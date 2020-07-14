All apartments in Pikesville
Pikesville, MD
Residences at Pomona Park
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:51 AM

Residences at Pomona Park

1 Pomona N · (410) 593-3104
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Tour Our Communities Virtually and Apply online for Free with Promo Code: FREEAPP
Location

1 Pomona N, Pikesville, MD 21208

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Residences at Pomona Park.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
concierge
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
hot tub
Welcome to The Residences at Pomona Park! Some of the largest apartments in Pikesville, our smallest home is 1125 sq ft and they range in size to as large as 1825 sq ft. All homes are completely renovated – with new flooring throughout, brand new appliances (including a washer and dryer,) granite countertops, and new window treatments. New residents will be the first to live in these homes post-renovation. Maintenance calls always receive prompt attention – with 24 hour response time guaranteed on weekdays (it’s usually less), and emergencies responded to immediately, even nights and weekends. Courtesy officers are on site every evening and 24/7 on weekends and the pool is open every day of the week during the summer. The Residences at Pomona Park has a lot to offer - true luxury, space, and a beautiful natural setting.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $25 per applicamt
Deposit: $200
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 1 pet maximum
restrictions: Weight limit: 25 lbs
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage: included in all units

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Residences at Pomona Park have any available units?
Residences at Pomona Park doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pikesville, MD.
What amenities does Residences at Pomona Park have?
Some of Residences at Pomona Park's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Residences at Pomona Park currently offering any rent specials?
Residences at Pomona Park is offering the following rent specials: Tour Our Communities Virtually and Apply online for Free with Promo Code: FREEAPP
Is Residences at Pomona Park pet-friendly?
Yes, Residences at Pomona Park is pet friendly.
Does Residences at Pomona Park offer parking?
Yes, Residences at Pomona Park offers parking.
Does Residences at Pomona Park have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Residences at Pomona Park offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Residences at Pomona Park have a pool?
Yes, Residences at Pomona Park has a pool.
Does Residences at Pomona Park have accessible units?
No, Residences at Pomona Park does not have accessible units.
Does Residences at Pomona Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Residences at Pomona Park has units with dishwashers.
Does Residences at Pomona Park have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Residences at Pomona Park has units with air conditioning.
