/
/
/
studio apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:32 AM
113 Studio Apartments for rent in Rockville, MD
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 15 at 04:41 AM
$
23 Units Available
Axis at Shady Grove
9305 Corporate Blvd, Rockville, MD
Studio
$1,495
491 sqft
Open floor plans that combine dining, kitchen and living areas. Granite countertops. Gorgeous common areas with an outdoor pool, movie projector, fitness center and conference rooms for private meetings.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 15 at 09:32 AM
$
84 Units Available
Central Rockville
Mallory Square
15251 Siesta Key Way, Rockville, MD
Studio
$1,395
547 sqft
Apartments with upgraded amenities like granite counters, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry located in building with 9,000 square feet of courtyard and community space that includes pool, playground, fire pits and pet spa station.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
23 Units Available
Camden Shady Grove
9709 Key West Ave, Rockville, MD
Studio
$1,497
567 sqft
Floor plans from studio to three-bedrooms plus loft, fully equipped with lots of community and apartment amenities. Down street from Downtown Crown and a few miles from Downtown Rockville. Dog park and grooming area.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
23 Units Available
Siesta Key
15250 Siesta Key Way, Rockville, MD
Studio
$1,529
578 sqft
The Residences at Siesta Key is conveniently located in the heart of the Shade Grove Life Sciences Center in Montgomery County, Maryland and within a 7-minute walk to the Rockville Metro Station.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
24 Units Available
The Daley at Shady Grove Apartments
8010 Gramercy Blvd, Rockville, MD
Studio
$1,499
531 sqft
Spacious layouts with generous kitchens, wood plank flooring and large windows. Stainless steel appliances and Moen fixtures. Conveniently located near public transit, coffee shops, retail, restaurants and more. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
43 Units Available
West Rockville
Gables Upper Rock
70 Upper Rock Cir, Rockville, MD
Studio
$1,547
585 sqft
Wonderful rec room with pool table, foosball, flat screen TV and bar. Units have open, modern floor plans with laundry facilities. Outdoor pool, gardens and sitting areas for relaxing in comfortable weather.
Results within 1 mile of Rockville
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
28 Units Available
Aurora at North Bethesda Center
5401 McGrath Blvd, North Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,430
548 sqft
Modern high-rise apartment at its finest. Beautiful views. Units feature wheelchair accessibility and are pet-friendly. Centrally located to downtown shopping and dining. Provides 24-hour security.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
22 Units Available
Wentworth House Apartments
5411 McGrath Blvd, North Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,575
576 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to the White Flint Metro stop. Community amenities include pool, yoga, concierge and bike storage. Units feature air conditioning, walk-in closets, granite counters and hardwood floors.
Results within 5 miles of Rockville
Verified
1 of 80
Last updated July 15 at 09:32 AM
42 Units Available
Cadence at Crown
113 Ellington Blvd, Gaithersburg, MD
Studio
$1,764
596 sqft
Now Open for tours and leasing. Experience the ultimate in services and amenities at Cadence at Crown apartments in Gaithersburg, MD. Adjacent to the shopping, dining and nightlife of Downtown Crown including Harris Teeter, Starbucks and LA Fitness.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 06:37 AM
30 Units Available
Meridian at Grosvenor Station
5230 Tuckerman Ln, North Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,500
578 sqft
Located just steps from Strathmore Arts Center, White Flint Mall, and I-270 and Rockville Pike for convenient commuting. Luxurious units feature granite counters, dishwashers, and in-unit laundry. Beautiful community features pool, gym, and concierge.
