sqft
Updated 1 Bedroom condominium with Heat and Water included. Granite Countertop with all appliances including European style washer dryer in Kitchen. Great Location near 14 & Coolidge and the new Whole Foods Market, Kroger, Meijer, Target, and Kohls.
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
3150 E BRADFORD Drive
3150 East Bradford Drive, Oakland County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$5,495
2264 sqft
Newly Renovated FURNISHED SUMMER/EXECUTIVE RENTAL in Bloomfield Townships' Westchester Village! Bright & Beautiful Stylish 3 Bed 3.5 Open Plan Ranch ideal for entertaining, working from home or relaxing on the Backyard Deck.
1 of 16
Last updated April 3 at 12:34pm
1 Unit Available
Royal Oak
3329 Ravena Avenue
3329 Ravena Avenue, Royal Oak, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1000 sqft
Premium Rental near Beaumont! Hardwood floors throughout most of main level - living room, dining room, and bedrooms. Kitchen has new granite counters and new stainless steel appliances.
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Royal Oak
3501 W 14 MILE Road
3501 West 14 Mile Road, Royal Oak, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,350
850 sqft
Extremely well maintained, spotless condo. incredible location close to Birmingham, Royal Oak, and Beaumont Hospital. Condo features include: New Carpet, Paint.
Results within 5 miles of Birmingham
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 06:04am
$
19 Units Available
Royal Oak
Village Club of Royal Oak
1132 N Campbell Rd, Royal Oak, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,100
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1300 sqft
Village Club of Royal Oak offers you a relaxing lifestyle with an excellent location just minutes from Detroit.
