Last updated July 16 2020 at 12:53 AM

223 Apartments for rent in Woodlawn, MD with garages

Woodlawn apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily st... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
6 Units Available
Strawberry Hill
1546 Ingleside Ave, Woodlawn, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
896 sqft
Prime location in private Woodlawn neighborhood close to I-70, I-695 and Route 40. Spacious apartments with large, open floor plans. Complex features playground, BBQ/picnic area and on-site laundry.

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
40 Summerfield Road
40 Summerfield Road, Woodlawn, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1870 sqft
Beautiful Single Family Home!!!!! - Property Id: 304288 Beautiful Single Family Home!!! Great for single(s) or families. Newly Renovated, Gorgeous Kitchen with TOP of the line appliances, newly refinished flooring and brand new carpet.

1 of 6

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
6102 WINDSOR MILL ROAD
6102 Windsor Mill Road, Woodlawn, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
809 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated in 2016, 3 bdrms, 1ba, Cape Cod, hardwood floors, beautiful wood window casings, glass patio w/sliding door, stainless steel appliances, large basement with a large den, washroom, utility room, space for a workout room in the
Results within 1 mile of Woodlawn
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 15 at 09:00 PM
5 Units Available
Windsor Commons Apartments
2800 Ashfield Dr, Milford Mill, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,305
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,567
921 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,770
1256 sqft
Windsor Commons offers a gated community that provides the perfect setting to live the luxury life that you deserve.

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
6308-1 FREDERICK
6308 Frederick Rd, Catonsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,295
1498 sqft
AVAILABLE 6/19/20. 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment on lower level of townhouse. Living room, Dining room, sunroom, finished basement, and garage offers plenty of space!

1 of 17

Last updated March 23 at 06:37 PM
1 Unit Available
119 N SYMINGTON
119 North Symington Avenue, Catonsville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
PRISTINE AND PERFECT. CLOSE TO UMBC. RENOVATED KITCHEN AND BATHROOMS. HARDWOOD FLOORS. GARAGE AND PARKING PAD. SCREENED IN BACK PORCH WITH ELECTRIC. FULL BATH IN BASEMENT. LAWN CARE INCLUDED. APPLY AT LONG AND FOSTER SITE.

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
12 North Belle Grove Rd
12 North Belle Grove Road, Catonsville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1310 sqft
3 bed 1 Bath with Stainless Steel Appliances - This 3 bed unit features and updated kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. There is room for multiple car parking in the bak, or street parking.
Results within 5 miles of Woodlawn
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
3 Units Available
Glen
Park Plaza East & West
4016 Fords Ln, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$930
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
930 sqft
Park Plaza Apartments is located in Baltimore city just walking distance from local shops, and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
32 Units Available
The Elms at Montjoy
4900 Walking Stick Rd, Ellicott City, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,584
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,738
1230 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,541
1520 sqft
Modern living within minutes of Highway 100. Planned community with a pool, fitness center and clubhouse. Pet-friendly property. In-unit amenities include fireplace, walk-in closets and laundry. Garages available.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
$
14 Units Available
Ellicott Grove Apartments
3005 Oak Green Cir, Ellicott City, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,390
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
967 sqft
Near downtown Baltimore, these apartment homes boast spacious layouts, in-home laundry and plentiful closet space. Community amenities include a pool, a gym and a fire pit. Just off Baltimore National Pike, minutes from Columbia Pike.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
46 Units Available
St. Charles At Olde Court
7900 Brookford Cir, Pikesville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,147
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,292
862 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1188 sqft
St. Charles at Olde Court Apartments is located at 7900 Brookford Circle Pikesville, MD and is managed by David S. Brown Enterprises, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe. St.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
12 Units Available
Mount Ridge Apartments
201 S Symington Ave, Catonsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,085
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
865 sqft
This community is convenient to the Short Line Trail, South Paradise Avenue and I-695. Units are recently renovated and feature either a patio or balcony. Community features include volleyball court and on-site laundry.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
$
12 Units Available
Alta at Regency Crest
3305 Oak West Dr, Ellicott City, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,760
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1194 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern community with updated amenities including a picnic area, business center, clubhouse, and pool. New fitness center. Stunning interior furnishings, including high ceilings, hardwood floors, and large closets. Furnished.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
$
7 Units Available
Oella Mill
840 Oella Ave, Catonsville, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,132
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
These apartments are in a historic building dating back to 1918. Apartments feature exposed brick walls, large, factory-style windows, and designer kitchens. Two-level fitness center, lounge and observation deck provided. Fantastic views.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 16 at 12:15 AM
3 Units Available
East Arlington
Wabash Manor
3804 Wabash Ave, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$905
663 sqft
There are only 4 apartments in each building for your personal comfort and privacy and three spacious laundry facilities on the premises.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 16 at 12:34 AM
3 Units Available
Woodberry
Clipper Mill
2002 Clipper Park Road, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,585
1039 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Clipper Mill in Baltimore. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 16 at 12:18 AM
1 Unit Available
Oaklee
Leeds Avenue Apartments
1003 Arion Park Road, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$990
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in Historic Loudon Park. Easy access to I-95 and I-695. These recently renovated apartments feature private balconies, updated kitchens, and door-to-door trash removal. Solid brick construction building.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
3 Units Available
Glen
Fordleigh Apartments
4008 Fordleigh Rd, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$890
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$965
750 sqft
Fordleigh Apartments are located in Baltimore city just walking distance from local shops, and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 16 at 12:33 AM
10 Units Available
Oaklee
Oaklee Village
1001 Arion Park Rd, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$760
606 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$940
715 sqft
Pet-friendly one- and two-bedroom apartments include updated kitchens and bathrooms, hardwood floors and ceiling fans. Enjoy amenities such as garage parking, on-site laundry and 24-hour maintenance. Easy access to I-95 and I-695.

