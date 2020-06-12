/
3 bedroom apartments
141 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Woodlawn, MD
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1815 Colonial Rd
1815 Colonial Road, Woodlawn, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1176 sqft
1815 Colonial Rd Available 07/20/20 Charming 3 Bedroom w/ Den SFH in Gywnn Oak! - Lovingly updated 3 bedroom rancher with quaint front porch close to parks and shopping! Wood floors, neutral color scheme, and decorative moldings welcome you to a
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1706 Stella Court
1706 Stella Court, Woodlawn, MD
Beautifully Updated 4 Bedroom in Gwynn Oak - A beautifully updated 4 bedroom townhome in Gwynn Oak with hardwood floors throughout! The modern kitchen offers new cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and an island breakfast bar.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
6053 GWYNN OAK
6053 Gwynn Oak Avenue, Woodlawn, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1070 sqft
This home needs work! Home inspection on file for review. Only rehab financing or cash or hard money loans. Being sold AS-IS. See today!!
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
1166 ST AGNES LANE
1166 Saint Agnes Lane, Woodlawn, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1500 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1166 ST AGNES LANE in Woodlawn. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
1 Unit Available
1460 Barrett Road - 1
1460 Barrett Road, Woodlawn, MD
Huge end of group home that is newly renovated boasting 4 big bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Central AC and heat, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, washer and dryer, all new flooring and carpet, covered porch in back with private driveway.
Results within 1 mile of Woodlawn
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 09:02pm
$
5 Units Available
Windsor Commons Apartments
2800 Ashfield Dr, Milford Mill, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,770
1256 sqft
Windsor Commons offers a gated community that provides the perfect setting to live the luxury life that you deserve.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
$
Leakin Park
8 Units Available
Windsor Forest
5006 Windsor Mill Rd, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
930 sqft
This property is only moments from the retail and dining areas along Edmondson Avenue. The pet-friendly community also offers residents onsite laundry facilities. Units have either a patio or balcony for relaxing.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:21pm
$
12 Units Available
Brookstone
1 Duke of Windsor Ct, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,269
940 sqft
Lots of green spaces and trees; amenities include on-site laundry and 24-hour maintenance. Units have microwaves, dishwashers and ranges in the kitchen, as well as air conditioning and walk-in closets.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
$
9 Units Available
Clarke Manor
2008 Woodlawn Dr, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,809
1200 sqft
Nestled near Woodlawn's best shopping and dining. Units have a patio or balcony and include cable service. Tenants enjoy internet access and on-site laundry. Pets are allowed.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Franklintown
9 Units Available
Gwynnbrook Townhomes
5136 Oaklawn Rd, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1088 sqft
Large 1-3 bedroom apartments in peaceful, park-like setting, with patio/balcony and washer/dryer. 24-hr maintenance. Convenient access to Gwynn Falls/Leakin Park and other city parks. Near Hwy 122 and I-70, for access to entire Baltimore area.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
Westgate
18 Units Available
Jamestowne Apartments & Townhomes
5364 Jamestowne Ct, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1062 sqft
Jamestowne Apartments & Townhomes are located in Baltimore City surrounded by scenic wooded views. This community features studio apartments and 2-3 Bedroom Townhomes. Don't hesitate! Check out what Jamestowne has to offer today!
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Beechfield
1 Unit Available
5324 Wyndholme Cir
5324 Wyndholme Circle, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1937 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Gorgeous 3 bedroom EOG townhome in the Wyndholme Woods Community of Beechfield! Light-filled open floorplan offers a convenient bath, comfortable living area, plus a separate dining space perfect for entertaining.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5222 Old Frederick Rd
5222 Old Frederick Road, Catonsville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,032
Available 08/01/20 BEAUTIFUL ROW HOME OLD FREDERICK RD CATONSVILLE - Property Id: 295490 Lovely 3-4 bedrooms 1/5 baths row home in great area of Catonsville. Close to transportation, shopping (Sam's Safeway, Foreman Mills etc). and schools.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
181 Winters Lane
181 Winters Lane, Catonsville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
960 sqft
181 Winters Lane/ Quaint 3 bedroom 1 bath house - During this time of Social Distancing, we would like to introduce you to our Enter Property Yourself option. You will see a sign, located on the property, that reads, Enter Property Yourself.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
West Hills
1 Unit Available
1019 COOKS LANE
1019 Cooks Lane, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1080 sqft
Well maintained home in Westgate. Close to shopping, banking and easy excess to Rt. 695, Rt. 70.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
85 WINTERS LANE
85 Winters Lane, Catonsville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1200 sqft
SINGLE-FAMILY HOME w/ GREAT LOCATION!! Close to shopping centers, boutiques, 695, and MUCH MORE! This beautiful 3.5BDR-1.5BTH property features NEWLY RENOVATED KITCHEN w/ NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, DRIVEWAY, HUGE BACK YARD, & BASEMENT.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Beechfield
1 Unit Available
5328 WYNDHOLME CIRCLE
5328 Wyndholme Circle, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1506 sqft
Welcome to your new home! Enjoy living in this three bedroom townhouse. The first floor offers a large living room with 9 foot ceilings leading to the gourmet kitchen/dining area with ample storage in the 42 inch cabinets.
Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
5219 Old Frederick Rd
5219 Old Frederick Road, Catonsville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1140 sqft
Catonsville Hidden Gem - Charming 3 level brick town home with separate dining room. Freshly painted and move in ready. Partially finished walkout basement and spacious backyard. To apply, go to www.farmerpm.
Last updated April 4 at 07:32am
1 Unit Available
9 Briarwood Rd
9 Briarwood Road, Catonsville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1504 sqft
View this beautifully renovated home located in Catonsville, MD.
Last updated March 23 at 06:37pm
1 Unit Available
119 N SYMINGTON
119 North Symington Avenue, Catonsville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
PRISTINE AND PERFECT. CLOSE TO UMBC. RENOVATED KITCHEN AND BATHROOMS. HARDWOOD FLOORS. GARAGE AND PARKING PAD. SCREENED IN BACK PORCH WITH ELECTRIC. FULL BATH IN BASEMENT. LAWN CARE INCLUDED. APPLY AT LONG AND FOSTER SITE.
Results within 5 miles of Woodlawn
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:52pm
2 Units Available
Plum Tree
3463 Plum Tree Dr, Ellicott City, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,304
1235 sqft
Plum Tree Apartments is in a fantastic Howard County apartment location. This community has planned events and a very attentive staff taking care of you.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
53 Units Available
St. Charles At Olde Court
7900 Brookford Cir, Pikesville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,551
1188 sqft
St. Charles at Olde Court Apartments is located at 7900 Brookford Circle Pikesville, MD and is managed by David S. Brown Enterprises, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe. St.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
35 Units Available
Cedar Gardens & Towers Apartments & Townhomes
8246 Church Ln, Milford Mill, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,640
950 sqft
Enjoy your own private patio and fully furnished apartment with air conditioning and walk-in closets in this ideally located community with close links to good local schools and the I-695. Lobby and internet cafe onsite.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:52pm
Reisterstown Station
18 Units Available
Metro Pointe
6609 Eberle Dr, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,301
1216 sqft
Great location right near downtown and walking distance to shopping, dining and restaurants. Short walk to Metro station. Large apartments with walk-in closets and eat-in kitchens.
