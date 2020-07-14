All apartments in Woodlawn
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:52 AM

Chadwick Manor

23 Doray Ct · (828) 471-0751
Location

23 Doray Ct, Woodlawn, MD 21244
Chadwick Manor

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Chadwick Manor.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
accessible
24hr maintenance
internet access
Chadwick Manor Townhomes is a beautiful, family-friendly community made up of 416 one, two and three bedroom townhomes. Each townhome features spacious rooms, one and a half baths, plenty of storage and closet space, a fully-equipped kitchen and a washer and dryer. Other amenities include private patios, a large swimming pool and a community tot lot. Chadwick Manor is nestled in a vibrant community known for its outstanding public and private schools, state-of-the-art medical services, and excellent neighborhood shopping and restaurants. Call today for a personal tour.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $49 per applicant
Deposit: $500 - 1 months rent -- based on credit
Move-in Fees: $100 holding fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats
deposit:
fee:
limit:
rent:
restrictions:
Cats
deposit: $300 per cat
limit: 2
rent: $25/month per cat
Parking Details: Surface lot. Open Lot: Included in lease.
Storage Details: Storage Garage: $36/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Chadwick Manor have any available units?
Chadwick Manor doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodlawn, MD.
What amenities does Chadwick Manor have?
Some of Chadwick Manor's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Chadwick Manor currently offering any rent specials?
Chadwick Manor is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Chadwick Manor pet-friendly?
Yes, Chadwick Manor is pet friendly.
Does Chadwick Manor offer parking?
Yes, Chadwick Manor offers parking.
Does Chadwick Manor have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Chadwick Manor offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Chadwick Manor have a pool?
Yes, Chadwick Manor has a pool.
Does Chadwick Manor have accessible units?
Yes, Chadwick Manor has accessible units.
Does Chadwick Manor have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Chadwick Manor has units with dishwashers.
Does Chadwick Manor have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Chadwick Manor has units with air conditioning.
