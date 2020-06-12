/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:36 PM
199 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Pikesville, MD
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
53 Units Available
St. Charles At Olde Court
7900 Brookford Cir, Pikesville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,551
1188 sqft
St. Charles at Olde Court Apartments is located at 7900 Brookford Circle Pikesville, MD and is managed by David S. Brown Enterprises, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe. St.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
$
13 Units Available
The Courts of Avalon
9000 Iron Horse Ln, Pikesville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,455
1395 sqft
Situated along Highway 129 and close to Druid Ridge Cemetery. Luxury apartments with bathtub, hardwood floors and a full range of kitchen appliances. Residents have use of tennis court, pool and courtyard.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Cross Country
10 Units Available
Ingram Manor
7301 Park Heights Avenue, Pikesville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,297
1750 sqft
Ingram Manor Apartments is located at 7301 Park Heights Avenue Pikesville, MD and is managed by David S. Brown Enterprises, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
5 Units Available
Overlook at Woodholme
9050 Iron Horse Ln, Pikesville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,040
1409 sqft
Modern full-service apartments in Pikesville, Maryland. Amenities include club room, business center and rooftop pool. Short drive to the I-795 or I-695, providing an easy commute to Baltimore.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
2727 QUARRY HEIGHTS WAY
2727 Quarry Heights Way, Pikesville, MD
Beautiful 4 Bedroom, 3 Full and 1 Half-bath townhouse in Greenspring East. Updates include Roof, HVAC, and Stainless Steel Appliances. Master Bedroom w/ Vaulted Ceiling, Walk-in Closet. Large Master Bath w/ Separate Shower / Tub and Skylight.
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
2830 QUARRY HEIGHTS WAY
2830 Quarry Heights Way, Pikesville, MD
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2830 QUARRY HEIGHTS WAY in Pikesville. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
116 WINDBLOWN COURT
116 Windblown Court, Pikesville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2200 sqft
Must see to believe! Spacious, Renovated TWNHS. Large Kitchen w/ Granite Tops, Tile Floor and Back splash. Renovated Bathrooms w/ Ceramic Tile, Modern Fixtures, Toto Toilets. Jetted, Massage Shower in MBR. Skylight.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
52 WEDGE WAY
52 Wedge Way, Pikesville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
2266 sqft
Previous NVHomes Andrew Carnegie Model Townhome For Rent! Professionally decorated at Suburban Greene community, LUX 2-Car GAR End TH in Pikesville w/amazing golf course views, w/upgrades of 10 ft-3 level Ext, Formal DIN RM, Great RM FP, HW Stairs,
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
5 PENNY LN
5 Penny Lane, Pikesville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
THIS IS A SOUGHT AFTER COMMUNITY OF MOUNT WASHINGTON . A 3BDR/2.5BA TOWNHOUSE. HUGE LIVING ROOM HAS FIREPLACE W/GRANITE . LARGE DINING ROOM. SPACIOUS MBR W/DRESSING AREA, WALK- IN CLOSET & BALCONY. HARDWOOD FLOORS. CATHEDRAL CEILINGS W/SKYLIGHTS,
1 of 25
Last updated April 10 at 02:16am
1 Unit Available
11 IRVING PLACE
11 Irving Place, Pikesville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1139 sqft
Available on April 1st, 2020. Currently occupied. Beautifully renovated in February 2019. This detached home located in Pikesville offers 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths, spacious rooms, deck, nice backyard for your summer BBQ's/gatherings.
