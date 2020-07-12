/
east rockville
269 Apartments for rent in East Rockville, Rockville, MD
11 Units Available
The Forest Apartments
2012 Baltimore Rd, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,570
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,090
1270 sqft
An outdoor pool and well-equipped gym make it easy to stay healthy. Various floor plans with private patios and balconies. In-unit laundry. Quiet forest setting.
22 Units Available
Galvan
1750 Rockville Pike, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,480
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,955
1057 sqft
Fitness center, rec room and lobby have artistic decorations. Units have open floor plans and large closets. In-unit laundry, patios and balconies offer privacy within an enjoyable community.
10 Units Available
Westchester Rockville Station
100 1st St, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,722
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,156
1345 sqft
Near Rockville Metro and minutes from I-270, I-95 and I-495. One- and two-bedroom apartments and lofts boast high ceilings, walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Access fitness center, picnic pavilion and billiards room.
1 Unit Available
501 HUNGERFORD DR #109
501 Hungerford Drive, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,595
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
RENOVATED CONDO IN ROCKVILLE - NICE CONDO WITH GARAGE PARKING, IN ROCKVILLE, RENOVATED CONDO WITH WOOD FLOOR, 1 BR AND 1 BATH. (RLNE5332818)
1 Unit Available
501 N HORNERS LANE
501 North Horners Lane, Rockville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
850 sqft
NICE UPGRADE KITCHEN/COUNTERS CABINETS. REMODELED BATHROOM. CLOSE BUS STOP. WALK TO ROCKVILLE METRO, TOWN CENTER, SHOPPING, AND RESTAURANTS. GOOD CREDIT 700+ REQUEST TO APPLY. RENT FOR FRONT OF UNIT ONLY.
1 Unit Available
615 Denham Road
615 Denham Road, Rockville, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
1766 sqft
615 Denham Road Available 07/03/20 $2,350/month for this 4br 2ba well maintained home in Rockville MD - $2,350/month for this 4br 2ba well maintained home in Rockville MD.
1 Unit Available
925 LEWIS AVENUE
925 Lewis Avenue, Rockville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1008 sqft
Excellent location...walking distance to METRO as well as downtown Rockville for shopping and dining. Main level has two bedrooms and a full bath, living room and kitchen. Upper level is finished for additional living space. Move-in condition.
1 Unit Available
5805 VANDEGRIFT AVENUE
5805 Vandegrift Avenue, Rockville, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
1200 sqft
Twinbrook Cape with wall of windows toward the backyard and flowerbeds. Walk to the Twinbrook metro in about 7-10 minutes. Parking pad for one card; protected permit parking for tenants, never lose your spaces.
40 Units Available
The Monterey Apartments
5901 Montrose Rd, North Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,475
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,768
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,373
1519 sqft
Centrally-located with easy access to Montrose Shopping Center, Trader Joe's, Whole Foods Market, and more. Tenants can take advantage of fire pit, gym, pool, yoga, and internet cafe. Units feature granite counters and in-unit laundry.
6 Units Available
Stories at Congressional Plaza
1620 E Jefferson St, Rockville, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,694
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,331
1151 sqft
Beautiful private and communal spaces. Recreation room with pool table, fireplace and comfortable seating. An in-house gym with state-of-the-art fitness equipment. Professional artwork turns the building into a personal museum.
18 Units Available
Pallas at Pike and Rose
11550 Old Georgetown Rd, North Bethesda, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,875
947 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,198
1284 sqft
Located just steps from the metro, parks, and bike paths. Units feature walk-in closets, dishwashers, granite counters, and in-unit laundry. Tenants can enjoy 24 hour gym, piano room, pool, and yoga.
41 Units Available
The Grand
5801 Nicholson Ln, North Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,610
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,192
1295 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,276
2321 sqft
Conveniently located near beautiful parks in prime North Bethesda. Units feature gourmet kitchens, in-suite laundry, expansive closets, and balconies. Luxury complex offers 24-hour parking valet, indoor and outdoor pool, and professionally-managed health club.
32 Units Available
Halpine View Apartments
13013 Crookston Ln, Rockville, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,246
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,454
781 sqft
Hilltop community near Rock Creek Park with pathways, play spaces and Olympic-sized pool. Three blocks from Twinbrook Metro and bike ride from White Flint area or Congressional Plaza.
27 Units Available
Aurora at North Bethesda Center
5401 McGrath Blvd, North Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,430
548 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,745
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,290
1085 sqft
Modern high-rise apartment at its finest. Beautiful views. Units feature wheelchair accessibility and are pet-friendly. Centrally located to downtown shopping and dining. Provides 24-hour security.
23 Units Available
Wentworth House Apartments
5411 McGrath Blvd, North Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,575
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,828
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,283
1164 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to the White Flint Metro stop. Community amenities include pool, yoga, concierge and bike storage. Units feature air conditioning, walk-in closets, granite counters and hardwood floors.
17 Units Available
The Terano
5720 Fishers Ln, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,570
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,420
1206 sqft
Rated as Somewhat Walkable with Good Transit by WalkScore. Community lounge areas, pool, shuffleboard and dog park. High-end features including in-unit laundry, hardwood floors, granite counters and fireplace.
4 Units Available
Miramont
6040 California Cir, North Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,425
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,750
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
If you're uncompromising about service, quality and convenience, The Apartments at Miramont are for you. Stylish California design and features abound at this elegant community.
6 Units Available
The Upton
44 Maryland Ave, Rockville, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,927
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,741
1108 sqft
Recently opened, contemporary apartments with nine-foot ceilings, balconies and modern furnishings and feel. Eighth-Floor pool and fitness center, plus 15th-floor club room and rooftop deck. Half block walk to the Metro or MARC.
22 Units Available
Village Square West Apartments
12401 Village Square Ter, North Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,386
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,538
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,888
1170 sqft
Within walking distance of Twinbrook Metro station. Five-minute drive to Capital Beltway. Community features a picnic area with grills, pool, playground and courts for volleyball, tennis, basketball and racquetball.
22 Units Available
The Alaire
1101 Higgins Pl, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,745
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,005
1088 sqft
Just steps from the Twinbrook Metro stop. Units offer laundry, dishwasher and granite counters. Community offers access to BBQ grill, car-charging stations, concierge, pool, shuffleboard and gym.
17 Units Available
The Henri at Pike and Rose
11870 Grand Park Ave, North Bethesda, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,775
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,930
1253 sqft
Be the first to live in an apartment community that has everything from an arcade lounge to a rooftop pool deck. Close to plenty of entertainment, shopping and dining.
15 Units Available
Residences at Congressional Village
198 Halpine Rd, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,699
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,134
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,987
1473 sqft
Conveniently located off Rockville Pike with easy access to popular businesses like Trader Joe's and Panera Bread. Enjoy the community fitness center, outdoor pool, theater and library.
29 Units Available
Congressional Towers
261 Congressional Ln, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,535
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
1010 sqft
Located between Rockville Pike, The Capital Beltway and I-270, plus only three blocks from Twinbrook Metro. All utilities included, free parking, extra storage and membership to Rollins Congressional Club's water park, gym and banquet facility.
11 Units Available
Strathmore Court At White Flint
5440 Marinelli Rd, North Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,658
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,103
1094 sqft
Convenient location for commuters less than a block from White Flint Metro Station. Luxury units feature sunrooms, balconies or patios, in-unit laundry, and walk-in closets. Luxury complex features pool, sauna, gym, and clubhouse.
