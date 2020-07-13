Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated oven range walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground pool 24hr maintenance package receiving 24hr laundry e-payments hot tub online portal

Security Park offers a great location and an even better apartment lifestyle. Situated in a quiet, beautifully landscaped setting in the Security Park area of Baltimore County, our one and two bedroom apartment homes have features not found in most apartments. Modern and bright new kitchens and baths, unbelievable storage and closet space and high efficiency appliances make daily living a joy. After a summer splash in the pool or a leisurely afternoon relaxing on your patio or balcony, you'll re-energize with golf, shopping and state parks just minutes away. Your commute is a breeze! We're just a few miles from the Beltway, I-95 and I-70, not to mention the SSA and CMS buildings. Let us show you why you will love calling Security Park home.