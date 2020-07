Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony range garbage disposal oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly car wash area 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill internet access tennis court cats allowed accepts section 8 cc payments dog park e-payments guest parking hot tub key fob access online portal

Introducing The Forest Apartments in Rockville MD—A cozy urban community nestled under a luscious forest canopy and featuring all the conveniences for a lavish and comfortable lifestyle. At The Forest, there is no room for compromise on size or anything else for that matter. Our community is proud to offer you the largest apartments in all of Rockville and a variety of one, two, or three-bedroom apartment floor plans to choose from.



Our oversized units come well-equipped with full-size washer and dryer, ample storage spaces, generously sized kitchens with energy-saving appliances, smart thermostats and many more. The panoramic windows and the private balcony or terrace allows you to admire the stunning wooded grounds of our property while the sparkling swimming pool will become your go-to spot whenever you want to kick-off and relax.



With an excellent location, our pet-friendly apartments are the perfect spot for anyone looking to rent an apartment in Rockville, MD. The Beltway I-495