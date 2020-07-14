Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher cats allowed 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range carpet extra storage garbage disposal oven Property Amenities cats allowed courtyard on-site laundry parking playground pool bbq/grill accessible 24hr maintenance internet access

Chadwick Manor Townhomes is a beautiful, family-friendly community made up of 416 one, two and three bedroom townhomes. Each townhome features spacious rooms, one and a half baths, plenty of storage and closet space, a fully-equipped kitchen and a washer and dryer. Other amenities include private patios, a large swimming pool and a community tot lot. Chadwick Manor is nestled in a vibrant community known for its outstanding public and private schools, state-of-the-art medical services, and excellent neighborhood shopping and restaurants. Call today for a personal tour.