2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:14 PM
104 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Woodlawn, MD
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
12 Units Available
Security Park
7507 Fairbrook Rd, Woodlawn, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
894 sqft
Enjoy an apartment community that offers a pool, playground and landscaped outdoor spaces. Apartments are spacious and feature contemporary design. Located near I-70 and I-695 and just a short drive from shopping at Security Square.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 12:46pm
4 Units Available
Strawberry Hill
1546 Ingleside Ave, Woodlawn, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,379
896 sqft
Prime location in private Woodlawn neighborhood close to I-70, I-695 and Route 40. Spacious apartments with large, open floor plans. Complex features playground, BBQ/picnic area and on-site laundry.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated January 2 at 10:30am
Chadwick Manor
52 Units Available
Tuscany Gardens
1606 Cantwell Rd, Woodlawn, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,184
1015 sqft
Elegant units located near Interstate 70. Air conditioning and ceiling fans promote year-round comfort. Amenities include a tennis court, swimming pool and a car wash area.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated January 2 at 10:30am
Chadwick Manor
22 Units Available
Tuscany Woods
7106 Rolling Bend Rd, Woodlawn, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
962 sqft
Located a short walk from the Boulevard Place Shopping Center and the Security Station Shopping Center. Recently renovated apartments have plush carpeting and ample storage space.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5412 Clifton Ave
5412 Clifton Avenue, Woodlawn, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
Comfortable 2 bedroom SFH Avail June 1st - Property Id: 277673 Get prepared to move... 2 bedroom Single Family Home! Get prepared and treat yourself this year to a new Home! Perfect for a couple or single person and small family.
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
1 Unit Available
6412 Windsor Mill Road, 1st Floor Ss, #2
6412 Windsor Mill Road, Woodlawn, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
980 sqft
2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment - fully renovated - granite and stainless kitchen 4-Plex
Results within 1 mile of Woodlawn
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
Westgate
19 Units Available
Jamestowne Apartments & Townhomes
5364 Jamestowne Ct, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1026 sqft
Jamestowne Apartments & Townhomes are located in Baltimore City surrounded by scenic wooded views. This community features studio apartments and 2-3 Bedroom Townhomes. Don't hesitate! Check out what Jamestowne has to offer today!
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
West Forest Park
10 Units Available
Fairway Ridge
4998 W Forest Park Ave, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1026 sqft
Fairway Ridge is located in Baltimore Maryland overlooking Forest Park Golf Course. This apartment and townhome community was built to accommodate the growing needs of any individual or family.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Franklintown
10 Units Available
Gwynnbrook Townhomes
5136 Oaklawn Rd, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
896 sqft
Large 1-3 bedroom apartments in peaceful, park-like setting, with patio/balcony and washer/dryer. 24-hr maintenance. Convenient access to Gwynn Falls/Leakin Park and other city parks. Near Hwy 122 and I-70, for access to entire Baltimore area.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 01:07pm
Leakin Park
8 Units Available
Windsor Forest
5006 Windsor Mill Rd, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
745 sqft
This property is only moments from the retail and dining areas along Edmondson Avenue. The pet-friendly community also offers residents onsite laundry facilities. Units have either a patio or balcony for relaxing.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 12:52pm
13 Units Available
Brookstone
1 Duke of Windsor Ct, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,129
806 sqft
Lots of green spaces and trees; amenities include on-site laundry and 24-hour maintenance. Units have microwaves, dishwashers and ranges in the kitchen, as well as air conditioning and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Grove Park
3 Units Available
Seton Park
3601- B Parkview Ave, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,059
849 sqft
Pet-friendly two-bedroom apartments are recently renovated with updated galley-style kitchens. Large dining and living areas, hardwood floors, carpeting. Enjoy parking, on-site laundry, playground and gym. Walk to Powder Mill Park. Near public transit, US-26.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 12:24pm
3 Units Available
Belmont Park
1 Kafern Dr, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
Convenient location near the Baltimore Beltway. Recently renovated units have custom blinds, air conditioning and ample storage space. Kitchens have modern appliances including a range and dishwasher.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 12:13pm
6 Units Available
Caton House
417 Wheaton Pl, Catonsville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,554
1200 sqft
Luxurious living minutes from Baltimore City and Inner Harbor; close to BWI Airport. Community has a swimming pool and on-site laundry. Premium hardwood flooring, modern appliances and air conditioning in every unit.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 12:02pm
9 Units Available
Clarke Manor
2008 Woodlawn Dr, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
747 sqft
Nestled near Woodlawn's best shopping and dining. Units have a patio or balcony and include cable service. Tenants enjoy internet access and on-site laundry. Pets are allowed.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 12:53pm
Westgate
8 Units Available
Rock Glen Apartments
109 N Rock Glen Rd, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
776 sqft
Elegantly landscaped property located near schools. Air-conditioned units feature patio/balcony and kitchen appliances including dishwasher and garbage disposal. Business center, on-site laundry facilities, and 24-hour maintenance.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated June 12 at 11:02am
6 Units Available
Windsor Commons Apartments
2800 Ashfield Dr, Milford Mill, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,567
921 sqft
Windsor Commons offers a gated community that provides the perfect setting to live the luxury life that you deserve.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated February 26 at 07:37pm
2 Units Available
Cedar Run Apartments
407 Cedar Run Pl, Catonsville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
742 sqft
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nWelcome Home. We offer studio, one, one bedroom with den, and two bedroom apartments for rent.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
7115 SANDOWN CIRCLE
7115 Sandown Circle, Milford Mill, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1036 sqft
Spacious 2bed 1bath Condo in Windsor Mill. HW floors, Washer/Dryer, quiet community. Move-in ready. Tenant pay all utilities.
Results within 5 miles of Woodlawn
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
28 Units Available
The Elms at Montjoy
4900 Walking Stick Rd, Ellicott City, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,857
1230 sqft
Modern living within minutes of Highway 100. Planned community with a pool, fitness center and clubhouse. Pet-friendly property. In-unit amenities include fireplace, walk-in closets and laundry. Garages available.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Hanlon Longwood
4 Units Available
The Artaban Townhomes
2742 N Rosedale St, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
867 sqft
Welcome to Ashburton Townhomes in the Hanlon-Longwood neighborhood, just northwest of downtown Baltimore.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
21 Units Available
Bonnie Ridge Apartments
6617 Bonnie Ridge Rd, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,312
1094 sqft
Pet-friendly 1, 2 and 3-bedroom apartments with air conditioning, dishwasher and in-unit laundry facilities. Guest suite available. Newly-renovated apartments include separate office or den space.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
18 Units Available
Orchard Meadows Apartment Homes
3421 Sonia Trail, Ellicott City, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
957 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments in Ellicott City with easy access to Baltimore and Washington, DC, via major thoroughfares. Pet-friendly community with pool, fitness center, fire pit and yoga studio. Access to Columbia Pike and Kaiser Park.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
13 Units Available
Ellicott Grove Apartments
3005 Oak Green Cir, Ellicott City, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
967 sqft
Near downtown Baltimore, these apartment homes boast spacious layouts, in-home laundry and plentiful closet space. Community amenities include a pool, a gym and a fire pit. Just off Baltimore National Pike, minutes from Columbia Pike.
