284 New Mark Esplanade - 1

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court gym on-site laundry playground pool tennis court

3 bed/1 den/3.5 bath beautifully updated with high end features in this spacious townhome located in the highly sought after New Mark Commons neighborhood. The kitchen is outfitted with high end stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, luxury floor tiles, back splash, recessed and under cabinet lighting. Large opening provides a view from the kitchen into the dining and living area. Open dining and living area with hardwood flooring with plenty of natural light. Three generous sized bedrooms with ceiling fans. Large master bedroom with plenty of closet space and en suite bathroom. The walk out basement has large wet bar with built-in wine/beer fridge, granite and wall shelving. Large rec area with built in closets and sliding drawers. Sliding door leads to fenced in rear patio for further entertainment. Large den/office/gym and laundry room with utility sink in basement. Plenty of amenities includes: community pool, playground, walking/jogging paths, tennis court, basketball court. Trash/recycling included in rent. Centrally located near Rockville Metro Station, Rockville Town Square, I-270 (Exit 5 - Falls Rd), Rt-355 (Rockville Pike), and other major arteries. Excellent condition. This one is a must see! Available immediately. Excellent credit and proof of sufficient income required. No pets. $50 app fee per adult. Call/text questions to Edward Quach 301-938-0807. Apply online at https://eqco.managebuilding.com

