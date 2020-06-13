118 Apartments for rent in Auburn Hills, MI

Life in Auburn Hills

With renters accounting for nearly half of the city’s occupants, it should come as no surprise that apartments are über-available in Auburn Hills. Are you a bargain hunter in search of a cheap, high-quality apartment in Auburn Hills? Basic studio apartments and one-bedroom apartments and townhouses are currently available in abundance for less than $600 and feature (in some cases) walk-in basements, laundry facilities, swimming pools, gyms, clubhouses, and more. Of course, you’ll also find a nice selection of options for high rollers as well; luxury apartments, townhouses, and freestanding houses for rent in Auburn Hills typically go for around $1000 and often come equipped with a patio/balcony, furnished interior, fireplaces, and private gyms, clubhouses, ponds, and trails for tenants. Just be sure to bring along proof of income, banking info, a list of previous residences, and a blank check to buck up for the modest security deposit that most apartment complexes in Auburn Hills charge. Also, if you’re planning to rent a pet-friendly apartment in Auburn Hills or looking to sign a short-term lease only, be prepared to pay an extra $25 bucks or so in rent each month.

Worried about ending up on the wrong side of the tracks in Auburn Hills? Don’t let the “Detroit is a war zone” mentality scare you away from this quiet little bedroom community. There’s nothing even remotely close to a dangerous neighborhood in the city, which has the look and feel of any modern American ‘burb. Still, be aware of your surroundings, use common sense, and scout out a neighborhood in advance to see if it’s right for you before signing a lease.

Once you’ve settled into your fancy new Auburn Hills rental, you can kick back and enjoy some of the fine attractions your new stomping grounds have to offer, including a plethora of parks, museums, historic sites, theaters, eateries, and nightspots. Factor in a low cost of living and an abundance of available housing, and we get the feeling you’ll soon be feeling right at home in the Hills!

