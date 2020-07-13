All apartments in Woodlawn
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:48 PM

Security Park

Open Now until 5pm
7507 Fairbrook Rd · (410) 220-6335
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Open House weekend: 7/10-7/12; $5 app fee, $350 security deposit
Location

7507 Fairbrook Rd, Woodlawn, MD 21244

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit F312001A · Avail. now

$890

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Unit F310002B · Avail. Oct 15

$937

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Unit F310003B · Avail. Jul 15

$947

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit F505001D · Avail. now

$1,023

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 894 sqft

Unit F402003C · Avail. now

$1,033

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 894 sqft

Unit J502001A · Avail. now

$1,068

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 894 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length.

Amenities

24hr laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
package receiving
24hr laundry
e-payments
hot tub
online portal
Security Park offers a great location and an even better apartment lifestyle. Situated in a quiet, beautifully landscaped setting in the Security Park area of Baltimore County, our one and two bedroom apartment homes have features not found in most apartments. Modern and bright new kitchens and baths, unbelievable storage and closet space and high efficiency appliances make daily living a joy. After a summer splash in the pool or a leisurely afternoon relaxing on your patio or balcony, you'll re-energize with golf, shopping and state parks just minutes away. Your commute is a breeze! We're just a few miles from the Beltway, I-95 and I-70, not to mention the SSA and CMS buildings. Let us show you why you will love calling Security Park home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets not allowed
deposit:
fee:
limit:
rent:
restrictions:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Security Park have any available units?
Security Park has 10 units available starting at $890 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Security Park have?
Some of Security Park's amenities include 24hr laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Security Park currently offering any rent specials?
Security Park is offering the following rent specials: Open House weekend: 7/10-7/12; $5 app fee, $350 security deposit
Is Security Park pet-friendly?
No, Security Park is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Woodlawn.
Does Security Park offer parking?
Yes, Security Park offers parking.
Does Security Park have units with washers and dryers?
No, Security Park does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Security Park have a pool?
Yes, Security Park has a pool.
Does Security Park have accessible units?
No, Security Park does not have accessible units.
Does Security Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Security Park has units with dishwashers.
Does Security Park have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Security Park has units with air conditioning.

