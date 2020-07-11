/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020
110 Apartments for rent in Woodlawn, MD with washer-dryer
52 Units Available
Chadwick Manor
Tuscany Gardens
1606 Cantwell Rd, Woodlawn, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,000
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,184
1015 sqft
Elegant units located near Interstate 70. Air conditioning and ceiling fans promote year-round comfort. Amenities include a tennis court, swimming pool and a car wash area.
22 Units Available
Chadwick Manor
Tuscany Woods
7106 Rolling Bend Rd, Woodlawn, MD
1 Bedroom
$949
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
962 sqft
Located a short walk from the Boulevard Place Shopping Center and the Security Station Shopping Center. Recently renovated apartments have plush carpeting and ample storage space.
1 Unit Available
40 Summerfield Road
40 Summerfield Road, Woodlawn, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1870 sqft
Beautiful Single Family Home!!!!! - Property Id: 304288 Beautiful Single Family Home!!! Great for single(s) or families. Newly Renovated, Gorgeous Kitchen with TOP of the line appliances, newly refinished flooring and brand new carpet.
1 Unit Available
5412 Clifton Ave
5412 Clifton Avenue, Woodlawn, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
Comfortable 2 bedroom SFH Avail June 1st - Property Id: 277673 Get prepared to move... 2 bedroom Single Family Home! Get prepared and treat yourself this year to a new Home! Perfect for a couple or single person and small family.
12 Units Available
Clarke Manor
2008 Woodlawn Dr, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,069
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
747 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1200 sqft
Nestled near Woodlawn's best shopping and dining. Units have a patio or balcony and include cable service. Tenants enjoy internet access and on-site laundry. Pets are allowed.
6 Units Available
Windsor Commons Apartments
2800 Ashfield Dr, Milford Mill, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,305
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,567
921 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,770
1256 sqft
Windsor Commons offers a gated community that provides the perfect setting to live the luxury life that you deserve.
1 Unit Available
2601 Camberwell Ct
2601 Camberwell Court, Milford Mill, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Large End of Group 2 Bedroom 1.
1 Unit Available
1682 FOREST PARK AVENUE N
1682 N Forest Park Ave, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1216 sqft
RARELY AVAILABLE, SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM TOWNHOUSE WITH DECK OFF KITCHEN LEADING TO YOUR PARKING SPACE. HARDWOOD FLOORS. GAS COOKING. CONVENIENTLY LOCATED NEAR SHOPPING AND DINING. EASY ACCESS TO I 70 & I695. TENANT PAYS THE WATER BILL. NO PETS.
1 Unit Available
6131 UNIT 2 NORTHDALE ROAD
6131 Northdale Rd, Catonsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$975
1559 sqft
Available August 25, 2020.1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment in Catonsville townhouse. Eat in Kitchen, living room. Washer/dryer included. Yard maintenance provided. Will consider your pet cat. No smoking.
1 Unit Available
6503 Woodgreen Circle - 1
6503 Woodgreen Circle, Lochearn, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1224 sqft
3BR, 2 FULL BATH, 2 HALF BATH Townhouse Available in the Windsor Mill Manor neighborhood of Baltimore County; BRHP OPPORTUNITY AREA; Newly renovated kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances including stove, refrigerator,
1 Unit Available
7115 SANDOWN CIRCLE
7115 Sandown Circle, Milford Mill, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1036 sqft
Spacious 2bed 1bath Condo in Windsor Mill. HW floors, Washer/Dryer, quiet community. Move-in ready. Tenant pay all utilities.
1 Unit Available
85 WINTERS LANE
85 Winters Lane, Catonsville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1200 sqft
SINGLE-FAMILY HOME w/ GREAT LOCATION!! Close to shopping centers, boutiques, 695, and MUCH MORE! This beautiful 3.5BDR-1.5BTH property features NEWLY RENOVATED KITCHEN w/ NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, DRIVEWAY, HUGE BACK YARD, & BASEMENT.
1 Unit Available
9 Briarwood Rd
9 Briarwood Road, Catonsville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1504 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
View this beautifully renovated home located in Catonsville, MD.
1 Unit Available
119 N SYMINGTON
119 North Symington Avenue, Catonsville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
PRISTINE AND PERFECT. CLOSE TO UMBC. RENOVATED KITCHEN AND BATHROOMS. HARDWOOD FLOORS. GARAGE AND PARKING PAD. SCREENED IN BACK PORCH WITH ELECTRIC. FULL BATH IN BASEMENT. LAWN CARE INCLUDED. APPLY AT LONG AND FOSTER SITE.
13 Units Available
Ellicott Grove Apartments
3005 Oak Green Cir, Ellicott City, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,440
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
967 sqft
Near downtown Baltimore, these apartment homes boast spacious layouts, in-home laundry and plentiful closet space. Community amenities include a pool, a gym and a fire pit. Just off Baltimore National Pike, minutes from Columbia Pike.
12 Units Available
Cheswolde
Falls Village
6222 Green Meadow Pkwy, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$995
549 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
702 sqft
Situated on landscaped grounds just minutes from downtown Baltimore. One- and two-bedroom apartments with well-appointed kitchens, large closets and spacious balconies or patios. Property offers on-site fitness and leisure facilities and a 24-hour maintenance service.
36 Units Available
Cedar Gardens & Towers Apartments & Townhomes
8246 Church Ln, Milford Mill, MD
Studio
$940
432 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,025
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
999 sqft
Enjoy your own private patio and fully furnished apartment with air conditioning and walk-in closets in this ideally located community with close links to good local schools and the I-695. Lobby and internet cafe onsite.
9 Units Available
Montrose Manor
28 Montrose Manor Ct, Catonsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,499
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1075 sqft
Close to Baltimore attractions like Inner Harbor and Camden Yards; also conveniently near BWI airport and University of Maryland Medical Center. Patio or balcony in every pet-friendly unit, along with laundry and fully-equipped kitchen.
7 Units Available
Cheswolde
Fallstaff Manor
3014-K Romaric Ct, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,249
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
900 sqft
Pet-friendly community has swimming pool and on-site laundry. Units have air conditioning and well-appointed kitchens complete with dishwasher. Tenants enjoy internet access and 24-hour maintenance services.
11 Units Available
Mount Ridge Apartments
201 S Symington Ave, Catonsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,100
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
865 sqft
This community is convenient to the Short Line Trail, South Paradise Avenue and I-695. Units are recently renovated and feature either a patio or balcony. Community features include volleyball court and on-site laundry.
32 Units Available
The Elms at Montjoy
4900 Walking Stick Rd, Ellicott City, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,545
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,846
1230 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,541
1520 sqft
Modern living within minutes of Highway 100. Planned community with a pool, fitness center and clubhouse. Pet-friendly property. In-unit amenities include fireplace, walk-in closets and laundry. Garages available.
16 Units Available
Bonnie Ridge Apartments
6617 Bonnie Ridge Rd, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,071
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,222
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,722
1318 sqft
Pet-friendly 1, 2 and 3-bedroom apartments with air conditioning, dishwasher and in-unit laundry facilities. Guest suite available. Newly-renovated apartments include separate office or den space.
17 Units Available
Orchard Meadows Apartment Homes
3421 Sonia Trail, Ellicott City, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,715
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
957 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments in Ellicott City with easy access to Baltimore and Washington, DC, via major thoroughfares. Pet-friendly community with pool, fitness center, fire pit and yoga studio. Access to Columbia Pike and Kaiser Park.
