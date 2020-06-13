Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:23 PM

118 Apartments for rent in Auburn Hills, MI

Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
19 Units Available
Auburn Gate Apartments
100 Lake Village Blvd, Auburn Hills, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,036
917 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,168
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,566
1532 sqft
Gorgeous luxury complex located near I-75. Pool, sauna, fitness center, and internet cafe available. Cathedral-style ceilings, granite counters, and fireplaces in units. Baldwin Commons Shopping Center and Great Lakes Crossing Outlets minutes away.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
20 Units Available
Five Points Apartments
3300 Five Points Drive, Auburn Hills, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,114
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,463
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Built around you, Five Points offers more than spacious, luxurious apartment residences – it’s a way of life. With the bustling downtown districts of Auburn Hills, Rochester and Troy nearby, Five Points is at the center of high-end dining and retail.
Last updated June 13 at 01:10pm
25 Units Available
Westbury Village Townhouses
201 N Squirrel Rd, Auburn Hills, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,506
1500 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1450 sqft
Westbury Village is conveniently located near the M-59 and I-75 interchange which makes work, play, and shopping just minutes away. We are nestled on the serene Clinton River and over the bridge from quaint downtown Auburn Hills.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2136 Hempstead Rd
2136 Hempstead Road, Auburn Hills, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1313 sqft
Nicely updated 3 bedroom brick ranch with attached 2 car garage, basement and 1 1/2 baths. Features kitchen with freshly painted cabinets and brand new counter tops, neutral colors, great for decorating. Newly refinished hardwood floors throughout.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
2605 GREENSTONE BLVD APT 210
2605 Greenstone Boulevard, Auburn Hills, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1093 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom/2 full bath top floor condo available for lease. Very bright & spacious with brand new flooring throughout the whole condo. Full size washer & dryer inside the unit. Rent includes water, lawn maintenance & snow removal.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
149 S VISTA
149 Vista Drive South, Auburn Hills, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1620 sqft
$1695 FOR ONE YEAR LEASE OR $1550 FOR 2 OR MORE YEAR LEASE. Fabulous Townhouse Style Condo with 2 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, Large Loft and 2-Car Attached Garage.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
3048 CARLY Court
3048 Carly Court, Auburn Hills, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1116 sqft
Pottery barn perfect, newly renovated. Dream kitchen by anyone's standard with bright white cabinetry, granite countertops, and Newer Stainless appliances Hardwood floors in the kitchen, breakfast nook, and great room.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
904 CHESTNUT HILL DR APT F
904 Chestnut Hill Drive, Auburn Hills, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
940 sqft
Welcome to this amazing 3 bed room condo in a great central location! This unit has an abundance of lighting and a very simple and open floor plan. Recently remodeled kitchen, along with mechanics in great condition.

Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
533 Calgary
533 Calgary Street, Auburn Hills, MI
1 Bedroom
$700
480 sqft
Cute 1 Bedroom home in Auburn Hills - Cute 1 bedroom home in Auburn hills. Great location. Close to shopping and expressways. Must have proof of income and no evictions or judgments.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
821 Brandon Ave
821 Brandon Avenue, Pontiac, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1600 sqft
Spacious 1,600 sqft. 3-bedroom condo in desirable Walton Pond complex, on Walton Boulevard, close to Great Lakes Crossings Mall, restaurants and businesses. Available 04/01/2020.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
433 Fox Hills Dr N
433 North Fox Hills Drive, Oakland County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1270 sqft
Please contact via email for immediate response. Tenant to supply own appliances. $35 application fee per applicant. No smoking inside the house. Each household occupant over 18 years of age must submit separate application.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
615 Peacock Ave
615 Peacock Avenue, Pontiac, MI
3 Bedrooms
$850
1100 sqft
Great north side family area, full basement, 2 1/2 car garage, sits deep on the lot, kitchen remodeled, spacious ranch home Accepts Section 8. (RLNE205831)

Last updated June 13 at 12:39pm
1 Unit Available
65 West Brooklyn Avenue
65 West Brooklyn Avenue, Pontiac, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,199
838 sqft
Terrific location and completely updated home in on- trend styles just for you! SS Appliances and Beautiful New Kitchen Cabinets, Refinished oak HW floors in living room and 3 bedrooms, 2 new full baths (2nd in partially finished basement), new

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
2401 WILDBROOK Run
2401 Wildbrook Run, Oakland County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1589 sqft
Experience an amazing opportunity to live inside the Heathers Golf Club Community! See this marvelous well-maintained ranch that includes nearly 1,600 sq ft of livable space that also includes 2 beds, 2 full baths, and an open floor plan concept

