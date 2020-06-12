/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
235 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Rockville, MD
39 Units Available
Camden Shady Grove
9709 Key West Ave, Rockville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,971
1130 sqft
Floor plans from studio to three-bedrooms plus loft, fully equipped with lots of community and apartment amenities. Down street from Downtown Crown and a few miles from Downtown Rockville. Dog park and grooming area.
West Rockville
17 Units Available
Camden Fallsgrove
719 Fallsgrove Dr, Rockville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,872
1086 sqft
Recently remodeled with upgrades like quartz counters and stainless steel appliances, plus in-unit laundry. Residents enjoy outdoor pool, tennis court and billiards lounge. Pet-friendly. 24-Hour fitness center and maintenance on-site.
Central Rockville
89 Units Available
Mallory Square
15251 Siesta Key Way, Rockville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1077 sqft
Apartments with upgraded amenities like granite counters, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry located in building with 9,000 square feet of courtyard and community space that includes pool, playground, fire pits and pet spa station.
King Farm
34 Units Available
Huntington at King Farm
801 Elmcroft Blvd, Rockville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,018
1109 sqft
Welcome home! Relish in your new fireplace, hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances when you're not enjoying pool, sauna, hot tub, media room or the convenience of living next to King Farm Stream Valley Park.
20 Units Available
Flats at Shady Grove
1380 Piccard Dr, Rockville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,898
864 sqft
Convenient location with easy access to Shady Grove metro station, cinemas, coffee shops and grocery stores. Open floor plans. Granite countertops in kitchens and bathrooms.
West Rockville
33 Units Available
Gables Upper Rock
70 Upper Rock Cir, Rockville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,001
1189 sqft
Wonderful rec room with pool table, foosball, flat screen TV and bar. Units have open, modern floor plans with laundry facilities. Outdoor pool, gardens and sitting areas for relaxing in comfortable weather.
East Rockville
7 Units Available
The Forest Apartments
2012 Baltimore Rd, Rockville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
1120 sqft
An outdoor pool and well-equipped gym make it easy to stay healthy. Various floor plans with private patios and balconies. In-unit laundry. Quiet forest setting.
Central Rockville
10 Units Available
Stories at Congressional Plaza
1620 E Jefferson St, Rockville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,243
1151 sqft
Beautiful private and communal spaces. Recreation room with pool table, fireplace and comfortable seating. An in-house gym with state-of-the-art fitness equipment. Professional artwork turns the building into a personal museum.
Central Rockville
20 Units Available
Residences at Congressional Village
198 Halpine Rd, Rockville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,992
1211 sqft
Conveniently located off Rockville Pike with easy access to popular businesses like Trader Joe's and Panera Bread. Enjoy the community fitness center, outdoor pool, theater and library.
West Rockville
32 Units Available
Post Fallsgrove
102 Fallsgrove Blvd, Rockville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1020 sqft
Spacious one- and two-bedrooms have high ceilings with crown molding, in-unit laundry, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Access to game room and cinema. Walk to Adventist HealthCare Shady Grove Medical Center, shops and restaurants.
East Rockville
18 Units Available
Galvan
1750 Rockville Pike, Rockville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,130
1057 sqft
Fitness center, rec room and lobby have artistic decorations. Units have open floor plans and large closets. In-unit laundry, patios and balconies offer privacy within an enjoyable community.
17 Units Available
The Terano
5720 Fishers Ln, Rockville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,020
1206 sqft
Rated as Somewhat Walkable with Good Transit by WalkScore. Community lounge areas, pool, shuffleboard and dog park. High-end features including in-unit laundry, hardwood floors, granite counters and fireplace.
25 Units Available
The Alaire
1101 Higgins Pl, Rockville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1088 sqft
Just steps from the Twinbrook Metro stop. Units offer laundry, dishwasher and granite counters. Community offers access to BBQ grill, car-charging stations, concierge, pool, shuffleboard and gym.
21 Units Available
Axis at Shady Grove
9305 Corporate Blvd, Rockville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1201 sqft
Open floor plans that combine dining, kitchen and living areas. Granite countertops. Gorgeous common areas with an outdoor pool, movie projector, fitness center and conference rooms for private meetings.
East Rockville
8 Units Available
Westchester Rockville Station
100 1st St, Rockville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,127
1345 sqft
Near Rockville Metro and minutes from I-270, I-95 and I-495. One- and two-bedroom apartments and lofts boast high ceilings, walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Access fitness center, picnic pavilion and billiards room.
Central Rockville
8 Units Available
The Upton
44 Maryland Ave, Rockville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,739
1156 sqft
Recently opened, contemporary apartments with nine-foot ceilings, balconies and modern furnishings and feel. Eighth-Floor pool and fitness center, plus 15th-floor club room and rooftop deck. Half block walk to the Metro or MARC.
28 Units Available
The Daley at Shady Grove Apartments
8010 Gramercy Blvd, Rockville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,120
1126 sqft
Spacious layouts with generous kitchens, wood plank flooring and large windows. Stainless steel appliances and Moen fixtures. Conveniently located near public transit, coffee shops, retail, restaurants and more. Pet-friendly.
25 Units Available
Bainbridge Shady Grove Metro
15955 Frederick Rd, Rockville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,124
1112 sqft
Relax in the outdoor pool or stay warm near the patio fire pit. Large, open floor plans with personal balconies. Conveniently located by Shady Grove Metro Station to make commutes effortless.
King Farm
21 Units Available
The Residences at King Farm
105 King Farm Blvd, Rockville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,885
1157 sqft
Two-story units available. Private balconies and patios. Outdoor pool with splash area for kids. In-unit laundry facilities. Impressive fitness center with cardio and strength training equipment.
36 Units Available
Siesta Key
15250 Siesta Key Way, Rockville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,264
1168 sqft
The Residences at Siesta Key is conveniently located in the heart of the Shade Grove Life Sciences Center in Montgomery County, Maryland and within a 7-minute walk to the Rockville Metro Station.
Central Rockville
13 Units Available
The Metropolitan Rockville Town Center
255 N Washington St, Rockville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,732
1091 sqft
Across the street from Rockville Town Square Plaza, conveniently located urban-style complex offers one-, two-, or three-bedroom apartments with two-level and loft options. Coffee lounge, on-site retail, business center, fitness center, and recreation areas.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
West Rockville
1 Unit Available
856 COLLEGE PARKWAY
856 College Parkway, Rockville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
997 sqft
MOVE IN READY. LIGHT FILLED CONDO 2 BR,ONE DEN.1.5 BATH.FRESHLY PAINTED. CLOSE TO 270,GOOD SCHOOL DISTRICT.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Central Rockville
1 Unit Available
4 MONROE STREET
4 Monroe Street, Rockville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,090
1231 sqft
MINT CONDITION! Enjoy the spacious 2 BR 2BA condo conveniently located in Downtown Rockville across from Rockville Metro Center & 1 block from Rockville Town Center. ALL UTILTIES INCLUDED.
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
King Farm
1 Unit Available
302 King Farm Boulevard
302 King Farm Boulevard, Rockville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1200 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom condo in Rockville. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, pool, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, washer dryer, and elevator in building.
