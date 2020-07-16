223 Apartments for rent in Woodlawn, MD with garages
“Elmo loves you,” is the popular phrase spoken by one of the most beloved Sesame Street characters. The voice of Kevin Clash brought Elmo to life, and Clash himself was from Woodlawn.
Home to the Social Security Administration and the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services, Woodlawn is sometimes known as “Security” because of its proximity to the SSA as well as MD Route 122, or Security Blvd. The Baltimore County neighborhood is also home to several historical sites, including Lorraine Park Cemetery Gate Lodge and St. Mary's Episcopal Church. The Gate Lodge was built in 1884 and is a beautifully ornate stone gatehouse designed in the Queen Anne Style.
Woodlawn apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.