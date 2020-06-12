/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:25 AM
313 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Woodlawn, MD
Last updated January 2 at 10:30am
Chadwick Manor
21 Units Available
Tuscany Woods
7106 Rolling Bend Rd, Woodlawn, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
962 sqft
Located a short walk from the Boulevard Place Shopping Center and the Security Station Shopping Center. Recently renovated apartments have plush carpeting and ample storage space.
Last updated January 2 at 10:30am
Chadwick Manor
44 Units Available
Tuscany Gardens
1606 Cantwell Rd, Woodlawn, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,184
1015 sqft
Elegant units located near Interstate 70. Air conditioning and ceiling fans promote year-round comfort. Amenities include a tennis court, swimming pool and a car wash area.
Results within 1 mile of Woodlawn
Last updated June 12 at 06:43am
9 Units Available
Clarke Manor
2008 Woodlawn Dr, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
747 sqft
Nestled near Woodlawn's best shopping and dining. Units have a patio or balcony and include cable service. Tenants enjoy internet access and on-site laundry. Pets are allowed.
Last updated June 12 at 06:00am
3 Units Available
Belmont Park
1 Kafern Dr, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
Convenient location near the Baltimore Beltway. Recently renovated units have custom blinds, air conditioning and ample storage space. Kitchens have modern appliances including a range and dishwasher.
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
West Forest Park
10 Units Available
Fairway Ridge
4998 W Forest Park Ave, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1026 sqft
Fairway Ridge is located in Baltimore Maryland overlooking Forest Park Golf Course. This apartment and townhome community was built to accommodate the growing needs of any individual or family.
Last updated June 12 at 11:02am
6 Units Available
Windsor Commons Apartments
2800 Ashfield Dr, Milford Mill, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,567
921 sqft
Windsor Commons offers a gated community that provides the perfect setting to live the luxury life that you deserve.
Results within 5 miles of Woodlawn
Last updated June 12 at 06:40am
8 Units Available
Oak View
7226 Oak Haven Cir, Milford Mill, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,229
883 sqft
Luxurious living near Security Square Mall and I-695. Units feature hardwood floors and plush carpeting; kitchens have dishwasher and garbage disposal. Playground on site. Pets allowed.
Last updated June 12 at 06:16am
5 Units Available
Montrose Manor
28 Montrose Manor Ct, Catonsville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1075 sqft
Close to Baltimore attractions like Inner Harbor and Camden Yards; also conveniently near BWI airport and University of Maryland Medical Center. Patio or balcony in every pet-friendly unit, along with laundry and fully-equipped kitchen.
Last updated June 12 at 06:14am
Cheswolde
6 Units Available
Fallstaff Manor
3014-K Romaric Ct, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,229
900 sqft
Pet-friendly community has swimming pool and on-site laundry. Units have air conditioning and well-appointed kitchens complete with dishwasher. Tenants enjoy internet access and 24-hour maintenance services.
Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
Cross Country
1 Unit Available
Greenbriar
7229 Park Heights Avenue, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1016 sqft
Conveniently located in the heart of Pikesville at 7229 Park Heights Avenue, The Greenbriar's garden style community offers a unique style of living in a beautiful community.
Last updated June 12 at 06:01am
7 Units Available
Villas at 4607
4607 Old Court Rd, Pikesville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,277
1088 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Villas at 4607 in Pikesville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
47 Units Available
St. Charles At Olde Court
7900 Brookford Cir, Pikesville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,287
862 sqft
St. Charles at Olde Court Apartments is located at 7900 Brookford Circle Pikesville, MD and is managed by David S. Brown Enterprises, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe. St.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
15 Units Available
Woodridge Apartments
3901 Noyes Cir, Randallstown, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
994 sqft
Quiet residential area next to Wildwood Park. Onsite amenities include a pool, fitness center, laundry service and playground. Easy access to both I-695 and I-795 highways.
Last updated June 12 at 06:06am
Cheswolde
6 Units Available
209 at Pickwick Apartments
3014 Fallstaff Rd, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,271
1165 sqft
Cats welcome in these one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments between Valley Stream and Fallstaff neighborhoods. Near RP Station - White Marsh public transit. Galley-style kitchens, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, playground and parking.
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
28 Units Available
The Elms at Montjoy
4900 Walking Stick Rd, Ellicott City, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,857
1230 sqft
Modern living within minutes of Highway 100. Planned community with a pool, fitness center and clubhouse. Pet-friendly property. In-unit amenities include fireplace, walk-in closets and laundry. Garages available.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
22 Units Available
Bonnie Ridge Apartments
6617 Bonnie Ridge Rd, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,312
1094 sqft
Pet-friendly 1, 2 and 3-bedroom apartments with air conditioning, dishwasher and in-unit laundry facilities. Guest suite available. Newly-renovated apartments include separate office or den space.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
18 Units Available
Orchard Meadows Apartment Homes
3421 Sonia Trail, Ellicott City, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
957 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments in Ellicott City with easy access to Baltimore and Washington, DC, via major thoroughfares. Pet-friendly community with pool, fitness center, fire pit and yoga studio. Access to Columbia Pike and Kaiser Park.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
13 Units Available
Ellicott Grove Apartments
3005 Oak Green Cir, Ellicott City, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
967 sqft
Near downtown Baltimore, these apartment homes boast spacious layouts, in-home laundry and plentiful closet space. Community amenities include a pool, a gym and a fire pit. Just off Baltimore National Pike, minutes from Columbia Pike.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
14 Units Available
Orchard Park
3113 Pine Orchard Ln, Ellicott City, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,691
1173 sqft
Near shopping and parks. Recently renovated one- to three-bedroom apartments and townhomes with fireplaces, granite counters, stainless steel kitchen appliances, and walk-in closets. Community has 24-hour maintenance, along with a clubhouse, gym and internet cafe.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
34 Units Available
Cedar Gardens & Towers Apartments & Townhomes
8246 Church Ln, Milford Mill, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1015 sqft
Enjoy your own private patio and fully furnished apartment with air conditioning and walk-in closets in this ideally located community with close links to good local schools and the I-695. Lobby and internet cafe onsite.
Last updated June 12 at 06:13am
Mt. Washington
2 Units Available
Fox Glen
5902 Cross Country Blvd, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
850 sqft
Fox Glen Apartments is a smartly styled, up-to-date community, located on several landscaped acres, in a neighborhood with preserved trees and a stream running through.
Last updated June 12 at 06:44am
15 Units Available
Milbrook Park Apartments
6808 Milbrook Park Dr, Pikesville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,061
1010 sqft
Offering close proximity to schools, downtown, and shopping, this development offers an expansive pool, new windows in each unit, walk-in closets, and ample storage space.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Cross Country
10 Units Available
Ingram Manor
7301 Park Heights Avenue, Pikesville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,634
1383 sqft
Ingram Manor Apartments is located at 7301 Park Heights Avenue Pikesville, MD and is managed by David S. Brown Enterprises, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
14 Units Available
Kaiser Park
8120 Randolph Way, Ellicott City, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
1065 sqft
Near Highway 40, shops and restaurants. Community features two-bedroom apartments and three-bedroom townhomes. Residences come with air conditioning, in-unit laundry and GE kitchen appliances. Common amenities include a coffee bar, clubhouse, pool and playground.
