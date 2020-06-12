/
3 bedroom apartments
199 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Rockville, MD
Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
King Farm
34 Units Available
Huntington at King Farm
801 Elmcroft Blvd, Rockville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,694
1456 sqft
Welcome home! Relish in your new fireplace, hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances when you're not enjoying pool, sauna, hot tub, media room or the convenience of living next to King Farm Stream Valley Park.
Last updated June 12 at 09:48pm
21 Units Available
Axis at Shady Grove
9305 Corporate Blvd, Rockville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,565
1454 sqft
Open floor plans that combine dining, kitchen and living areas. Granite countertops. Gorgeous common areas with an outdoor pool, movie projector, fitness center and conference rooms for private meetings.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Central Rockville
17 Units Available
Rollins Park
1599 E Jefferson St, Rockville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,224
1232 sqft
These apartments offer quaint, community feel close to ample entertainment options. Enjoy living within walking distance to the Congressional Plaza Shopping Center or stay at home and take advantage of the pool and tennis court.
Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
East Rockville
7 Units Available
The Forest Apartments
2012 Baltimore Rd, Rockville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,145
1270 sqft
An outdoor pool and well-equipped gym make it easy to stay healthy. Various floor plans with private patios and balconies. In-unit laundry. Quiet forest setting.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
King Farm
24 Units Available
The Residences at King Farm
105 King Farm Blvd, Rockville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1440 sqft
Two-story units available. Private balconies and patios. Outdoor pool with splash area for kids. In-unit laundry facilities. Impressive fitness center with cardio and strength training equipment.
Last updated June 12 at 09:42am
56 Units Available
Halpine View Apartments
13013 Crookston Ln, Rockville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,841
940 sqft
Hilltop community near Rock Creek Park with pathways, play spaces and Olympic-sized pool. Three blocks from Twinbrook Metro and bike ride from White Flint area or Congressional Plaza.
Last updated June 12 at 06:32pm
West Rockville
23 Units Available
Villas at Rockville
1699 Yale Pl, Rockville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,325
1792 sqft
Within walking distance of Montgomery College and close to Shady Grove Metro Station. Units feature breakfast bars, energy efficient windows, and patios. Community offers storage areas and a pool.
Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
Central Rockville
10 Units Available
Stories at Congressional Plaza
1620 E Jefferson St, Rockville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,083
1429 sqft
Beautiful private and communal spaces. Recreation room with pool table, fireplace and comfortable seating. An in-house gym with state-of-the-art fitness equipment. Professional artwork turns the building into a personal museum.
Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
Central Rockville
20 Units Available
Residences at Congressional Village
198 Halpine Rd, Rockville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,152
1473 sqft
Conveniently located off Rockville Pike with easy access to popular businesses like Trader Joe's and Panera Bread. Enjoy the community fitness center, outdoor pool, theater and library.
Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
38 Units Available
Camden Shady Grove
9709 Key West Ave, Rockville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,996
1306 sqft
Floor plans from studio to three-bedrooms plus loft, fully equipped with lots of community and apartment amenities. Down street from Downtown Crown and a few miles from Downtown Rockville. Dog park and grooming area.
Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
25 Units Available
Bainbridge Shady Grove Metro
15955 Frederick Rd, Rockville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,510
1127 sqft
Relax in the outdoor pool or stay warm near the patio fire pit. Large, open floor plans with personal balconies. Conveniently located by Shady Grove Metro Station to make commutes effortless.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Central Rockville
1 Unit Available
12 Fire Princess Court
12 Fire Princess Court, Rockville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2250 sqft
12 Fire Princess Court Available 06/30/20 A charming three level, three bedroom, three and one half bath town house located in the Rose Hill Falls Community of Rockville, MD. - Enter the townhouse into a large foyer (11x8) with coat closet.
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
King Farm
1 Unit Available
502 King Farm Blvd.
502 King Farm Boulevard, Rockville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1733 sqft
-Outstanding Luxury Condominium Apartment -Award winning planned development community at King Farm -No security deposit but tenant should pass credit and criminal background check -Large, Bright open floor plan for safe, comfortable living -Secure
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Central Rockville
1 Unit Available
16 Monroe St Apt 302
16 Monroe Street, Rockville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1391 sqft
Walking distance from the Rockville Metro Station, Rockville Town Center, Movie Theaters https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zm234NYqtMc
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Central Rockville
1 Unit Available
306 CARR AVENUE
306 Carr Avenue, Rockville, MD
4 BEDROOM 4 FULL BATHS!!! 3 Finished levels! Fenced in back yard.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
King Farm
1 Unit Available
512 LAWSON WAY
512 Lawson Way, Rockville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Available immediately, this spacious townhome in King Farm has a hard to find main floor owner suite. Cathedral ceilings in living room with modern lighting and designer details. Marble fireplace and mantle.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Central Rockville
1 Unit Available
14331 POTOMAC HEIGHTS LANE
14331 Potomac Heights Ln, Rockville, MD
A spacious light filled 4 level end unit brick front town home, featuring 5 bedrooms/offices, 4 full baths, 1 half bath, a 2 car garage, and a rooftop terrace with an open view, overlooking the community recreational area.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Central Rockville
1 Unit Available
102 EVANS ST
102 Evans Street, Rockville, MD
Beautiful and large cape cod in the heart of or old town Rockville. Walking distance from Town square, movie theater, metro, and commuter rail, diverse dining, and art center.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
East Rockville
1 Unit Available
905 GILBERT ROAD
905 Gilbert Road, Rockville, MD
Completely renovated (2015) Rambler home situated in the heart of Rockville with easy access to I-270. Easy walk to Rockville Metro. Newer paint, hardwood floors throughout, kitchen cabinets with granite counter tops & appliances.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
King Farm
1 Unit Available
308 GARDEN VIEW SQUARE
308 Garden View Square, Rockville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1950 sqft
Lovely Large BRICK FRONT Garage townhouse nestled in the heart of King Farm. Open kitchen with center island, gas cooking and lots of natural light! Double sided fireplace, sunny deck and two car garage.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
West Rockville
1 Unit Available
2 BENT PINE COURT
2 Bent Pine Court, Rockville, MD
TENANT OCCUPIED! 24 HR NOTICE REQUIRED-Beautiful 4 Bedroom Brick front Colonial Home with a 2 car garage. Nestled on a cul-de-sac in the desirable Horizon Hill neighborhood of Potomac in the Wooton District, this home is in a prime location.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
King Farm
1 Unit Available
909 Crestfield Dr
909 Crestfield Drive, Rockville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
2400 sqft
Fantastic 3BR 2FB+2HB Townhome in Close In King Farm! - Welcome home to your spacious 3 bedrooms+studies/playroom, 2 full bathroom + 2 half bathroom townhome in sought after King Farm.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
East Rockville
1 Unit Available
615 Denham Road
615 Denham Road, Rockville, MD
615 Denham Road Available 07/03/20 $2,350/month for this 4br 2ba well maintained home in Rockville MD - $2,350/month for this 4br 2ba well maintained home in Rockville MD.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
East Rockville
1 Unit Available
5903 SPAATZ PLACE
5903 Spaatz Place, Rockville, MD
New roof, fresh paint inside and out, hardwood floors re-finished, new carpet & new FB on 1st floor. New granite counters, new sink and new faucet. New flooring (covered with paper) and gas cooking. Under cabinet lights and new overhead light.
