All apartments in Pikesville
Find more places like
14 PENNY LN.
Last updated October 1 2019 at 11:07 PM
1 of 13
14 PENNY LN
14 Penny Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
14 Penny Lane, Pikesville, MD 21209
Amenities
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
parking
New roof, new air conditioning, new water heater, new floors throughout
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Street.
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 14 PENNY LN have any available units?
14 PENNY LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Pikesville, MD
.
Is 14 PENNY LN currently offering any rent specials?
14 PENNY LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14 PENNY LN pet-friendly?
No, 14 PENNY LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Pikesville
.
Does 14 PENNY LN offer parking?
Yes, 14 PENNY LN offers parking.
Does 14 PENNY LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14 PENNY LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14 PENNY LN have a pool?
No, 14 PENNY LN does not have a pool.
Does 14 PENNY LN have accessible units?
No, 14 PENNY LN does not have accessible units.
Does 14 PENNY LN have units with dishwashers?
No, 14 PENNY LN does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14 PENNY LN have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14 PENNY LN has units with air conditioning.
