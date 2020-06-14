Apartment List
MD
/
woodlawn
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:29 AM

106 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Woodlawn, MD

Finding an apartment in Woodlawn that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog a... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:32pm
4 Units Available
Strawberry Hill
1546 Ingleside Ave, Woodlawn, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$990
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,379
896 sqft
Prime location in private Woodlawn neighborhood close to I-70, I-695 and Route 40. Spacious apartments with large, open floor plans. Complex features playground, BBQ/picnic area and on-site laundry.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
1 Unit Available
Edmondson Park
1661 Forest Park Avenue, Woodlawn, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,051
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Edmondson Park Apartments is located at 7900 Brookford Circle Pikesville, MD and is managed by David S. Brown Enterprises, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated January 2 at 10:30am
Chadwick Manor
52 Units Available
Tuscany Gardens
1606 Cantwell Rd, Woodlawn, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,000
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,184
1015 sqft
Elegant units located near Interstate 70. Air conditioning and ceiling fans promote year-round comfort. Amenities include a tennis court, swimming pool and a car wash area.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated January 2 at 10:30am
Chadwick Manor
22 Units Available
Tuscany Woods
7106 Rolling Bend Rd, Woodlawn, MD
1 Bedroom
$949
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
962 sqft
Located a short walk from the Boulevard Place Shopping Center and the Security Station Shopping Center. Recently renovated apartments have plush carpeting and ample storage space.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1706 Stella Court
1706 Stella Court, Woodlawn, MD
4 Bedrooms
$1,675
1140 sqft
Beautifully Updated 4 Bedroom in Gwynn Oak - A beautifully updated 4 bedroom townhome in Gwynn Oak with hardwood floors throughout! The modern kitchen offers new cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and an island breakfast bar.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1815 Colonial Rd
1815 Colonial Road, Woodlawn, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1176 sqft
1815 Colonial Rd Available 07/20/20 Charming 3 Bedroom w/ Den SFH in Gywnn Oak! - Lovingly updated 3 bedroom rancher with quaint front porch close to parks and shopping! Wood floors, neutral color scheme, and decorative moldings welcome you to a
Results within 1 mile of Woodlawn
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
Westgate
17 Units Available
Jamestowne Apartments & Townhomes
5364 Jamestowne Ct, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$775
513 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1026 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1062 sqft
Jamestowne Apartments & Townhomes are located in Baltimore City surrounded by scenic wooded views. This community features studio apartments and 2-3 Bedroom Townhomes. Don't hesitate! Check out what Jamestowne has to offer today!
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:06am
$
6 Units Available
Caton House
417 Wheaton Pl, Catonsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,424
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,569
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious living minutes from Baltimore City and Inner Harbor; close to BWI Airport. Community has a swimming pool and on-site laundry. Premium hardwood flooring, modern appliances and air conditioning in every unit.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:22am
$
8 Units Available
Clarke Manor
2008 Woodlawn Dr, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,069
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
747 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1200 sqft
Nestled near Woodlawn's best shopping and dining. Units have a patio or balcony and include cable service. Tenants enjoy internet access and on-site laundry. Pets are allowed.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:18am
$
Grove Park
3 Units Available
Seton Park
3601- B Parkview Ave, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
849 sqft
Pet-friendly two-bedroom apartments are recently renovated with updated galley-style kitchens. Large dining and living areas, hardwood floors, carpeting. Enjoy parking, on-site laundry, playground and gym. Walk to Powder Mill Park. Near public transit, US-26.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:03am
$
Leakin Park
8 Units Available
Windsor Forest
5006 Windsor Mill Rd, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$969
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
745 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
930 sqft
This property is only moments from the retail and dining areas along Edmondson Avenue. The pet-friendly community also offers residents onsite laundry facilities. Units have either a patio or balcony for relaxing.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:31pm
$
12 Units Available
Brookstone
1 Duke of Windsor Ct, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$999
591 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
806 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,269
940 sqft
Lots of green spaces and trees; amenities include on-site laundry and 24-hour maintenance. Units have microwaves, dishwashers and ranges in the kitchen, as well as air conditioning and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:38am
$
4 Units Available
Belmont Park
1 Kafern Dr, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
930 sqft
Convenient location near the Baltimore Beltway. Recently renovated units have custom blinds, air conditioning and ample storage space. Kitchens have modern appliances including a range and dishwasher.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Franklintown
11 Units Available
Gwynnbrook Townhomes
5136 Oaklawn Rd, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,050
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
896 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,415
1088 sqft
Large 1-3 bedroom apartments in peaceful, park-like setting, with patio/balcony and washer/dryer. 24-hr maintenance. Convenient access to Gwynn Falls/Leakin Park and other city parks. Near Hwy 122 and I-70, for access to entire Baltimore area.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 05:02pm
$
5 Units Available
Windsor Commons Apartments
2800 Ashfield Dr, Milford Mill, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,305
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,567
921 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,770
1256 sqft
Windsor Commons offers a gated community that provides the perfect setting to live the luxury life that you deserve.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
West Forest Park
10 Units Available
Fairway Ridge
4998 W Forest Park Ave, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$945
518 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1026 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fairway Ridge is located in Baltimore Maryland overlooking Forest Park Golf Course. This apartment and townhome community was built to accommodate the growing needs of any individual or family.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:06am
Westgate
7 Units Available
Rock Glen Apartments
109 N Rock Glen Rd, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$845
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
776 sqft
Elegantly landscaped property located near schools. Air-conditioned units feature patio/balcony and kitchen appliances including dishwasher and garbage disposal. Business center, on-site laundry facilities, and 24-hour maintenance.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated February 26 at 07:37pm
2 Units Available
Shade Tree Trace
408 Shade Tree Pl, Catonsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,160
726 sqft
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nFeaturing three oversized floor plans, Shade Tree Trace Apartments at The Timbers is located in the Catonsville area of Western Baltimore County, just west of Baltimore City.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6700 Wilmont Dr - Unit 104
6700 Wilmont Drive, Lochearn, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,099
Comfortable 1 Bed+Den Condo in Woodlawn! - Sunny 1 bedroom condo with private balcony in Woodlawn! Welcoming interior boasts a neutral color scheme and bonus office space/den! Updated kitchen comes fully-equipped with crisp white appliances, ample

