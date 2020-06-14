Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 5:54 PM

503 Apartments for rent in Woodlawn, MD with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Woodlawn renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, part... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
12 Units Available
Security Park
7507 Fairbrook Rd, Woodlawn, MD
1 Bedroom
$912
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
894 sqft
Enjoy an apartment community that offers a pool, playground and landscaped outdoor spaces. Apartments are spacious and feature contemporary design. Located near I-70 and I-695 and just a short drive from shopping at Security Square.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
5412 Clifton Ave
5412 Clifton Avenue, Woodlawn, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
Comfortable 2 bedroom SFH Avail June 1st - Property Id: 277673 Get prepared to move... 2 bedroom Single Family Home! Get prepared and treat yourself this year to a new Home! Perfect for a couple or single person and small family.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
1815 Colonial Rd
1815 Colonial Road, Woodlawn, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1176 sqft
1815 Colonial Rd Available 07/20/20 Charming 3 Bedroom w/ Den SFH in Gywnn Oak! - Lovingly updated 3 bedroom rancher with quaint front porch close to parks and shopping! Wood floors, neutral color scheme, and decorative moldings welcome you to a

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
1706 Stella Court
1706 Stella Court, Woodlawn, MD
4 Bedrooms
$1,675
1140 sqft
Beautifully Updated 4 Bedroom in Gwynn Oak - A beautifully updated 4 bedroom townhome in Gwynn Oak with hardwood floors throughout! The modern kitchen offers new cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and an island breakfast bar.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
1 Unit Available
1460 Barrett Road - 1
1460 Barrett Road, Woodlawn, MD
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
1300 sqft
Huge end of group home that is newly renovated boasting 4 big bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Central AC and heat, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, washer and dryer, all new flooring and carpet, covered porch in back with private driveway.
Results within 1 mile of Woodlawn
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:29pm
$
4 Units Available
Belmont Park
1 Kafern Dr, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
3 Bedrooms
$1,459
930 sqft
Convenient location near the Baltimore Beltway. Recently renovated units have custom blinds, air conditioning and ample storage space. Kitchens have modern appliances including a range and dishwasher.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
8 Units Available
Clarke Manor
2008 Woodlawn Dr, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,079
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,269
747 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1200 sqft
Nestled near Woodlawn's best shopping and dining. Units have a patio or balcony and include cable service. Tenants enjoy internet access and on-site laundry. Pets are allowed.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:22pm
$
Grove Park
3 Units Available
Seton Park
3601- B Parkview Ave, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,059
849 sqft
Pet-friendly two-bedroom apartments are recently renovated with updated galley-style kitchens. Large dining and living areas, hardwood floors, carpeting. Enjoy parking, on-site laundry, playground and gym. Walk to Powder Mill Park. Near public transit, US-26.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:14pm
$
6 Units Available
Caton House
417 Wheaton Pl, Catonsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,424
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,639
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious living minutes from Baltimore City and Inner Harbor; close to BWI Airport. Community has a swimming pool and on-site laundry. Premium hardwood flooring, modern appliances and air conditioning in every unit.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
West Forest Park
9 Units Available
Fairway Ridge
4998 W Forest Park Ave, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$945
518 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1026 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fairway Ridge is located in Baltimore Maryland overlooking Forest Park Golf Course. This apartment and townhome community was built to accommodate the growing needs of any individual or family.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
181 Winters Lane
181 Winters Lane, Catonsville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
960 sqft
181 Winters Lane/ Quaint 3 bedroom 1 bath house - During this time of Social Distancing, we would like to introduce you to our Enter Property Yourself option. You will see a sign, located on the property, that reads, Enter Property Yourself.

1 of 20

Last updated April 4 at 07:32am
1 Unit Available
9 Briarwood Rd
9 Briarwood Road, Catonsville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1504 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
View this beautifully renovated home located in Catonsville, MD.

