Last updated July 13 2020 at 4:34 AM

138 Apartments for rent in Woodlawn, MD with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Woodlawn apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a privat... Read Guide >
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
10 Units Available
Security Park
7507 Fairbrook Rd, Woodlawn, MD
1 Bedroom
$887
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
894 sqft
Enjoy an apartment community that offers a pool, playground and landscaped outdoor spaces. Apartments are spacious and feature contemporary design. Located near I-70 and I-695 and just a short drive from shopping at Security Square.
Last updated July 13 at 12:20am
7 Units Available
Strawberry Hill
1546 Ingleside Ave, Woodlawn, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
896 sqft
Prime location in private Woodlawn neighborhood close to I-70, I-695 and Route 40. Spacious apartments with large, open floor plans. Complex features playground, BBQ/picnic area and on-site laundry.
Last updated January 2 at 10:30am
52 Units Available
Chadwick Manor
Tuscany Gardens
1606 Cantwell Rd, Woodlawn, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,000
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,184
1015 sqft
Elegant units located near Interstate 70. Air conditioning and ceiling fans promote year-round comfort. Amenities include a tennis court, swimming pool and a car wash area.
Last updated January 2 at 10:30am
22 Units Available
Chadwick Manor
Tuscany Woods
7106 Rolling Bend Rd, Woodlawn, MD
1 Bedroom
$949
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
962 sqft
Located a short walk from the Boulevard Place Shopping Center and the Security Station Shopping Center. Recently renovated apartments have plush carpeting and ample storage space.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
40 Summerfield Road
40 Summerfield Road, Woodlawn, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1870 sqft
Beautiful Single Family Home!!!!! - Property Id: 304288 Beautiful Single Family Home!!! Great for single(s) or families. Newly Renovated, Gorgeous Kitchen with TOP of the line appliances, newly refinished flooring and brand new carpet.

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
1003 SPRING GATE ROAD
1003 Spring Gate Road, Woodlawn, MD
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1287 sqft
Rarely available top level 3 bed 2 full bath condo in Catonsville Gateway. Spacious room sizes Bed 1 16X12 includes walk in closet and full bath, Bed 2 12X10, Bed 3 18X9, Living Room 20X12, Dining Room 11X10, Kitchen 10X9, Deck 11X7.
Results within 1 mile of Woodlawn
Last updated July 13 at 12:18am
14 Units Available
Leakin Park
Windsor Forest
5006 Windsor Mill Rd, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$919
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,014
745 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,479
930 sqft
This property is only moments from the retail and dining areas along Edmondson Avenue. The pet-friendly community also offers residents onsite laundry facilities. Units have either a patio or balcony for relaxing.
Last updated July 13 at 12:06am
6 Units Available
Caton House
417 Wheaton Pl, Catonsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,399
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious living minutes from Baltimore City and Inner Harbor; close to BWI Airport. Community has a swimming pool and on-site laundry. Premium hardwood flooring, modern appliances and air conditioning in every unit.
Last updated July 13 at 12:30am
23 Units Available
Brookstone
1 Duke of Windsor Ct, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,029
591 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,129
806 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,269
940 sqft
Lots of green spaces and trees; amenities include on-site laundry and 24-hour maintenance. Units have microwaves, dishwashers and ranges in the kitchen, as well as air conditioning and walk-in closets.
Last updated July 13 at 12:10am
12 Units Available
Clarke Manor
2008 Woodlawn Dr, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,069
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
747 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1200 sqft
Nestled near Woodlawn's best shopping and dining. Units have a patio or balcony and include cable service. Tenants enjoy internet access and on-site laundry. Pets are allowed.
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
6 Units Available
Westgate
Jamestowne Apartments & Townhomes
5364 Jamestowne Ct, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$875
513 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1026 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1062 sqft
Jamestowne Apartments & Townhomes are located in Baltimore City surrounded by scenic wooded views. This community features studio apartments and 2-3 Bedroom Townhomes. Don't hesitate! Check out what Jamestowne has to offer today!
Last updated July 13 at 01:00am
6 Units Available
Windsor Commons Apartments
2800 Ashfield Dr, Milford Mill, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,305
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,567
921 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,770
1256 sqft
Windsor Commons offers a gated community that provides the perfect setting to live the luxury life that you deserve.
Last updated July 13 at 12:06am
6 Units Available
Grove Park
Seton Park
3601- B Parkview Ave, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,064
849 sqft
Pet-friendly two-bedroom apartments are recently renovated with updated galley-style kitchens. Large dining and living areas, hardwood floors, carpeting. Enjoy parking, on-site laundry, playground and gym. Walk to Powder Mill Park. Near public transit, US-26.
Last updated July 13 at 12:10am
7 Units Available
Belmont Park
1 Kafern Dr, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,134
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
930 sqft
Convenient location near the Baltimore Beltway. Recently renovated units have custom blinds, air conditioning and ample storage space. Kitchens have modern appliances including a range and dishwasher.
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
7 Units Available
West Forest Park
Fairway Ridge
4998 W Forest Park Ave, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$945
518 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1026 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1062 sqft
Fairway Ridge is located in Baltimore Maryland overlooking Forest Park Golf Course. This apartment and townhome community was built to accommodate the growing needs of any individual or family.
Last updated July 13 at 12:26am
11 Units Available
Westgate
Rock Glen Apartments
109 N Rock Glen Rd, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$885
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
776 sqft
Elegantly landscaped property located near schools. Air-conditioned units feature patio/balcony and kitchen appliances including dishwasher and garbage disposal. Business center, on-site laundry facilities, and 24-hour maintenance.
Last updated February 26 at 07:37pm
2 Units Available
Cedar Run Apartments
407 Cedar Run Pl, Catonsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,035
547 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
742 sqft
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nWelcome Home. We offer studio, one, one bedroom with den, and two bedroom apartments for rent.
Last updated February 26 at 07:37pm
2 Units Available
Shade Tree Trace
408 Shade Tree Pl, Catonsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,160
726 sqft
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nFeaturing three oversized floor plans, Shade Tree Trace Apartments at The Timbers is located in the Catonsville area of Western Baltimore County, just west of Baltimore City.
Last updated February 26 at 07:36pm
2 Units Available
White Oaks
9 Rambling Oaks Way, Catonsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,140
741 sqft
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nFeaturing three roomy floor plans, White Oaks Apartments at The Timbers is located in the Catonsville area of Western Baltimore County, just west of Baltimore City.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2601 Camberwell Ct
2601 Camberwell Court, Milford Mill, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Large End of Group 2 Bedroom 1.