1 of 23

Last updated July 16 at 12:42 AM
1 Unit Available
Dorsey Search
4613 Smokey Wreath Way
4613 Smokey Wreath Way, Ellicott City, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
2448 sqft
Welcome home! This is a beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom single-family colonial in the Dorsey Hall neighborhood. This home's features include hardwood floors, updated kitchen and bathrooms, spacious bedrooms, and a large finished walk-out basement.

1 of 40

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
3254 OLD FENCE RD
3254 Old Fence Road, Ellicott City, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
NO PETS SORRY.. Go to www.Longandfoster.com to make application online. In the drop down menu select FOR SENT... put in property address, select make application. This should be linked by July 14th.

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
2733 MOORES VALLEY DR
2733 Moores Valley Drive, Pikesville, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
RARELY AVAILABLE! SPACIOUS 4 BR COLONIAL W/2 CAR GAR ON BEAUTIFUL LANDSCAPED LOT. FORMAL LR & SEPARATE DR W/WOOD FLOORS. GRANITE KIT W/STAINLESS APPLIANCES OPENS TO FAMILY ROOM W/FIREPLACE.

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
8857 Goose Landing Cir
8857 Goose Landing Circle, Columbia, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1788 sqft
Lease pending. 3 level middle of group town home with 3 bedrooms and 2 full and 2 half baths! Spacious eat in kitchen with island and walk out to deck. Living room with bay window and fireplace in the family room with patio walk out.

1 of 33

Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
5635 Oregon Ave
5635 Oregon Avenue, Arbutus, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1710 sqft
AVAILABLE JULY 22,2020. 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bath single family house in Halethorpe. Great area! Close to UMBC, the BWI Airport, Northrop Grumman, UMAB, Johns Hopkins and Johns Hopkins Bayview. Short commute to I-695, and I-95.
City Guide for Woodlawn, MD

“Elmo loves you,” is the popular phrase spoken by one of the most beloved Sesame Street characters. The voice of Kevin Clash brought Elmo to life, and Clash himself was from Woodlawn.

Home to the Social Security Administration and the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services, Woodlawn is sometimes known as “Security” because of its proximity to the SSA as well as MD Route 122, or Security Blvd. The Baltimore County neighborhood is also home to several historical sites, including Lorraine Park Cemetery Gate Lodge and St. Mary's Episcopal Church. The Gate Lodge was built in 1884 and is a beautifully ornate stone gatehouse designed in the Queen Anne Style. 

Having trouble with Craigslist Woodlawn? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in Woodlawn, MD

Woodlawn apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

