Apartment List
/
MD
/
woodlawn
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:13 AM

128 Apartments for rent in Woodlawn, MD with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restr... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
12 Units Available
Security Park
7507 Fairbrook Rd, Woodlawn, MD
1 Bedroom
$918
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
894 sqft
Enjoy an apartment community that offers a pool, playground and landscaped outdoor spaces. Apartments are spacious and feature contemporary design. Located near I-70 and I-695 and just a short drive from shopping at Security Square.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 07:25am
4 Units Available
Strawberry Hill
1546 Ingleside Ave, Woodlawn, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$990
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,379
896 sqft
Prime location in private Woodlawn neighborhood close to I-70, I-695 and Route 40. Spacious apartments with large, open floor plans. Complex features playground, BBQ/picnic area and on-site laundry.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
1 Unit Available
Edmondson Park
1661 Forest Park Avenue, Woodlawn, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,051
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Edmondson Park Apartments is located at 7900 Brookford Circle Pikesville, MD and is managed by David S. Brown Enterprises, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated January 2 at 10:30am
Chadwick Manor
52 Units Available
Tuscany Gardens
1606 Cantwell Rd, Woodlawn, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,000
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,184
1015 sqft
Elegant units located near Interstate 70. Air conditioning and ceiling fans promote year-round comfort. Amenities include a tennis court, swimming pool and a car wash area.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated January 2 at 10:30am
Chadwick Manor
22 Units Available
Tuscany Woods
7106 Rolling Bend Rd, Woodlawn, MD
1 Bedroom
$949
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
962 sqft
Located a short walk from the Boulevard Place Shopping Center and the Security Station Shopping Center. Recently renovated apartments have plush carpeting and ample storage space.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5412 Clifton Ave
5412 Clifton Avenue, Woodlawn, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
Comfortable 2 bedroom SFH Avail June 1st - Property Id: 277673 Get prepared to move... 2 bedroom Single Family Home! Get prepared and treat yourself this year to a new Home! Perfect for a couple or single person and small family.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1815 Colonial Rd
1815 Colonial Road, Woodlawn, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1176 sqft
1815 Colonial Rd Available 07/20/20 Charming 3 Bedroom w/ Den SFH in Gywnn Oak! - Lovingly updated 3 bedroom rancher with quaint front porch close to parks and shopping! Wood floors, neutral color scheme, and decorative moldings welcome you to a

