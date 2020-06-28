Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Woodlawn
Find more places like 1204 STAMFORD RD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Woodlawn, MD
/
1204 STAMFORD RD
Last updated March 21 2020 at 11:26 AM
1 of 17
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1204 STAMFORD RD
1204 Stamford Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1204 Stamford Road, Woodlawn, MD 21207
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
Available for rent. Three bedrooms three and a half bath. Updated kitchen with new appliances. Hardwood floors throughout. Fully Finished basement. Section 8 customers are welcome.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1204 STAMFORD RD have any available units?
1204 STAMFORD RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Woodlawn, MD
.
What amenities does 1204 STAMFORD RD have?
Some of 1204 STAMFORD RD's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1204 STAMFORD RD currently offering any rent specials?
1204 STAMFORD RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1204 STAMFORD RD pet-friendly?
No, 1204 STAMFORD RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Woodlawn
.
Does 1204 STAMFORD RD offer parking?
Yes, 1204 STAMFORD RD offers parking.
Does 1204 STAMFORD RD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1204 STAMFORD RD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1204 STAMFORD RD have a pool?
No, 1204 STAMFORD RD does not have a pool.
Does 1204 STAMFORD RD have accessible units?
No, 1204 STAMFORD RD does not have accessible units.
Does 1204 STAMFORD RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1204 STAMFORD RD has units with dishwashers.
Does 1204 STAMFORD RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 1204 STAMFORD RD does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Street.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Strawberry Hill
1546 Ingleside Ave
Woodlawn, MD 21207
Tuscany Gardens
1606 Cantwell Rd
Woodlawn, MD 21244
Tuscany Woods
7106 Rolling Bend Rd
Woodlawn, MD 21244
Security Park
7507 Fairbrook Rd
Woodlawn, MD 21244
Similar Pages
Woodlawn 1 Bedrooms
Woodlawn 2 Bedrooms
Woodlawn Apartments with Balcony
Woodlawn Apartments with Parking
Woodlawn Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Baltimore, MD
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Rockville, MD
Bethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MD
Towson, MD
North Bethesda, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Odenton, MD
Catonsville, MD
Milford Mill, MD
Lochearn, MD
Arbutus, MD
Randallstown, MD
Pikesville, MD
Lansdowne, MD
Ilchester, MD
Linthicum, MD
Elkridge, MD
Eldersburg, MD
Brooklyn Park, MD
Mays Chapel, MD
Ferndale, MD
Reisterstown, MD
Jessup, MD
Lutherville, MD
Severn, MD
Apartments Near Colleges
Towson University
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Goucher College