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
181 Winters Lane
181 Winters Lane, Catonsville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
960 sqft
181 Winters Lane/ Quaint 3 bedroom 1 bath house - During this time of Social Distancing, we would like to introduce you to our Enter Property Yourself option. You will see a sign, located on the property, that reads, Enter Property Yourself.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Beechfield
1 Unit Available
5324 Wyndholme Cir
5324 Wyndholme Circle, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1937 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Gorgeous 3 bedroom EOG townhome in the Wyndholme Woods Community of Beechfield! Light-filled open floorplan offers a convenient bath, comfortable living area, plus a separate dining space perfect for entertaining.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Westgate
1 Unit Available
5440 frederick avenue - 2
5440 Frederick Avenue, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$949
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
We can fulfil your desire to live in the Catonsville Area. A Bright Studio with Huge Deck & Nature View.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Beechfield
1 Unit Available
5328 WYNDHOLME CIRCLE
5328 Wyndholme Circle, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1506 sqft
Welcome to your new home! Enjoy living in this three bedroom townhouse. The first floor offers a large living room with 9 foot ceilings leading to the gourmet kitchen/dining area with ample storage in the 42 inch cabinets.

1 of 12

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
5219 Old Frederick Rd
5219 Old Frederick Road, Catonsville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1140 sqft
Catonsville Hidden Gem - Charming 3 level brick town home with separate dining room. Freshly painted and move in ready. Partially finished walkout basement and spacious backyard. To apply, go to www.farmerpm.
City Guide for Woodlawn, MD

“Elmo loves you,” is the popular phrase spoken by one of the most beloved Sesame Street characters. The voice of Kevin Clash brought Elmo to life, and Clash himself was from Woodlawn.

Home to the Social Security Administration and the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services, Woodlawn is sometimes known as “Security” because of its proximity to the SSA as well as MD Route 122, or Security Blvd. The Baltimore County neighborhood is also home to several historical sites, including Lorraine Park Cemetery Gate Lodge and St. Mary's Episcopal Church. The Gate Lodge was built in 1884 and is a beautifully ornate stone gatehouse designed in the Queen Anne Style. 

Having trouble with Craigslist Woodlawn? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Woodlawn, MD

Finding an apartment in Woodlawn that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

