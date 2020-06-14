Apartment List
136 Apartments for rent in Rockville, MD with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Rockville renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, pa... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
28 Units Available
The Daley at Shady Grove Apartments
8010 Gramercy Blvd, Rockville, MD
Studio
$1,445
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,583
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,140
1126 sqft
Spacious layouts with generous kitchens, wood plank flooring and large windows. Stainless steel appliances and Moen fixtures. Conveniently located near public transit, coffee shops, retail, restaurants and more. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
East Rockville
19 Units Available
Galvan
1750 Rockville Pike, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,580
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,140
1057 sqft
Fitness center, rec room and lobby have artistic decorations. Units have open floor plans and large closets. In-unit laundry, patios and balconies offer privacy within an enjoyable community.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
18 Units Available
The Terano
5720 Fishers Ln, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,540
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,020
1206 sqft
Rated as Somewhat Walkable with Good Transit by WalkScore. Community lounge areas, pool, shuffleboard and dog park. High-end features including in-unit laundry, hardwood floors, granite counters and fireplace.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 02:49pm
East Rockville
8 Units Available
Westchester Rockville Station
100 1st St, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,692
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,122
1345 sqft
Near Rockville Metro and minutes from I-270, I-95 and I-495. One- and two-bedroom apartments and lofts boast high ceilings, walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Access fitness center, picnic pavilion and billiards room.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
King Farm
34 Units Available
Huntington at King Farm
801 Elmcroft Blvd, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,661
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,117
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,694
1456 sqft
Welcome home! Relish in your new fireplace, hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances when you're not enjoying pool, sauna, hot tub, media room or the convenience of living next to King Farm Stream Valley Park.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
37 Units Available
Camden Shady Grove
9709 Key West Ave, Rockville, MD
Studio
$1,497
567 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,628
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,951
1130 sqft
Floor plans from studio to three-bedrooms plus loft, fully equipped with lots of community and apartment amenities. Down street from Downtown Crown and a few miles from Downtown Rockville. Dog park and grooming area.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
26 Units Available
Bainbridge Shady Grove Metro
15955 Frederick Rd, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,574
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,124
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,510
1127 sqft
Relax in the outdoor pool or stay warm near the patio fire pit. Large, open floor plans with personal balconies. Conveniently located by Shady Grove Metro Station to make commutes effortless.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
Central Rockville
89 Units Available
Mallory Square
15251 Siesta Key Way, Rockville, MD
Studio
$1,464
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,711
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1077 sqft
Apartments with upgraded amenities like granite counters, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry located in building with 9,000 square feet of courtyard and community space that includes pool, playground, fire pits and pet spa station.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
West Rockville
28 Units Available
Post Fallsgrove
102 Fallsgrove Blvd, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,630
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1020 sqft
Spacious one- and two-bedrooms have high ceilings with crown molding, in-unit laundry, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Access to game room and cinema. Walk to Adventist HealthCare Shady Grove Medical Center, shops and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
31 Units Available
Siesta Key
15250 Siesta Key Way, Rockville, MD
Studio
$1,496
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,653
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,281
1168 sqft
The Residences at Siesta Key is conveniently located in the heart of the Shade Grove Life Sciences Center in Montgomery County, Maryland and within a 7-minute walk to the Rockville Metro Station.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
Central Rockville
20 Units Available
Residences at Congressional Village
198 Halpine Rd, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,643
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,992
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,127
1473 sqft
Conveniently located off Rockville Pike with easy access to popular businesses like Trader Joe's and Panera Bread. Enjoy the community fitness center, outdoor pool, theater and library.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
King Farm
24 Units Available
The Residences at King Farm
105 King Farm Blvd, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,640
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,885
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1440 sqft
Two-story units available. Private balconies and patios. Outdoor pool with splash area for kids. In-unit laundry facilities. Impressive fitness center with cardio and strength training equipment.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Central Rockville
6 Units Available
The Upton
44 Maryland Ave, Rockville, MD
Studio
$1,665
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,874
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,739
1156 sqft
Recently opened, contemporary apartments with nine-foot ceilings, balconies and modern furnishings and feel. Eighth-Floor pool and fitness center, plus 15th-floor club room and rooftop deck. Half block walk to the Metro or MARC.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated November 25 at 10:25am
Central Rockville
13 Units Available
The Metropolitan Rockville Town Center
255 N Washington St, Rockville, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,740
897 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,732
1091 sqft
Across the street from Rockville Town Square Plaza, conveniently located urban-style complex offers one-, two-, or three-bedroom apartments with two-level and loft options. Coffee lounge, on-site retail, business center, fitness center, and recreation areas.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Central Rockville
1 Unit Available
12 Fire Princess Court
12 Fire Princess Court, Rockville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2250 sqft
12 Fire Princess Court Available 06/30/20 A charming three level, three bedroom, three and one half bath town house located in the Rose Hill Falls Community of Rockville, MD. - Enter the townhouse into a large foyer (11x8) with coat closet.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
Central Rockville
1 Unit Available
170 TALBOTT STREET
170 Talbott Street, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,375
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful unit, painted, engineered wood flooring installed last year. One bedroom with walk in closet, one bathroom condo. Water is included in the rent. Close to shopping,metro and buses. Appointment only. Tenant is in the process of packing.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
Central Rockville
1 Unit Available
306 CARR AVENUE
306 Carr Avenue, Rockville, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
2556 sqft
4 BEDROOM 4 FULL BATHS!!! 3 Finished levels! Fenced in back yard.