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
1 Unit Available
1460 Barrett Road - 1
1460 Barrett Road, Woodlawn, MD
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
1300 sqft
Huge end of group home that is newly renovated boasting 4 big bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Central AC and heat, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, washer and dryer, all new flooring and carpet, covered porch in back with private driveway.
Results within 1 mile of Woodlawn
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
$
Leakin Park
8 Units Available
Windsor Forest
5006 Windsor Mill Rd, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$949
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
745 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
930 sqft
This property is only moments from the retail and dining areas along Edmondson Avenue. The pet-friendly community also offers residents onsite laundry facilities. Units have either a patio or balcony for relaxing.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:52am
$
6 Units Available
Caton House
417 Wheaton Pl, Catonsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,424
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious living minutes from Baltimore City and Inner Harbor; close to BWI Airport. Community has a swimming pool and on-site laundry. Premium hardwood flooring, modern appliances and air conditioning in every unit.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:50am
$
8 Units Available
Clarke Manor
2008 Woodlawn Dr, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,069
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
747 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,809
1200 sqft
Nestled near Woodlawn's best shopping and dining. Units have a patio or balcony and include cable service. Tenants enjoy internet access and on-site laundry. Pets are allowed.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
$
4 Units Available
Belmont Park
1 Kafern Dr, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
3 Bedrooms
$1,474
930 sqft
Convenient location near the Baltimore Beltway. Recently renovated units have custom blinds, air conditioning and ample storage space. Kitchens have modern appliances including a range and dishwasher.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:05am
$
12 Units Available
Brookstone
1 Duke of Windsor Ct, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$999
591 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
806 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,269
940 sqft
Lots of green spaces and trees; amenities include on-site laundry and 24-hour maintenance. Units have microwaves, dishwashers and ranges in the kitchen, as well as air conditioning and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Franklintown
10 Units Available
Gwynnbrook Townhomes
5136 Oaklawn Rd, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,050
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
896 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1088 sqft
Large 1-3 bedroom apartments in peaceful, park-like setting, with patio/balcony and washer/dryer. 24-hr maintenance. Convenient access to Gwynn Falls/Leakin Park and other city parks. Near Hwy 122 and I-70, for access to entire Baltimore area.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 01:02am
$
5 Units Available
Windsor Commons Apartments
2800 Ashfield Dr, Milford Mill, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,305
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,567
921 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,770
1256 sqft
Windsor Commons offers a gated community that provides the perfect setting to live the luxury life that you deserve.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Westgate
17 Units Available
Jamestowne Apartments & Townhomes
5364 Jamestowne Ct, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$775
513 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1026 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1062 sqft
Jamestowne Apartments & Townhomes are located in Baltimore City surrounded by scenic wooded views. This community features studio apartments and 2-3 Bedroom Townhomes. Don't hesitate! Check out what Jamestowne has to offer today!
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
West Forest Park
10 Units Available
Fairway Ridge
4998 W Forest Park Ave, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$945
518 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1026 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fairway Ridge is located in Baltimore Maryland overlooking Forest Park Golf Course. This apartment and townhome community was built to accommodate the growing needs of any individual or family.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:24am
Westgate
7 Units Available
Rock Glen Apartments
109 N Rock Glen Rd, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$845
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
776 sqft
Elegantly landscaped property located near schools. Air-conditioned units feature patio/balcony and kitchen appliances including dishwasher and garbage disposal. Business center, on-site laundry facilities, and 24-hour maintenance.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated February 26 at 07:37pm
2 Units Available
Shade Tree Trace
408 Shade Tree Pl, Catonsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,160
726 sqft
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nFeaturing three oversized floor plans, Shade Tree Trace Apartments at The Timbers is located in the Catonsville area of Western Baltimore County, just west of Baltimore City.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated February 26 at 07:36pm
2 Units Available
White Oaks
9 Rambling Oaks Way, Catonsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,140
741 sqft
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nFeaturing three roomy floor plans, White Oaks Apartments at The Timbers is located in the Catonsville area of Western Baltimore County, just west of Baltimore City.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Westgate
1 Unit Available
5440 frederick avenue - 2
5440 Frederick Avenue, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$949
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
We can fulfil your desire to live in the Catonsville Area. A Bright Studio with Huge Deck & Nature View.

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5222 Old Frederick Rd
5222 Old Frederick Road, Catonsville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,032
Available 08/01/20 BEAUTIFUL ROW HOME OLD FREDERICK RD CATONSVILLE - Property Id: 295490 Lovely 3-4 bedrooms 1/5 baths row home in great area of Catonsville. Close to transportation, shopping (Sam's Safeway, Foreman Mills etc). and schools.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6700 Wilmont Dr - Unit 104
6700 Wilmont Drive, Lochearn, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,099
Comfortable 1 Bed+Den Condo in Woodlawn! - Sunny 1 bedroom condo with private balcony in Woodlawn! Welcoming interior boasts a neutral color scheme and bonus office space/den! Updated kitchen comes fully-equipped with crisp white appliances, ample

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Beechfield
1 Unit Available
5328 WYNDHOLME CIRCLE
5328 Wyndholme Circle, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1506 sqft
Welcome to your new home! Enjoy living in this three bedroom townhouse. The first floor offers a large living room with 9 foot ceilings leading to the gourmet kitchen/dining area with ample storage in the 42 inch cabinets.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Woodlawn, MD

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Woodlawn renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Woodlawn 1 BedroomsWoodlawn 2 BedroomsWoodlawn 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWoodlawn 3 BedroomsWoodlawn Accessible Apartments
Woodlawn Apartments with BalconyWoodlawn Apartments with GymWoodlawn Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWoodlawn Apartments with Move-in SpecialsWoodlawn Apartments with Parking
Woodlawn Apartments with PoolWoodlawn Apartments with Washer-DryerWoodlawn Dog Friendly ApartmentsWoodlawn Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDTowson, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MD
Essex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDCatonsville, MDMilford Mill, MDLochearn, MDArbutus, MDRandallstown, MDPikesville, MD
Lansdowne, MDIlchester, MDLinthicum, MDElkridge, MDEldersburg, MDBrooklyn Park, MDMays Chapel, MDFerndale, MDReisterstown, MDJessup, MDLutherville, MDSevern, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College