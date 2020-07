Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher all utils included

Unit Amenities extra storage granite counters patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym on-site laundry parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill cc payments e-payments hot tub internet access key fob access online portal package receiving

You’ll love our community just off Rockville Pike!



Congressional Towers Apartments, situated in Rockville, Maryland, provides residents with a location of unparalleled convenience. Just three blocks from the Twinbrook Metro, our residents enjoy shopping, entertainment, and a variety of dining choices. Our spacious apartments feature free amenities such as parking, extra storage, and a membership to Rollins Congressional Club (RCC), a resort-style water park with a club-style gym and fitness center. At Congressional Towers, all utilities are included, so call or schedule a tour today, for your perfect apartment home!