1 of 17

Last updated March 23 at 06:37pm
1 Unit Available
119 N SYMINGTON
119 North Symington Avenue, Catonsville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
PRISTINE AND PERFECT. CLOSE TO UMBC. RENOVATED KITCHEN AND BATHROOMS. HARDWOOD FLOORS. GARAGE AND PARKING PAD. SCREENED IN BACK PORCH WITH ELECTRIC. FULL BATH IN BASEMENT. LAWN CARE INCLUDED. APPLY AT LONG AND FOSTER SITE.
Results within 5 miles of Woodlawn
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 06:06pm
7 Units Available
Villas at 4607
4607 Old Court Rd, Pikesville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,035
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,277
1088 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Villas at 4607 in Pikesville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 06:02pm
$
Cheswolde
6 Units Available
Fallstaff Manor
3014-K Romaric Ct, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,229
900 sqft
Pet-friendly community has swimming pool and on-site laundry. Units have air conditioning and well-appointed kitchens complete with dishwasher. Tenants enjoy internet access and 24-hour maintenance services.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
Fallstaff
1 Unit Available
Oxford House
6810 Park Heights Ave, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$945
700 sqft
Renovated 1 BD Near Pikesville - Located in a great neighborhood. This 1 bedroom apt has full-size appliances in galley kitchen. Central air and heat! Washer and dryer in unit. Elevator in building. Contact us to schedule a visit. (RLNE2200525)
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
18 Units Available
Orchard Meadows Apartment Homes
3421 Sonia Trail, Ellicott City, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,680
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
957 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments in Ellicott City with easy access to Baltimore and Washington, DC, via major thoroughfares. Pet-friendly community with pool, fitness center, fire pit and yoga studio. Access to Columbia Pike and Kaiser Park.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
12 Units Available
Ellicott Grove Apartments
3005 Oak Green Cir, Ellicott City, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,350
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
967 sqft
Near downtown Baltimore, these apartment homes boast spacious layouts, in-home laundry and plentiful closet space. Community amenities include a pool, a gym and a fire pit. Just off Baltimore National Pike, minutes from Columbia Pike.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
52 Units Available
St. Charles At Olde Court
7900 Brookford Cir, Pikesville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,107
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,286
862 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,551
1188 sqft
St. Charles at Olde Court Apartments is located at 7900 Brookford Circle Pikesville, MD and is managed by David S. Brown Enterprises, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe. St.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Windsor Hills
2 Units Available
2606 Talbot Rd
2606 Talbot Rd, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$825
550 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,105
1050 sqft
Recently renovated 1-bedroom units have hardwood floors, eat-in kitchen, central air conditioning, and patio/balcony. Short distance to public transportation through Bus Route 015 and Bus Route 038.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
13 Units Available
Colony Hill Apartments And Townhomes
24 Colony Hill Ct, Arbutus, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,157
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,308
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,439
1035 sqft
Roomy living accommodations with private backyards, lots of kitchen space and stylish hardwood flooring. Complex offers laundry facilities and off-street parking. Located near the interchange of I-95 and I-695.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
10 Units Available
Mount Ridge Apartments
201 S Symington Ave, Catonsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,035
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
865 sqft
This community is convenient to the Short Line Trail, South Paradise Avenue and I-695. Units are recently renovated and feature either a patio or balcony. Community features include volleyball court and on-site laundry.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
12 Units Available
Orchard Park
3113 Pine Orchard Ln, Ellicott City, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,652
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,682
1173 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near shopping and parks. Recently renovated one- to three-bedroom apartments and townhomes with fireplaces, granite counters, stainless steel kitchen appliances, and walk-in closets. Community has 24-hour maintenance, along with a clubhouse, gym and internet cafe.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:55pm
$
5 Units Available
Montrose Manor
28 Montrose Manor Ct, Catonsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,529
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,679
1075 sqft
Close to Baltimore attractions like Inner Harbor and Camden Yards; also conveniently near BWI airport and University of Maryland Medical Center. Patio or balcony in every pet-friendly unit, along with laundry and fully-equipped kitchen.
City Guide for Woodlawn, MD

“Elmo loves you,” is the popular phrase spoken by one of the most beloved Sesame Street characters. The voice of Kevin Clash brought Elmo to life, and Clash himself was from Woodlawn.

Home to the Social Security Administration and the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services, Woodlawn is sometimes known as “Security” because of its proximity to the SSA as well as MD Route 122, or Security Blvd. The Baltimore County neighborhood is also home to several historical sites, including Lorraine Park Cemetery Gate Lodge and St. Mary's Episcopal Church. The Gate Lodge was built in 1884 and is a beautifully ornate stone gatehouse designed in the Queen Anne Style. 

Having trouble with Craigslist Woodlawn? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Woodlawn, MD

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Woodlawn renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

