Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet extra storage microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities concierge parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance hot tub

Welcome to The Residences at Pomona Park! Some of the largest apartments in Pikesville, our smallest home is 1125 sq ft and they range in size to as large as 1825 sq ft. All homes are completely renovated – with new flooring throughout, brand new appliances (including a washer and dryer,) granite countertops, and new window treatments. New residents will be the first to live in these homes post-renovation. Maintenance calls always receive prompt attention – with 24 hour response time guaranteed on weekdays (it’s usually less), and emergencies responded to immediately, even nights and weekends. Courtesy officers are on site every evening and 24/7 on weekends and the pool is open every day of the week during the summer. The Residences at Pomona Park has a lot to offer - true luxury, space, and a beautiful natural setting.