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
King Farm
1 Unit Available
512 LAWSON WAY
512 Lawson Way, Rockville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Available immediately, this spacious townhome in King Farm has a hard to find main floor owner suite. Cathedral ceilings in living room with modern lighting and designer details. Marble fireplace and mantle.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
East Rockville
1 Unit Available
905 GILBERT ROAD
905 Gilbert Road, Rockville, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1340 sqft
Completely renovated (2015) Rambler home situated in the heart of Rockville with easy access to I-270. Easy walk to Rockville Metro. Newer paint, hardwood floors throughout, kitchen cabinets with granite counter tops & appliances.

1 of 51

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
West Rockville
1 Unit Available
2 BENT PINE COURT
2 Bent Pine Court, Rockville, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2910 sqft
TENANT OCCUPIED! 24 HR NOTICE REQUIRED-Beautiful 4 Bedroom Brick front Colonial Home with a 2 car garage. Nestled on a cul-de-sac in the desirable Horizon Hill neighborhood of Potomac in the Wooton District, this home is in a prime location.

1 of 43

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
East Rockville
1 Unit Available
615 Denham Road
615 Denham Road, Rockville, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
1766 sqft
615 Denham Road Available 07/03/20 $2,350/month for this 4br 2ba well maintained home in Rockville MD - $2,350/month for this 4br 2ba well maintained home in Rockville MD.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
King Farm
1 Unit Available
302 King Farm Boulevard
302 King Farm Boulevard, Rockville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1200 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom condo in Rockville. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, pool, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, washer dryer, and elevator in building.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
East Rockville
1 Unit Available
5903 SPAATZ PLACE
5903 Spaatz Place, Rockville, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
1200 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
New roof, fresh paint inside and out, hardwood floors re-finished, new carpet & new FB on 1st floor. New granite counters, new sink and new faucet. New flooring (covered with paper) and gas cooking. Under cabinet lights and new overhead light.

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
King Farm
1 Unit Available
907 Crestfield Drive - 1
907 Crestfield Drive, Rockville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,895
1950 sqft
Spacious & Immaculate 3 bedrooms+studies/playroom, 2+2 bath TH. Hardwood floors & Tiles on the main and upper level, fireplace, 2-car garage, walkout basement.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Rockville, MD

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Rockville renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

