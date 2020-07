Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center conference room car wash area clubhouse 24hr gym parking playground pool garage hot tub media room sauna alarm system carport courtyard 24hr maintenance bbq/grill internet access package receiving

It's all Here - The award-winning King Farm is planned as a self-contained community offering every conceivable amenity. Here you will find shopping, grocery stores, cafes, restaurants, parks, bike paths, schools and the convenience of the Shady Grove Metro Station. Just Minutes Away - You will find all the conveniences of urban living just minutes from your door... Shopping at Congressional Plaza, Montgomery Mall, White Flint Mall, and Lakeforest Mall. Plus an eclectic mix of restaurants, county clubs and golf courses, numerous movie theaters, and the excitement of downtown Rockville. The kind of town America grew up in... Not only everything, but the best of everything... Huntington at King Farm... the good things in life are here waiting for you.