Verified
1 of 52
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
22 Units Available
Wheaton-Glenmont
The Exchange at Wheaton Station
11215 Georgia Ave, Wheaton, MD
Studio
$1,310
591 sqft
On-site shopping, pool, fitness center, lounge and dog park. Pet-friendly studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Near Wheaton Metro station.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 06:06 AM
$
26 Units Available
Spectrum Majestic
116 Paramount Park Drive, Gaithersburg, MD
Studio
$1,489
676 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Spectrum Majestic in Gaithersburg. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 14 at 12:32 PM
41 Units Available
Wheaton-Glenmont
AVA Wheaton
2425 Blueridge Ave, Wheaton, MD
Studio
$1,470
503 sqft
Tailored apartments with hard-surface plank flooring. DIY kits to customize your home. Wi-Fi available in common areas. Hang out in the resident game room when you're not busy. Near I-495, I-95 and I-270.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
29 Units Available
Camden Washingtonian
10201 Washingtonian Blvd, Gaithersburg, MD
Studio
$1,489
569 sqft
These open-concept homes feature custom cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, tankless water heaters, and full size washers and dryers. On-site fitness center, bocce court, saltwater pool, and virtual fitness trainer.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
6 Units Available
Wheaton-Glenmont
The George
11141 Georgia Ave, Wheaton, MD
Studio
$1,578
526 sqft
Downtown apartments just footsteps from Wheaton metro station. Pristine units come with air conditioning, stainless steel appliances and laundry facilities. Game room, media room, clubhouse and pool table all located on site. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
15 Units Available
Wheaton-Glenmont
Solaire Wheaton
10914 Georgia Ave, Wheaton, MD
Studio
$1,388
627 sqft
Beautiful living spaces with extra storage and in-unit laundry. Cats and dogs allowed. Tenants enjoy access to a game room, swimming pool and clubhouse. Near Sligo Creek Park for a convenient nature getaway.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
18 Units Available
7770 Norfolk
7770 Norfolk Ave, Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,890
480 sqft
At the corner of Norfolk and Fairmont Avenues, 7770 Norfolk is centrally located in Bethesda’s sought after Woodmont Triangle.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
18 Units Available
Triangle Towers
4853 Cordell Ave, Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,489
315 sqft
Spacious layouts with rooftop pool, balconies, hardwood floors and spacious closets. Walking distance to Metrorail station. Fitness center, covered parking and lounge with free Wi-Fi.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
10 Units Available
Wheaton-Glenmont
Earle Manor Apartments
10820 Georgia Ave, Wheaton, MD
Studio
$1,299
450 sqft
Welcome home to Earle Manor Apartments. We're conveniently located on Georgia Ave in Wheaton MD. You’ll have easy access to buses, the Metro (Red Line), and I-495. Explore an eclectic range of nearby restaurants. Catch a movie at the AMC Theatre.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
13 Units Available
Bainbridge Bethesda
4918 Saint Elmo Ave, Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,810
564 sqft
Conveniently located within a retail and restaurant town center. Community amenities include rooftop deck with pool and scenic views, club room with bar and rooftop terrace with fire pit.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated July 15 at 09:32 AM
$
46 Units Available
Flats 8300
8300 Wisconsin Ave, Bethesda, MD
Studio
$2,322
517 sqft
Perfect Battery Lane location next door to NIH and Walter Reed Medical Center. Open, spacious layouts and in-unit laundry along with fireplaces and classy kitchens. Community features coffee bar, courtyard and sparkling pool.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
32 Units Available
NoBe Market Apartments
11351 Woodglen Dr, North Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,611
567 sqft
Conveniently located in North Bethesda, just 7 minute metro ride to downtown Bethesda. Units feature granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and patio or balcony. Tenants can take advantage of courtyard, pool, and gym.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
14 Units Available
The Palisades of Bethesda
4835 Cordell Ave, Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,708
448 sqft
A short drive from Highway 187 and close to I-495. Apartments have a designer kitchen with appliances, granite vanities, spacious closets and Dornbracht plumbing fixtures. Community offers a concierge service and private parking.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
2 Units Available
Wheaton-Glenmont
Bucknell Apartments
11500 Bucknell Drive, Wheaton, MD
Studio
$1,288
500 sqft
in Silver Spring, you've discovered your new place. This community is located on Bucknell Dr. in Silver Spring. Make sure you to check out the apartment floorplan options. The professional leasing team is ready for you to take a tour.
Similar Pages
Rockville 1 BedroomsRockville 2 BedroomsRockville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsRockville 3 BedroomsRockville Accessible ApartmentsRockville Apartments under $1,400Rockville Apartments under $1,700Rockville Apartments under $1500
Rockville Apartments with BalconyRockville Apartments with GarageRockville Apartments with GymRockville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRockville Apartments with Move-in SpecialsRockville Apartments with ParkingRockville Apartments with PoolRockville Apartments with Washer-Dryer