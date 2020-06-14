503 Apartments for rent in Woodlawn, MD with hardwood floors
“Elmo loves you,” is the popular phrase spoken by one of the most beloved Sesame Street characters. The voice of Kevin Clash brought Elmo to life, and Clash himself was from Woodlawn.
Home to the Social Security Administration and the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services, Woodlawn is sometimes known as “Security” because of its proximity to the SSA as well as MD Route 122, or Security Blvd. The Baltimore County neighborhood is also home to several historical sites, including Lorraine Park Cemetery Gate Lodge and St. Mary's Episcopal Church. The Gate Lodge was built in 1884 and is a beautifully ornate stone gatehouse designed in the Queen Anne Style.
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Woodlawn renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.