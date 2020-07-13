138 Apartments for rent in Woodlawn, MD with parking

“Elmo loves you,” is the popular phrase spoken by one of the most beloved Sesame Street characters. The voice of Kevin Clash brought Elmo to life, and Clash himself was from Woodlawn.

Home to the Social Security Administration and the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services, Woodlawn is sometimes known as “Security” because of its proximity to the SSA as well as MD Route 122, or Security Blvd. The Baltimore County neighborhood is also home to several historical sites, including Lorraine Park Cemetery Gate Lodge and St. Mary's Episcopal Church. The Gate Lodge was built in 1884 and is a beautifully ornate stone gatehouse designed in the Queen Anne Style.