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
849 Brandon
849 Brandon Avenue, Pontiac, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1215 sqft
Updated Condo in a Great Complex on the border of Auburn Hills. First Floor. Private Entrance. 2 Bedrooms. 2 Full Baths. 1 Car Attached Garage. Laundry in Unit. Club House and Swimming Pool.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
570 E Fox Hills Drive
570 East Fox Hills Drive, Oakland County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1052 sqft
Newly remodeled condo in a prime location. Easy access to I-75 and Woodward Ave. This gorgeous home has new windows, new flooring throughout the unit, updated bathrooms w/granite countertops.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Brookedale Woods
1 Unit Available
749 DUNEDIN Court
749 Dunedin Court, Rochester Hills, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
2372 sqft
ALL THE WORK HAS BEEN DONE!!!! Recently remodeled 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath colonial located on a private cul de sac in a great area of Rochester Hills with award winning Rochester schools. Newer updated kitchen with granite and all updated appliances.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Brookedale West
1 Unit Available
348 SHELLBOURNE Drive
348 Shellbourne Drive, Rochester Hills, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
3079 sqft
Four bedroom Colonial in great Rochester Hills neighborhood. Master suite with large walk in closet and private bath with ceramic tile, dual sinks, and skylight.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
421 FOX HILLS Drive S
421 North Fox Hills Drive, Oakland County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1089 sqft
Two bedroom and two bath condo conveniently located in Bloomfield twp. Remodeled in 2019 with new floors, this condo comes with a washer, dryer inside the unit. One storage space in the basement and all other appliances included.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
325 W Walton Boulevard
325 West Walton Boulevard, Pontiac, MI
Studio
$5,000
4180 sqft
Lease with an option to buy. Total asking price is $230,000 looking for $50,000 down but will consider all offers. Owner willing to stay on to help get you started. This is a money maker. All licenses are included...

Last updated April 1 at 05:55am
1 Unit Available
30 E Sheffield
30 East Sheffield Avenue, Pontiac, MI
2 Bedrooms
$775
739 sqft
2 Bedroom home in Pontiac - Nice, ready to move in 2 bedroom 1 bath home with garage located in Pontiac. Fresh paint and ready to move in. $775 per month plus $800 security deposit. Must have proof of income and no eviction. $50 application fee.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
3 Units Available
Glengarry Park Apartments
850 Williamsbury Dr, Waterford, MI
1 Bedroom
$740
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$910
925 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal. Centrally located in the heart of Oakland County, Glengarry Park offers one and two bedroom apartments.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
10 Units Available
Three Oaks Apartments
4154 Three Oaks Boulevard, Troy, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,045
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
960 sqft
Live in one of the premier apartment communities in Troy, MI. Picture coming home every day to the warm embrace of meticulous landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities tailored to enhance your life.
Verified

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Contact for Availability
Redwood Lake Orion
3331 Towne Park Dr, Lake Orion, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,534
1311 sqft
Redwood® Lake Orion is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.

Median Rent in Auburn Hills

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Auburn Hills is $932, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,213.
Studio
$771
1 Bed
$932
2 Beds
$1,213
3+ Beds
$1,612
City GuideAuburn Hills
Top of the morning (or afternoon, evening, sunset, etc.) to you, Auburn Hills apartment hunters, and welcome to your virtual leasing headquarters! Situated about 25 miles north of Detroit and five miles from Pontiac in the heart of Oakland County, Auburn Hills is a family-friendly little city that lays claim to some of the most attractive and affordable apartments for rent you’ll find in the “Great Lakes State.” Are you ready to score the apartment of your dreams in Auburn Hills, Michigan? Th...
Life in Auburn Hills

With renters accounting for nearly half of the city’s occupants, it should come as no surprise that apartments are über-available in Auburn Hills. Are you a bargain hunter in search of a cheap, high-quality apartment in Auburn Hills? Basic studio apartments and one-bedroom apartments and townhouses are currently available in abundance for less than $600 and feature (in some cases) walk-in basements, laundry facilities, swimming pools, gyms, clubhouses, and more. Of course, you’ll also find a nice selection of options for high rollers as well; luxury apartments, townhouses, and freestanding houses for rent in Auburn Hills typically go for around $1000 and often come equipped with a patio/balcony, furnished interior, fireplaces, and private gyms, clubhouses, ponds, and trails for tenants. Just be sure to bring along proof of income, banking info, a list of previous residences, and a blank check to buck up for the modest security deposit that most apartment complexes in Auburn Hills charge. Also, if you’re planning to rent a pet-friendly apartment in Auburn Hills or looking to sign a short-term lease only, be prepared to pay an extra $25 bucks or so in rent each month.

Worried about ending up on the wrong side of the tracks in Auburn Hills? Don’t let the “Detroit is a war zone” mentality scare you away from this quiet little bedroom community. There’s nothing even remotely close to a dangerous neighborhood in the city, which has the look and feel of any modern American ‘burb. Still, be aware of your surroundings, use common sense, and scout out a neighborhood in advance to see if it’s right for you before signing a lease.

