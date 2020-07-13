All apartments in Woodlawn
Edmondson Park

Open Now until 6pm
1661 Forest Park Avenue · (833) 233-6853
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1661 Forest Park Avenue, Woodlawn, MD 21207

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Edmondson Park.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
cable included
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
cable included
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
package receiving
parking
internet access
Edmondson Park Apartments is located at 7900 Brookford Circle Pikesville, MD and is managed by David S. Brown Enterprises, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe. Edmondson Park Apartments offers 1 to 2 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 650 to 855 sq.ft. Amenities include Air Conditioner, Availability 24 Hours, Cable Ready, Carpeting, Controlled Access/Gated and more. This rental community is pet friendly, welcoming both cats and dogs. Property is located in the 21208 ZIP code.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Water
Application Fee: $35 per
Deposit: 300 - 1st month's rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500
limit: 2
rent: $30
restrictions: Aggressive breeds, 75lbs
Parking Details: Open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Edmondson Park have any available units?
Edmondson Park doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodlawn, MD.
What amenities does Edmondson Park have?
Some of Edmondson Park's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Edmondson Park currently offering any rent specials?
Edmondson Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Edmondson Park pet-friendly?
Yes, Edmondson Park is pet friendly.
Does Edmondson Park offer parking?
Yes, Edmondson Park offers parking.
Does Edmondson Park have units with washers and dryers?
No, Edmondson Park does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Edmondson Park have a pool?
No, Edmondson Park does not have a pool.
Does Edmondson Park have accessible units?
No, Edmondson Park does not have accessible units.
Does Edmondson Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Edmondson Park has units with dishwashers.
Does Edmondson Park have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Edmondson Park has units with air conditioning.
