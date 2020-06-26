All apartments in Pikesville
14 PENNY LN.
14 Penny Lane · No Longer Available
Location

14 Penny Lane, Pikesville, MD 21209

Amenities

parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
parking
New roof, new air conditioning, new water heater, new floors throughout

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 14 PENNY LN have any available units?
14 PENNY LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pikesville, MD.
Is 14 PENNY LN currently offering any rent specials?
14 PENNY LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14 PENNY LN pet-friendly?
No, 14 PENNY LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pikesville.
Does 14 PENNY LN offer parking?
Yes, 14 PENNY LN offers parking.
Does 14 PENNY LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14 PENNY LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14 PENNY LN have a pool?
No, 14 PENNY LN does not have a pool.
Does 14 PENNY LN have accessible units?
No, 14 PENNY LN does not have accessible units.
Does 14 PENNY LN have units with dishwashers?
No, 14 PENNY LN does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14 PENNY LN have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14 PENNY LN has units with air conditioning.

