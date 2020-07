Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel bathtub oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse concierge courtyard elevator 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage package receiving sauna tennis court conference room hot tub media room smoke-free community

A contemporary and stylish living experience awaits you here at Axis at Shady Grove Apartments. This brilliant resort-style community features landscaped courtyards and greenspace, outdoor grilling, a swimming pool and so much more, all designed to evoke the most luxurious of getaways. Our collection of studio, 1-, 2-, and 3 Bedroom floorplans will make you feel right at home here at Axis at Shady Grove. Admire the dramatic living spaces with high ceilings and expansive windows, and be the head chef in our kitchens with stainless steel appliances. Other amenities include a full-size washer and dryer in every home, granite counters, generous closet space just to name a few. Discover a whole new level of luxury living with Axis at Shady Grove Apartments.