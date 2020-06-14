/
1 bedroom apartments
313 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Woodlawn, MD
Security Park
7507 Fairbrook Rd, Woodlawn, MD
1 Bedroom
$912
650 sqft
Enjoy an apartment community that offers a pool, playground and landscaped outdoor spaces. Apartments are spacious and feature contemporary design. Located near I-70 and I-695 and just a short drive from shopping at Security Square.
Strawberry Hill
1546 Ingleside Ave, Woodlawn, MD
1 Bedroom
$990
745 sqft
Prime location in private Woodlawn neighborhood close to I-70, I-695 and Route 40. Spacious apartments with large, open floor plans. Complex features playground, BBQ/picnic area and on-site laundry.
Edmondson Park
1661 Forest Park Avenue, Woodlawn, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,051
650 sqft
Edmondson Park Apartments is located at 7900 Brookford Circle Pikesville, MD and is managed by David S. Brown Enterprises, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Chadwick Manor
Tuscany Woods
7106 Rolling Bend Rd, Woodlawn, MD
1 Bedroom
$949
684 sqft
Located a short walk from the Boulevard Place Shopping Center and the Security Station Shopping Center. Recently renovated apartments have plush carpeting and ample storage space.
Tuscany Gardens
1606 Cantwell Rd, Woodlawn, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,000
769 sqft
Elegant units located near Interstate 70. Air conditioning and ceiling fans promote year-round comfort. Amenities include a tennis court, swimming pool and a car wash area.
Brookstone
1 Duke of Windsor Ct, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$999
591 sqft
Lots of green spaces and trees; amenities include on-site laundry and 24-hour maintenance. Units have microwaves, dishwashers and ranges in the kitchen, as well as air conditioning and walk-in closets.
Leakin Park
Windsor Forest
5006 Windsor Mill Rd, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$969
622 sqft
This property is only moments from the retail and dining areas along Edmondson Avenue. The pet-friendly community also offers residents onsite laundry facilities. Units have either a patio or balcony for relaxing.
Clarke Manor
2008 Woodlawn Dr, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,069
616 sqft
Nestled near Woodlawn's best shopping and dining. Units have a patio or balcony and include cable service. Tenants enjoy internet access and on-site laundry. Pets are allowed.
Franklintown
Gwynnbrook Townhomes
5136 Oaklawn Rd, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,050
704 sqft
Large 1-3 bedroom apartments in peaceful, park-like setting, with patio/balcony and washer/dryer. 24-hr maintenance. Convenient access to Gwynn Falls/Leakin Park and other city parks. Near Hwy 122 and I-70, for access to entire Baltimore area.
Caton House
417 Wheaton Pl, Catonsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,424
1000 sqft
Luxurious living minutes from Baltimore City and Inner Harbor; close to BWI Airport. Community has a swimming pool and on-site laundry. Premium hardwood flooring, modern appliances and air conditioning in every unit.
Westgate
Rock Glen Apartments
109 N Rock Glen Rd, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$845
665 sqft
Elegantly landscaped property located near schools. Air-conditioned units feature patio/balcony and kitchen appliances including dishwasher and garbage disposal. Business center, on-site laundry facilities, and 24-hour maintenance.
Windsor Commons Apartments
2800 Ashfield Dr, Milford Mill, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,305
751 sqft
Windsor Commons offers a gated community that provides the perfect setting to live the luxury life that you deserve.
Cedar Run Apartments
407 Cedar Run Pl, Catonsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,035
547 sqft
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nWelcome Home. We offer studio, one, one bedroom with den, and two bedroom apartments for rent.
Shade Tree Trace
408 Shade Tree Pl, Catonsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,160
726 sqft
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nFeaturing three oversized floor plans, Shade Tree Trace Apartments at The Timbers is located in the Catonsville area of Western Baltimore County, just west of Baltimore City.
White Oaks
9 Rambling Oaks Way, Catonsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,140
741 sqft
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nFeaturing three roomy floor plans, White Oaks Apartments at The Timbers is located in the Catonsville area of Western Baltimore County, just west of Baltimore City.
6700 Wilmont Dr - Unit 104
6700 Wilmont Drive, Lochearn, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,099
Comfortable 1 Bed+Den Condo in Woodlawn! - Sunny 1 bedroom condo with private balcony in Woodlawn! Welcoming interior boasts a neutral color scheme and bonus office space/den! Updated kitchen comes fully-equipped with crisp white appliances, ample
6308-1 FREDERICK
6308 Frederick Rd, Catonsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,295
1498 sqft
AVAILABLE 6/19/20. 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment on lower level of townhouse. Living room, Dining room, sunroom, finished basement, and garage offers plenty of space!
Cheswolde
Mt Washington
5801 Western Run Dr, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$929
665 sqft
Brick-faced residence in tree-lined community near Western Run Park. Apartments range from studio to three-bedroom, and include built-in bookshelves, walk-in closets and private patio or balcony. Pets allowed. On-site laundry facilities, as well as communal grills.
Oaklee
Oaklee Village
1001 Arion Park Rd, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$760
606 sqft
Pet-friendly one- and two-bedroom apartments include updated kitchens and bathrooms, hardwood floors and ceiling fans. Enjoy amenities such as garage parking, on-site laundry and 24-hour maintenance. Easy access to I-95 and I-695.
Montrose Manor
28 Montrose Manor Ct, Catonsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,499
925 sqft
Close to Baltimore attractions like Inner Harbor and Camden Yards; also conveniently near BWI airport and University of Maryland Medical Center. Patio or balcony in every pet-friendly unit, along with laundry and fully-equipped kitchen.
Oak View
7226 Oak Haven Cir, Milford Mill, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,149
703 sqft
Luxurious living near Security Square Mall and I-695. Units feature hardwood floors and plush carpeting; kitchens have dishwasher and garbage disposal. Playground on site. Pets allowed.
Villas at 4607
4607 Old Court Rd, Pikesville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,035
825 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Villas at 4607 in Pikesville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Fallstaff
Oxford House
6810 Park Heights Ave, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$945
700 sqft
Renovated 1 BD Near Pikesville - Located in a great neighborhood. This 1 bedroom apt has full-size appliances in galley kitchen. Central air and heat! Washer and dryer in unit. Elevator in building. Contact us to schedule a visit. (RLNE2200525)
Bonnie Ridge Apartments
6617 Bonnie Ridge Rd, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,034
821 sqft
Pet-friendly 1, 2 and 3-bedroom apartments with air conditioning, dishwasher and in-unit laundry facilities. Guest suite available. Newly-renovated apartments include separate office or den space.