Results within 1 mile of Pikesville
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 06:52pm
Reisterstown Station
18 Units Available
Metro Pointe
6609 Eberle Dr, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,301
1216 sqft
Great location right near downtown and walking distance to shopping, dining and restaurants. Short walk to Metro station. Large apartments with walk-in closets and eat-in kitchens.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 06:03pm
$
Cheswolde
6 Units Available
209 at Pickwick Apartments
3014 Fallstaff Rd, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,916
1508 sqft
Cats welcome in these one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments between Valley Stream and Fallstaff neighborhoods. Near RP Station - White Marsh public transit. Galley-style kitchens, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, playground and parking.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
New North Roland Park - Poplar Hill
12 Units Available
The Falls at Roland Park Apartments
1190 W Northern Pkwy, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,726
1470 sqft
Located close to downtown Baltimore with easy access to shopping, dining and entertainment. Units have eat-in kitchens, open floor plans and walk-in closets. Community has a pool, fitness center and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
15 Units Available
The Brittany Apartments
4 Deauville Ct, Lochearn, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,715
1375 sqft
Upmarket complex with a majestic entrance and expansive, tree-lined lawns. Elegant apartments feature French doors and a private patio/balcony. Located in the residential neighborhood of Pikesville, close to the Old Court Metro and I-695.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8240 Kings Crown Rd
8240 Kings Crown Road, Milford Mill, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1160 sqft
Light-filled 3 Bedroom Townhome in Pikesville! - Light-filled 3 bedroom townhome in Pikesville! Spacious open living area boasts wood flooring throughout highlighted by a neutral color scheme and large windows.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mt. Washington
1 Unit Available
1983 Greenberry Rd
1983 Greenberry Road, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2036 sqft
1983 Greenberry Rd Available 08/15/20 Spacious Mt. Washington 3bd/2.5ba Townhome! Available 8/15 - Spacious Mt. Washington 3bd/2.5ba Townhome with Central Air and hardwood flooring in main level area. Separate dining room.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
New North Roland Park - Poplar Hill
1 Unit Available
1104 Bellemore Rd
1104 Bellemore Road, Baltimore, MD
The views from the house are amazing. Also, the location is close to 6 prep schools and Route 83. It is a short drive to downtown Baltimore and Towson. Tenant pays for cable, WiFi, water, and gas and electric
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 10:17pm
Glen
1 Unit Available
Bancroft Court
6420 Park Heights Avenue, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1300 sqft
Unit type: Apartment; Number of bedrooms: 3; Number of bathrooms: 2; Square footage: 1300; Parking: 2 Car ; Monthly rent: $1325.00; IMRID24029
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
9322 FITZHARDING LANE
9322 Fitzharding Lane, Garrison, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1936 sqft
GORGEOUS TOWNHOME HAS OPEN LIVING ROOM/DINING ROOM W/ HARDWOOD FLOORS & UPDATED EAT-IN KITCHEN W/ TILE FLOOR & STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. MASTER SUITE W/ WALK-IN CLOSET & PRIVATE BATH. UPDATED BATHS W/ DESIGNER SINKS & CERAMIC TILE.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 10:17pm
Cheswolde
1 Unit Available
6111 Berkeley Avenue
6111 Berkeley Avenue, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1200 sqft
Unit type: Apartment; Number of bedrooms: 3; Number of bathrooms: 2; Square footage: 1200; Parking: 1 Car Outdoor Parking; Monthly rent: $1395.00; IMRID10788
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
4306 PEARLBERRY ROAD
4306 Pearl Berry Road, Randallstown, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
4580 sqft
Move right in to this Gorgeous FURNISHED (only) exclusive rental townhome in the Villages at Woodholme, a 55+ community (no occupants under 18 years old).
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
6909 ALTER STREET
6909 Alter Street, Lochearn, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1658 sqft
Beautifully remodeled single family home with new kitchen featuring gorgeous granite, stainless steel appliances, designer flooring throughout. Easy one floor living with open concept floor plan.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Glen
1 Unit Available
6502 HOPETON AVE
6502 Hopeton Avenue, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1384 sqft
Available immediately, this wonderful porch front brick home is close to shopping and public transportation. You will enjoy the fenced tree studded yard and a lovely plantings. Offer features include a back porch and somewhat private yard.
Results within 5 miles of Pikesville
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated June 12 at 09:02pm
$
5 Units Available
Windsor Commons Apartments
2800 Ashfield Dr, Milford Mill, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,770
1256 sqft
Windsor Commons offers a gated community that provides the perfect setting to live the luxury life that you deserve.
Similar Pages
Pikesville 1 BedroomsPikesville 2 BedroomsPikesville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPikesville 3 BedroomsPikesville Accessible ApartmentsPikesville Apartments with Balcony
Pikesville Apartments with GaragePikesville Apartments with GymPikesville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPikesville Apartments with Move-in SpecialsPikesville Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDTowson, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDSevern, MDBel Air South, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MDPerry Hall, MDMilford Mill, MD