central rockville
Last updated July 12 2020 at 8:43 PM
268 Apartments for rent in Central Rockville, Rockville, MD
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
6 Units Available
Stories at Congressional Plaza
1620 E Jefferson St, Rockville, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,694
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,331
1151 sqft
Beautiful private and communal spaces. Recreation room with pool table, fireplace and comfortable seating. An in-house gym with state-of-the-art fitness equipment. Professional artwork turns the building into a personal museum.
Last updated July 12 at 05:43pm
6 Units Available
The Upton
44 Maryland Ave, Rockville, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,927
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,741
1108 sqft
Recently opened, contemporary apartments with nine-foot ceilings, balconies and modern furnishings and feel. Eighth-Floor pool and fitness center, plus 15th-floor club room and rooftop deck. Half block walk to the Metro or MARC.
Last updated July 12 at 05:43pm
$
86 Units Available
Mallory Square
15251 Siesta Key Way, Rockville, MD
Studio
$1,430
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,679
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
1077 sqft
Apartments with upgraded amenities like granite counters, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry located in building with 9,000 square feet of courtyard and community space that includes pool, playground, fire pits and pet spa station.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
15 Units Available
Residences at Congressional Village
198 Halpine Rd, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,699
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,134
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,987
1473 sqft
Conveniently located off Rockville Pike with easy access to popular businesses like Trader Joe's and Panera Bread. Enjoy the community fitness center, outdoor pool, theater and library.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
29 Units Available
Congressional Towers
261 Congressional Ln, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,535
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
1010 sqft
Located between Rockville Pike, The Capital Beltway and I-270, plus only three blocks from Twinbrook Metro. All utilities included, free parking, extra storage and membership to Rollins Congressional Club's water park, gym and banquet facility.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
15 Units Available
Rollins Park
1599 E Jefferson St, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,474
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
935 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,199
1232 sqft
These apartments offer quaint, community feel close to ample entertainment options. Enjoy living within walking distance to the Congressional Plaza Shopping Center or stay at home and take advantage of the pool and tennis court.
Last updated November 25 at 10:25am
13 Units Available
The Metropolitan Rockville Town Center
255 N Washington St, Rockville, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,740
897 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,732
1091 sqft
Across the street from Rockville Town Square Plaza, conveniently located urban-style complex offers one-, two-, or three-bedroom apartments with two-level and loft options. Coffee lounge, on-site retail, business center, fitness center, and recreation areas.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
12 Fire Princess Court
12 Fire Princess Court, Rockville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2250 sqft
A charming three level, three bedroom, three and one half bath town house located in the Rose Hill Falls Community of Rockville, MD. - Enter the townhouse into a large foyer (11x8) with coat closet.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
12230 TILDENWOOD DR
12230 Tildenwood Drive, Rockville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,190
Recently renovated with a brand new kitchen, new baths, flooring and paint, this light, airy turn-key town home offers 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths and a fabulous open floor plan.
Last updated July 12 at 07:37pm
1 Unit Available
284 New Mark Esplanade - 1
284 New Mark Esplanade, Rockville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
2372 sqft
3 bed/1 den/3.5 bath beautifully updated with high end features in this spacious townhome located in the highly sought after New Mark Commons neighborhood.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
170 TALBOTT STREET
170 Talbott Street, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,375
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful unit, painted, engineered wood flooring installed last year. One bedroom with walk in closet, one bathroom condo. Water is included in the rent. Close to shopping,metro and buses. Appointment only. Tenant is in the process of packing.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
102 EVANS ST
102 Evans Street, Rockville, MD
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
Beautiful and large cape cod in the heart of or old town Rockville. Walking distance from Town square, movie theater, metro, and commuter rail, diverse dining, and art center.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
24 COURTHOUSE SQUARE
24 Courthouse Square, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
864 sqft
FANTASTIC PENTHOUSE UNIT features two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, gas fireplace, walk in closets, washer and dryer in the unit, spacious living area and 2 garage parking spaces.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
4 MONROE STREET
4 Monroe Street, Rockville, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1231 sqft
Freshly painted two bedroom, two bathroom condo ideally located close to the shops and restaurants of Rockville Town Center and the Marc Train and Rockville Metro. Features include wood floors , updated bathrooms, lots of closets and a balcony.
Results within 1 mile of Central Rockville
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
22 Units Available
Galvan
1750 Rockville Pike, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,480
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
1057 sqft
Fitness center, rec room and lobby have artistic decorations. Units have open floor plans and large closets. In-unit laundry, patios and balconies offer privacy within an enjoyable community.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
18 Units Available
The Terano
5720 Fishers Ln, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,570
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,235
1206 sqft
Rated as Somewhat Walkable with Good Transit by WalkScore. Community lounge areas, pool, shuffleboard and dog park. High-end features including in-unit laundry, hardwood floors, granite counters and fireplace.
Last updated July 12 at 06:11pm
40 Units Available
The Monterey Apartments
5901 Montrose Rd, North Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,475
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,768
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,373
1519 sqft
Centrally-located with easy access to Montrose Shopping Center, Trader Joe's, Whole Foods Market, and more. Tenants can take advantage of fire pit, gym, pool, yoga, and internet cafe. Units feature granite counters and in-unit laundry.
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
18 Units Available
Pallas at Pike and Rose
11550 Old Georgetown Rd, North Bethesda, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,875
947 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,198
1284 sqft
Located just steps from the metro, parks, and bike paths. Units feature walk-in closets, dishwashers, granite counters, and in-unit laundry. Tenants can enjoy 24 hour gym, piano room, pool, and yoga.
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
$
32 Units Available
Halpine View Apartments
13013 Crookston Ln, Rockville, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,246
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,454
781 sqft
Hilltop community near Rock Creek Park with pathways, play spaces and Olympic-sized pool. Three blocks from Twinbrook Metro and bike ride from White Flint area or Congressional Plaza.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
39 Units Available
Gables Upper Rock
70 Upper Rock Cir, Rockville, MD
Studio
$1,547
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,533
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,062
1151 sqft
Wonderful rec room with pool table, foosball, flat screen TV and bar. Units have open, modern floor plans with laundry facilities. Outdoor pool, gardens and sitting areas for relaxing in comfortable weather.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
4 Units Available
Miramont
6040 California Cir, North Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,425
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,750
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
If you're uncompromising about service, quality and convenience, The Apartments at Miramont are for you. Stylish California design and features abound at this elegant community.
Last updated July 12 at 08:42pm
10 Units Available
Westchester Rockville Station
100 1st St, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,722
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,156
1345 sqft
Near Rockville Metro and minutes from I-270, I-95 and I-495. One- and two-bedroom apartments and lofts boast high ceilings, walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Access fitness center, picnic pavilion and billiards room.
Last updated July 10 at 08:42pm
22 Units Available
Village Square West Apartments
12401 Village Square Ter, North Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,386
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,538
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,888
1170 sqft
Within walking distance of Twinbrook Metro station. Five-minute drive to Capital Beltway. Community features a picnic area with grills, pool, playground and courts for volleyball, tennis, basketball and racquetball.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
22 Units Available
The Alaire
1101 Higgins Pl, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,745
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,005
1088 sqft
Just steps from the Twinbrook Metro stop. Units offer laundry, dishwasher and granite counters. Community offers access to BBQ grill, car-charging stations, concierge, pool, shuffleboard and gym.
