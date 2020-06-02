All apartments in Rockville
284 New Mark Esplanade - 1

284 New Mark Esplanade · (301) 938-0807
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

284 New Mark Esplanade, Rockville, MD 20850
Central Rockville

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,595

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2372 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
on-site laundry
playground
pool
tennis court
3 bed/1 den/3.5 bath beautifully updated with high end features in this spacious townhome located in the highly sought after New Mark Commons neighborhood. The kitchen is outfitted with high end stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, luxury floor tiles, back splash, recessed and under cabinet lighting. Large opening provides a view from the kitchen into the dining and living area. Open dining and living area with hardwood flooring with plenty of natural light. Three generous sized bedrooms with ceiling fans. Large master bedroom with plenty of closet space and en suite bathroom. The walk out basement has large wet bar with built-in wine/beer fridge, granite and wall shelving. Large rec area with built in closets and sliding drawers. Sliding door leads to fenced in rear patio for further entertainment. Large den/office/gym and laundry room with utility sink in basement. Plenty of amenities includes: community pool, playground, walking/jogging paths, tennis court, basketball court. Trash/recycling included in rent. Centrally located near Rockville Metro Station, Rockville Town Square, I-270 (Exit 5 - Falls Rd), Rt-355 (Rockville Pike), and other major arteries. Excellent condition. This one is a must see! Available immediately. Excellent credit and proof of sufficient income required. No pets. $50 app fee per adult. Call/text questions to Edward Quach 301-938-0807. Apply online at https://eqco.managebuilding.com
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 284 New Mark Esplanade - 1 have any available units?
284 New Mark Esplanade - 1 has a unit available for $2,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 284 New Mark Esplanade - 1 have?
Some of 284 New Mark Esplanade - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 284 New Mark Esplanade - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
284 New Mark Esplanade - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 284 New Mark Esplanade - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 284 New Mark Esplanade - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockville.
Does 284 New Mark Esplanade - 1 offer parking?
No, 284 New Mark Esplanade - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 284 New Mark Esplanade - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 284 New Mark Esplanade - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 284 New Mark Esplanade - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 284 New Mark Esplanade - 1 has a pool.
Does 284 New Mark Esplanade - 1 have accessible units?
No, 284 New Mark Esplanade - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 284 New Mark Esplanade - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 284 New Mark Esplanade - 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 284 New Mark Esplanade - 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 284 New Mark Esplanade - 1 has units with air conditioning.
