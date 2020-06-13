/
cheap apartments
110 Cheap Apartments for rent in Rockville, MD
38 Units Available
Camden Shady Grove
9709 Key West Ave, Rockville, MD
Studio
$1,497
567 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,628
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,951
1130 sqft
Floor plans from studio to three-bedrooms plus loft, fully equipped with lots of community and apartment amenities. Down street from Downtown Crown and a few miles from Downtown Rockville. Dog park and grooming area.
32 Units Available
Siesta Key
15250 Siesta Key Way, Rockville, MD
Studio
$1,496
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,653
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,281
1168 sqft
The Residences at Siesta Key is conveniently located in the heart of the Shade Grove Life Sciences Center in Montgomery County, Maryland and within a 7-minute walk to the Rockville Metro Station.
Central Rockville
20 Units Available
Residences at Congressional Village
198 Halpine Rd, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,643
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,992
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,127
1473 sqft
Conveniently located off Rockville Pike with easy access to popular businesses like Trader Joe's and Panera Bread. Enjoy the community fitness center, outdoor pool, theater and library.
West Rockville
34 Units Available
Gables Upper Rock
70 Upper Rock Cir, Rockville, MD
Studio
$1,407
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,473
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,001
1151 sqft
Wonderful rec room with pool table, foosball, flat screen TV and bar. Units have open, modern floor plans with laundry facilities. Outdoor pool, gardens and sitting areas for relaxing in comfortable weather.
King Farm
34 Units Available
Huntington at King Farm
801 Elmcroft Blvd, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,661
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,117
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,694
1456 sqft
Welcome home! Relish in your new fireplace, hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances when you're not enjoying pool, sauna, hot tub, media room or the convenience of living next to King Farm Stream Valley Park.
West Rockville
17 Units Available
Camden Fallsgrove
719 Fallsgrove Dr, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,626
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,853
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently remodeled with upgrades like quartz counters and stainless steel appliances, plus in-unit laundry. Residents enjoy outdoor pool, tennis court and billiards lounge. Pet-friendly. 24-Hour fitness center and maintenance on-site.
21 Units Available
Flats at Shady Grove
1380 Piccard Dr, Rockville, MD
Studio
$1,351
430 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,187
569 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,902
864 sqft
Convenient location with easy access to Shady Grove metro station, cinemas, coffee shops and grocery stores. Open floor plans. Granite countertops in kitchens and bathrooms.
West Rockville
32 Units Available
Post Fallsgrove
102 Fallsgrove Blvd, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,620
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1020 sqft
Spacious one- and two-bedrooms have high ceilings with crown molding, in-unit laundry, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Access to game room and cinema. Walk to Adventist HealthCare Shady Grove Medical Center, shops and restaurants.
Central Rockville
25 Units Available
Congressional Towers
261 Congressional Ln, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,535
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1010 sqft
Located between Rockville Pike, The Capital Beltway and I-270, plus only three blocks from Twinbrook Metro. All utilities included, free parking, extra storage and membership to Rollins Congressional Club's water park, gym and banquet facility.
East Rockville
16 Units Available
Galvan
1750 Rockville Pike, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,600
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,110
1057 sqft
Fitness center, rec room and lobby have artistic decorations. Units have open floor plans and large closets. In-unit laundry, patios and balconies offer privacy within an enjoyable community.
18 Units Available
The Terano
5720 Fishers Ln, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,515
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,020
1206 sqft
Rated as Somewhat Walkable with Good Transit by WalkScore. Community lounge areas, pool, shuffleboard and dog park. High-end features including in-unit laundry, hardwood floors, granite counters and fireplace.
King Farm
24 Units Available
The Residences at King Farm
105 King Farm Blvd, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,640
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,885
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1440 sqft
Two-story units available. Private balconies and patios. Outdoor pool with splash area for kids. In-unit laundry facilities. Impressive fitness center with cardio and strength training equipment.
24 Units Available
The Alaire
1101 Higgins Pl, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,625
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1088 sqft
Just steps from the Twinbrook Metro stop. Units offer laundry, dishwasher and granite counters. Community offers access to BBQ grill, car-charging stations, concierge, pool, shuffleboard and gym.
East Rockville
8 Units Available
Westchester Rockville Station
100 1st St, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,692
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,127
1345 sqft
Near Rockville Metro and minutes from I-270, I-95 and I-495. One- and two-bedroom apartments and lofts boast high ceilings, walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Access fitness center, picnic pavilion and billiards room.
21 Units Available
Axis at Shady Grove
9305 Corporate Blvd, Rockville, MD
Studio
$1,550
491 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,595
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1201 sqft
Open floor plans that combine dining, kitchen and living areas. Granite countertops. Gorgeous common areas with an outdoor pool, movie projector, fitness center and conference rooms for private meetings.
56 Units Available
Halpine View Apartments
13013 Crookston Ln, Rockville, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,225
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,414
781 sqft
Hilltop community near Rock Creek Park with pathways, play spaces and Olympic-sized pool. Three blocks from Twinbrook Metro and bike ride from White Flint area or Congressional Plaza.
Central Rockville
6 Units Available
The Upton
44 Maryland Ave, Rockville, MD
Studio
$1,665
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,874
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,739
1156 sqft
Recently opened, contemporary apartments with nine-foot ceilings, balconies and modern furnishings and feel. Eighth-Floor pool and fitness center, plus 15th-floor club room and rooftop deck. Half block walk to the Metro or MARC.
East Rockville
7 Units Available
The Forest Apartments
2012 Baltimore Rd, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,645
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,145
1270 sqft
An outdoor pool and well-equipped gym make it easy to stay healthy. Various floor plans with private patios and balconies. In-unit laundry. Quiet forest setting.
Central Rockville
89 Units Available
Mallory Square
15251 Siesta Key Way, Rockville, MD
Studio
$1,464
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,668
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1077 sqft
Apartments with upgraded amenities like granite counters, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry located in building with 9,000 square feet of courtyard and community space that includes pool, playground, fire pits and pet spa station.
25 Units Available
Bainbridge Shady Grove Metro
15955 Frederick Rd, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,574
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,124
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,510
1127 sqft
Relax in the outdoor pool or stay warm near the patio fire pit. Large, open floor plans with personal balconies. Conveniently located by Shady Grove Metro Station to make commutes effortless.
28 Units Available
The Daley at Shady Grove Apartments
8010 Gramercy Blvd, Rockville, MD
Studio
$1,445
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,583
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,140
1126 sqft
Spacious layouts with generous kitchens, wood plank flooring and large windows. Stainless steel appliances and Moen fixtures. Conveniently located near public transit, coffee shops, retail, restaurants and more. Pet-friendly.
Central Rockville
17 Units Available
Rollins Park
1599 E Jefferson St, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,474
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,624
935 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,224
1232 sqft
These apartments offer quaint, community feel close to ample entertainment options. Enjoy living within walking distance to the Congressional Plaza Shopping Center or stay at home and take advantage of the pool and tennis court.
Central Rockville
1 Unit Available
170 TALBOTT STREET
170 Talbott Street, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,375
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful unit, painted, engineered wood flooring installed last year. One bedroom with walk in closet, one bathroom condo. Water is included in the rent. Close to shopping,metro and buses. Appointment only. Tenant is in the process of packing.
West Rockville
1 Unit Available
856 COLLEGE PARKWAY
856 College Parkway, Rockville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
997 sqft
MOVE IN READY. LIGHT FILLED CONDO 2 BR,ONE DEN.1.5 BATH.FRESHLY PAINTED. CLOSE TO 270,GOOD SCHOOL DISTRICT.