Once you’ve settled into your fancy new Auburn Hills rental, you can kick back and enjoy some of the fine attractions your new stomping grounds have to offer, including a plethora of parks, museums, historic sites, theaters, eateries, and nightspots. Factor in a low cost of living and an abundance of available housing, and we get the feeling you’ll soon be feeling right at home in the Hills!

So what’s the delay? Start a-clickin’ and a-zoomin’ for your dream dwelling, and happy hunting!

June 2020 Auburn Hills Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Auburn Hills Rent Report. Auburn Hills rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Auburn Hills rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Auburn Hills Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Auburn Hills Rent Report. Auburn Hills rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Auburn Hills rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Auburn Hills rent trends were flat over the past month

Auburn Hills rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased slightly by 1.0% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Auburn Hills stand at $933 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,214 for a two-bedroom. Auburn Hills' year-over-year rent growth leads the state and national averages, which both stand at 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Detroit Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Auburn Hills, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Detroit metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Warren has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 3.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,036, while one-bedrooms go for $796.
    • Over the past year, Troy is the only city in the metro that has seen rents fall, with a decline of 1.0%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,284, while one-bedrooms go for $986.
    • Taylor has the least expensive rents in the Detroit metro, with a two-bedroom median of $897; rents rose 0.8% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.
    • Dearborn has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Detroit metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,382; rents decreased 0.1% over the past month but were up 1.2% over the past year.

    Auburn Hills rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Auburn Hills, a few large cities nationwide have also seen rents grow modestly. Auburn Hills is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased in other cities across the state, with Michigan as a whole logging rent growth of 0.8% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.4% in Grand Rapids and 0.4% in Lansing.
    • Auburn Hills' median two-bedroom rent of $1,214 is slightly above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.0% increase in Auburn Hills.
    • While Auburn Hills' rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide also saw increases, including El Paso (+2.1%), Fresno (+1.5%), and Las Vegas (+1.3%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Auburn Hills than most large cities. For example, Chicago has a median 2BR rent of $1,291.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Detroit
    $690
    $900
    0.1%
    0.3%
    Warren
    $800
    $1,040
    -0.1%
    3.3%
    Sterling Heights
    $840
    $1,090
    0.2%
    1.1%
    Dearborn
    $1,060
    $1,380
    -0.1%
    1.2%
    Livonia
    $940
    $1,220
    0.1%
    1.2%
    Westland
    $740
    $970
    -0.2%
    0.4%
    Troy
    $990
    $1,280
    -1.5%
    -1%
    Southfield
    $920
    $1,200
    -0.2%
    0.9%
    Taylor
    $690
    $900
    0
    0.8%
    Pontiac
    $730
    $950
    0.1%
    0.4%
    Dearborn Heights
    $880
    $1,150
    -0.6%
    -4.2%
    Royal Oak
    $830
    $1,080
    0
    0.3%
    Novi
    $1,040
    $1,360
    0.2%
    -1.7%
    Roseville
    $760
    $980
    0
    0
    Lincoln Park
    $680
    $890
    0.3%
    -0.1%
    Eastpointe
    $790
    $1,030
    -0.1%
    2.2%
    Port Huron
    $650
    $840
    0
    0.3%
    Southgate
    $780
    $1,020
    0.1%
    0
    Madison Heights
    $850
    $1,110
    0.1%
    0.8%
    Oak Park
    $990
    $1,290
    0
    0.9%
    Auburn Hills
    $930
    $1,210
    0
    1%
    Ferndale
    $720
    $940
    -0.2%
    -0.5%
    Mount Clemens
    $550
    $710
    0
    2.2%
    Rochester
    $990
    $1,290
    -0.4%
    -1.2%
    Highland Park
    $600
    $780
    0
    4.1%
    Howell
    $940
    $1,230
    0.2%
    2.1%
    Plymouth
    $810
    $1,010
    0.2%
    2.1%
    Brighton
    $930
    $1,210
    0
    3.5%
    Walled Lake
    $950
    $1,230
    -0.4%
    -0.9%
    Belleville
    $900
    $1,140
    1%
    3.4%
    Clinton
    $750
    $910
    0.6%
    1.8%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Auburn Hills?
    In Auburn Hills, the median rent is $771 for a studio, $932 for a 1-bedroom, $1,213 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,612 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Auburn Hills, check out our monthly Auburn Hills Rent Report.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Auburn Hills?
    Some of the colleges located in the Auburn Hills area include Oakland University, Mott Community College, Concordia University-Ann Arbor, College for Creative Studies, and Lawrence Technological University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Auburn Hills?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Auburn Hills from include Detroit, Ann Arbor, Farmington Hills, Southfield, and Warren.