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
1682 FOREST PARK AVENUE N
1682 N Forest Park Ave, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1216 sqft
RARELY AVAILABLE, SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM TOWNHOUSE WITH DECK OFF KITCHEN LEADING TO YOUR PARKING SPACE. HARDWOOD FLOORS. GAS COOKING. CONVENIENTLY LOCATED NEAR SHOPPING AND DINING. EASY ACCESS TO I 70 & I695. TENANT PAYS THE WATER BILL. NO PETS.

Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
2500 Rolling Road - 202
2500 North Rolling Road, Milford Mill, MD
Studio
$1,725
1033 sqft
Commercial Office Suite for Lease - Location, Location. Two story office building with elevator is located at the intersection of Rolling Road and Tudsbury Road. Easy access to I-695 and close to mass transportation. RO zoning with signage available.

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
6308-1 FREDERICK
6308 Frederick Rd, Catonsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,295
1498 sqft
AVAILABLE 6/19/20. 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment on lower level of townhouse. Living room, Dining room, sunroom, finished basement, and garage offers plenty of space!

Last updated March 23 at 06:37pm
1 Unit Available
119 N SYMINGTON
119 North Symington Avenue, Catonsville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
PRISTINE AND PERFECT. CLOSE TO UMBC. RENOVATED KITCHEN AND BATHROOMS. HARDWOOD FLOORS. GARAGE AND PARKING PAD. SCREENED IN BACK PORCH WITH ELECTRIC. FULL BATH IN BASEMENT. LAWN CARE INCLUDED. APPLY AT LONG AND FOSTER SITE.
City Guide for Woodlawn, MD

“Elmo loves you,” is the popular phrase spoken by one of the most beloved Sesame Street characters. The voice of Kevin Clash brought Elmo to life, and Clash himself was from Woodlawn.

Home to the Social Security Administration and the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services, Woodlawn is sometimes known as “Security” because of its proximity to the SSA as well as MD Route 122, or Security Blvd. The Baltimore County neighborhood is also home to several historical sites, including Lorraine Park Cemetery Gate Lodge and St. Mary's Episcopal Church. The Gate Lodge was built in 1884 and is a beautifully ornate stone gatehouse designed in the Queen Anne Style. 

Having trouble with Craigslist Woodlawn? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Woodlawn, MD

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Woodlawn apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

