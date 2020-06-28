All apartments in Woodlawn
Find more places like 1204 STAMFORD RD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Woodlawn, MD
/
1204 STAMFORD RD
Last updated March 21 2020 at 11:26 AM

1204 STAMFORD RD

1204 Stamford Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1204 Stamford Road, Woodlawn, MD 21207

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
Available for rent. Three bedrooms three and a half bath. Updated kitchen with new appliances. Hardwood floors throughout. Fully Finished basement. Section 8 customers are welcome.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1204 STAMFORD RD have any available units?
1204 STAMFORD RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodlawn, MD.
What amenities does 1204 STAMFORD RD have?
Some of 1204 STAMFORD RD's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1204 STAMFORD RD currently offering any rent specials?
1204 STAMFORD RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1204 STAMFORD RD pet-friendly?
No, 1204 STAMFORD RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Woodlawn.
Does 1204 STAMFORD RD offer parking?
Yes, 1204 STAMFORD RD offers parking.
Does 1204 STAMFORD RD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1204 STAMFORD RD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1204 STAMFORD RD have a pool?
No, 1204 STAMFORD RD does not have a pool.
Does 1204 STAMFORD RD have accessible units?
No, 1204 STAMFORD RD does not have accessible units.
Does 1204 STAMFORD RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1204 STAMFORD RD has units with dishwashers.
Does 1204 STAMFORD RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 1204 STAMFORD RD does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Strawberry Hill
1546 Ingleside Ave
Woodlawn, MD 21207
Tuscany Gardens
1606 Cantwell Rd
Woodlawn, MD 21244
Tuscany Woods
7106 Rolling Bend Rd
Woodlawn, MD 21244
Security Park
7507 Fairbrook Rd
Woodlawn, MD 21244

Similar Pages

Woodlawn 1 BedroomsWoodlawn 2 Bedrooms
Woodlawn Apartments with BalconyWoodlawn Apartments with Parking
Woodlawn Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDTowson, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MD
Essex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDCatonsville, MDMilford Mill, MDLochearn, MDArbutus, MDRandallstown, MDPikesville, MD
Lansdowne, MDIlchester, MDLinthicum, MDElkridge, MDEldersburg, MDBrooklyn Park, MDMays Chapel, MDFerndale, MDReisterstown, MDJessup, MDLutherville, MDSevern, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College