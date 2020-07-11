/
apartments with washer dryer
182 Apartments for rent in Rockville, MD with washer-dryer
15 Units Available
Central Rockville
Rollins Park
1599 E Jefferson St, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,474
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
935 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,199
1232 sqft
These apartments offer quaint, community feel close to ample entertainment options. Enjoy living within walking distance to the Congressional Plaza Shopping Center or stay at home and take advantage of the pool and tennis court.
6 Units Available
Central Rockville
Stories at Congressional Plaza
1620 E Jefferson St, Rockville, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,660
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,331
1151 sqft
Beautiful private and communal spaces. Recreation room with pool table, fireplace and comfortable seating. An in-house gym with state-of-the-art fitness equipment. Professional artwork turns the building into a personal museum.
36 Units Available
Bainbridge Shady Grove Metro
15955 Frederick Rd, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,574
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,073
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1127 sqft
Relax in the outdoor pool or stay warm near the patio fire pit. Large, open floor plans with personal balconies. Conveniently located by Shady Grove Metro Station to make commutes effortless.
22 Units Available
East Rockville
Galvan
1750 Rockville Pike, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,480
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
1057 sqft
Fitness center, rec room and lobby have artistic decorations. Units have open floor plans and large closets. In-unit laundry, patios and balconies offer privacy within an enjoyable community.
17 Units Available
The Terano
5720 Fishers Ln, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,465
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,425
1206 sqft
Rated as Somewhat Walkable with Good Transit by WalkScore. Community lounge areas, pool, shuffleboard and dog park. High-end features including in-unit laundry, hardwood floors, granite counters and fireplace.
22 Units Available
The Alaire
1101 Higgins Pl, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,745
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,005
1088 sqft
Just steps from the Twinbrook Metro stop. Units offer laundry, dishwasher and granite counters. Community offers access to BBQ grill, car-charging stations, concierge, pool, shuffleboard and gym.
25 Units Available
Camden Shady Grove
9709 Key West Ave, Rockville, MD
Studio
$1,391
567 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,633
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,136
1131 sqft
Floor plans from studio to three-bedrooms plus loft, fully equipped with lots of community and apartment amenities. Down street from Downtown Crown and a few miles from Downtown Rockville. Dog park and grooming area.
37 Units Available
King Farm
Huntington at King Farm
801 Elmcroft Blvd, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,602
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,908
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,626
1456 sqft
Welcome home! Relish in your new fireplace, hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances when you're not enjoying pool, sauna, hot tub, media room or the convenience of living next to King Farm Stream Valley Park.
10 Units Available
East Rockville
Westchester Rockville Station
100 1st St, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,737
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,161
1345 sqft
Near Rockville Metro and minutes from I-270, I-95 and I-495. One- and two-bedroom apartments and lofts boast high ceilings, walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Access fitness center, picnic pavilion and billiards room.
87 Units Available
Central Rockville
Mallory Square
15251 Siesta Key Way, Rockville, MD
Studio
$1,445
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,679
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
1077 sqft
Apartments with upgraded amenities like granite counters, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry located in building with 9,000 square feet of courtyard and community space that includes pool, playground, fire pits and pet spa station.
22 Units Available
The Daley at Shady Grove Apartments
8010 Gramercy Blvd, Rockville, MD
Studio
$1,499
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,618
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,160
1126 sqft
Spacious layouts with generous kitchens, wood plank flooring and large windows. Stainless steel appliances and Moen fixtures. Conveniently located near public transit, coffee shops, retail, restaurants and more. Pet-friendly.
25 Units Available
West Rockville
Post Fallsgrove
102 Fallsgrove Blvd, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,620
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
1020 sqft
Spacious one- and two-bedrooms have high ceilings with crown molding, in-unit laundry, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Access to game room and cinema. Walk to Adventist HealthCare Shady Grove Medical Center, shops and restaurants.
37 Units Available
West Rockville
Gables Upper Rock
70 Upper Rock Cir, Rockville, MD
Studio
$1,547
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,533
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,062
1151 sqft
Wonderful rec room with pool table, foosball, flat screen TV and bar. Units have open, modern floor plans with laundry facilities. Outdoor pool, gardens and sitting areas for relaxing in comfortable weather.
17 Units Available
King Farm
The Residences at King Farm
105 King Farm Blvd, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,640
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,940
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,390
1440 sqft
Two-story units available. Private balconies and patios. Outdoor pool with splash area for kids. In-unit laundry facilities. Impressive fitness center with cardio and strength training equipment.
22 Units Available
Axis at Shady Grove
9305 Corporate Blvd, Rockville, MD
Studio
$1,500
491 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,600
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,005
1201 sqft
Open floor plans that combine dining, kitchen and living areas. Granite countertops. Gorgeous common areas with an outdoor pool, movie projector, fitness center and conference rooms for private meetings.
23 Units Available
Siesta Key
15250 Siesta Key Way, Rockville, MD
Studio
$1,529
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,677
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,249
1165 sqft
The Residences at Siesta Key is conveniently located in the heart of the Shade Grove Life Sciences Center in Montgomery County, Maryland and within a 7-minute walk to the Rockville Metro Station.
12 Units Available
West Rockville
Camden Fallsgrove
719 Fallsgrove Dr, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,762
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,839
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently remodeled with upgrades like quartz counters and stainless steel appliances, plus in-unit laundry. Residents enjoy outdoor pool, tennis court and billiards lounge. Pet-friendly. 24-Hour fitness center and maintenance on-site.
15 Units Available
West Rockville
Villas at Rockville
1699 Yale Pl, Rockville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,160
1384 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,325
1792 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Within walking distance of Montgomery College and close to Shady Grove Metro Station. Units feature breakfast bars, energy efficient windows, and patios. Community offers storage areas and a pool.
9 Units Available
East Rockville
The Forest Apartments
2012 Baltimore Rd, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,590
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,090
1270 sqft
An outdoor pool and well-equipped gym make it easy to stay healthy. Various floor plans with private patios and balconies. In-unit laundry. Quiet forest setting.
6 Units Available
Central Rockville
The Upton
44 Maryland Ave, Rockville, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,917
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,741
1108 sqft
Recently opened, contemporary apartments with nine-foot ceilings, balconies and modern furnishings and feel. Eighth-Floor pool and fitness center, plus 15th-floor club room and rooftop deck. Half block walk to the Metro or MARC.
14 Units Available
Central Rockville
Residences at Congressional Village
198 Halpine Rd, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,699
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,149
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,987
1473 sqft
Conveniently located off Rockville Pike with easy access to popular businesses like Trader Joe's and Panera Bread. Enjoy the community fitness center, outdoor pool, theater and library.
13 Units Available
Central Rockville
The Metropolitan Rockville Town Center
255 N Washington St, Rockville, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,740
897 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,732
1091 sqft
Across the street from Rockville Town Square Plaza, conveniently located urban-style complex offers one-, two-, or three-bedroom apartments with two-level and loft options. Coffee lounge, on-site retail, business center, fitness center, and recreation areas.
1 Unit Available
King Farm
502 King Farm Blvd.
502 King Farm Boulevard, Rockville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1733 sqft
-Outstanding Luxury Condominium Apartment -Award winning planned development community at King Farm -No security deposit but tenant should pass credit and criminal background check -Large, Bright open floor plan for safe, comfortable living -Secure
1 Unit Available
Central Rockville
12 Fire Princess Court
12 Fire Princess Court, Rockville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2250 sqft
A charming three level, three bedroom, three and one half bath town house located in the Rose Hill Falls Community of Rockville, MD. - Enter the townhouse into a large foyer (11x8) with coat closet.
