Last updated July 12 2020
175 Apartments for rent in King Farm, Rockville, MD
Last updated July 12
17 Units Available
The Residences at King Farm
105 King Farm Blvd, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,635
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,390
1440 sqft
Two-story units available. Private balconies and patios. Outdoor pool with splash area for kids. In-unit laundry facilities. Impressive fitness center with cardio and strength training equipment.
Last updated July 12
35 Units Available
Huntington at King Farm
801 Elmcroft Blvd, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,602
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,908
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,626
1456 sqft
Welcome home! Relish in your new fireplace, hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances when you're not enjoying pool, sauna, hot tub, media room or the convenience of living next to King Farm Stream Valley Park.
Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
502 King Farm Blvd.
502 King Farm Boulevard, Rockville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1733 sqft
-Outstanding Luxury Condominium Apartment -Award winning planned development community at King Farm -No security deposit but tenant should pass credit and criminal background check -Large, Bright open floor plan for safe, comfortable living -Secure
Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
308 Garden View Square
308 Garden View Square, Rockville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1950 sqft
308 Garden View Square Available 07/15/20 CLOSE TO METRO - Large Garage Townhouse in King Farm - Lovely Large Garage townhouse nestled in the heart of King Farm.
Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
633 GRAND CHAMPION DRIVE
633 Grand Champion Drive, Rockville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
633 GRAND CHAMPION DRIVE Available 08/01/20 END UNIT 3 LEVEL TOWNHOUSE WITH 2 CAR GARAGE IN KING FARM AREA - COZY 3 LEVEL END UNIT TOWNHOUSE IN KING FARM, HARDWOOD FLOOR IN ALL 3 LEVEL, 2 CAR GARAGE, SOME WALLS WILL BE PAINTED, DECK IN THE BACK,
Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
100 WATKINS POND BOULEVARD
100 Watkins Pond Boulevard, Rockville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1118 sqft
Bright & gorgeous Corner unit w/extra windows, free shuttle to metro or walk 2 blocks, walk to shops and restaurants. Garage 9E on opposite side of Watkins Pond behind 111.
Last updated May 14
1 Unit Available
909 Crestfield Dr
909 Crestfield Drive, Rockville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
2400 sqft
Fantastic 3BR 2FB+2HB Townhome in Close In King Farm! - Welcome home to your spacious 3 bedrooms+studies/playroom, 2 full bathroom + 2 half bathroom townhome in sought after King Farm.
Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
907 Crestfield Drive - 1
907 Crestfield Drive, Rockville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,895
1950 sqft
Spacious & Immaculate 3 bedrooms+studies/playroom, 2+2 bath TH. Hardwood floors & Tiles on the main and upper level, fireplace, 2-car garage, walkout basement.
Results within 1 mile of King Farm
Last updated July 12
23 Units Available
Axis at Shady Grove
9305 Corporate Blvd, Rockville, MD
Studio
$1,480
491 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,585
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,005
1201 sqft
Open floor plans that combine dining, kitchen and living areas. Granite countertops. Gorgeous common areas with an outdoor pool, movie projector, fitness center and conference rooms for private meetings.
Verified
Last updated July 12
21 Units Available
The Daley at Shady Grove Apartments
8010 Gramercy Blvd, Rockville, MD
Studio
$1,499
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,618
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,160
1126 sqft
Spacious layouts with generous kitchens, wood plank flooring and large windows. Stainless steel appliances and Moen fixtures. Conveniently located near public transit, coffee shops, retail, restaurants and more. Pet-friendly.
Verified
Last updated July 12
16 Units Available
Villas at Rockville
1699 Yale Pl, Rockville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,160
1384 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,325
1792 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Within walking distance of Montgomery College and close to Shady Grove Metro Station. Units feature breakfast bars, energy efficient windows, and patios. Community offers storage areas and a pool.
Verified
Last updated July 12
36 Units Available
Bainbridge Shady Grove Metro
15955 Frederick Rd, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,574
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,073
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1127 sqft
Relax in the outdoor pool or stay warm near the patio fire pit. Large, open floor plans with personal balconies. Conveniently located by Shady Grove Metro Station to make commutes effortless.
Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
9706 WASHINGTONIAN BOULEVARD
9706 Washingtonian Boulevard, Gaithersburg, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
2180 sqft
Wootton HS, 2 car gar luxury TH, 3 LEVEL HARDWOOD, 3BR2.5BA, beautiful living rm, crown molding, recess lights, island kitchen w breakfast, spacious master suite w separate shower/bath & walk-in closet, finished walk-out basement. Deck.
Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
127 SWARTHMORE AVENUE
127 Swarthmore Avenue, Gaithersburg, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1636 sqft
6 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful. sun-filled, open floor plan. 3 levels 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths. Kitchen opens to deck overlooking private backyard. Less than a mile from Shady Grove metro station. Easy access to 270/370, IC 200.
Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
8040 NEEDWOOD
8040 Needwood Road, Redland, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
AVAILABLE AUGUST 1st! (STILL TENANT OCCUPIED - FOLLOW COVID 19 GUIDELINES AND WEAR MASK)Walking distance and 2 Blocks from the Shady Grove Metro Station! Upper level 2 bedroom and 2 bath condo with access to weight room (recreation center) and
Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
21 CASE STREET
21 Case Street, Gaithersburg, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
2420 sqft
Don~t miss your chance to live in this sought-after neighborhood! The property is conveniently located right next to the highway exits at the crossroads of I-270 and the Intercounty Connector, putting the Metro and downtown DC within easy reach.
Last updated April 10
1 Unit Available
16304 DECKER PLACE
16304 Decker Place, Redland, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1864 sqft
NOW is your opportunity to RENT an EYA built home in the Westside at Shady Grove community! Situated steps from Metro's red line, this Banrcroft town home features 3 bedrooms, 3.
Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
516 Nelson Street
516 Nelson Street, Rockville, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,875
2285 sqft
Nestled in the popular Woodley Gardens neighborhood, this 3-bedroom, 2 and half bath, Colonial house sits on a fenced-in corner lot with ample parking and a carport.
Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
7727 IRONFORGE CT
7727 Ironforge Court, Redland, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
Beautiful townhome in a great location! Four bedrooms and three and half baths. Open kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Spacious living area with large rear deck. Large finished basement with wood fireplace.
Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
886 COLLEGE PARKWAY
886 College Parkway, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
971 sqft
Open 3 bedroom, 2 full bath (3rd BR perfect for den/office space) garden style condo on 2nd floor. 1000 sq ft. Well maintained and spacious floor plan.
Results within 5 miles of King Farm
Last updated July 12
40 Units Available
The Monterey Apartments
5901 Montrose Rd, North Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,475
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,768
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,373
1519 sqft
Centrally-located with easy access to Montrose Shopping Center, Trader Joe's, Whole Foods Market, and more. Tenants can take advantage of fire pit, gym, pool, yoga, and internet cafe. Units feature granite counters and in-unit laundry.
Last updated July 12
8 Units Available
The Courts Of Devon
501 Main St, Gaithersburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$2,020
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,480
1210 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,849
1292 sqft
Pet-friendly, wheelchair-accessible complex modeled on turn-of-the-century architecture. Spacious and accommodating units with nine-foot ceilings and extra storage. Across the street from Kentlands Square Shopping Center.
Last updated July 12
4 Units Available
Maplewood Villas
325 N Summit Ave, Gaithersburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,425
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifully appointed homes with arched doorways, floor-to-ceiling windows, and custom flooring. Amenities include a playground and basketball. Minutes from I-270 and Route 355. Close to all the fun of downtown Gaithersburg.
Last updated July 12
27 Units Available
Post Fallsgrove
102 Fallsgrove Blvd, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,525
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
1020 sqft
Spacious one- and two-bedrooms have high ceilings with crown molding, in-unit laundry, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Access to game room and cinema. Walk to Adventist HealthCare Shady Grove Medical Center, shops and restaurants.
