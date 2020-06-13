Apartment List
/
MD
/
pikesville
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:15 AM

229 Apartments for rent in Pikesville, MD with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with res... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:17am
8 Units Available
Villas at 4607
4607 Old Court Rd, Pikesville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,035
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,277
1088 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Villas at 4607 in Pikesville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
52 Units Available
St. Charles At Olde Court
7900 Brookford Cir, Pikesville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,107
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,287
862 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,551
1188 sqft
St. Charles at Olde Court Apartments is located at 7900 Brookford Circle Pikesville, MD and is managed by David S. Brown Enterprises, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe. St.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
13 Units Available
The Courts of Avalon
9000 Iron Horse Ln, Pikesville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,714
960 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,874
1244 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,455
1395 sqft
Situated along Highway 129 and close to Druid Ridge Cemetery. Luxury apartments with bathtub, hardwood floors and a full range of kitchen appliances. Residents have use of tennis court, pool and courtyard.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:30am
8 Units Available
Milford Station Apartments
19 Warren Park Dr, Pikesville, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$985
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1043 sqft
Great Pikeswood location adjacent to Ralston with easy access to I-695 and the Milford Mill Metro Station. Spacious apartments feature private outdoor space and renovated kitchens.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
Volterra Apartments
1601 Hutzler Ln, Pikesville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,500
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Volterra Apartments features an ideal blend of style, comfort, and convenience. Open-concept floor plans, granite countertops, and large windows are just a few of the fine details that make Volterra such an incredible place to live.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:03am
14 Units Available
Milbrook Park Apartments
6808 Milbrook Park Dr, Pikesville, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,014
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,061
1010 sqft
Offering close proximity to schools, downtown, and shopping, this development offers an expansive pool, new windows in each unit, walk-in closets, and ample storage space.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Cross Country
10 Units Available
Ingram Manor
7301 Park Heights Avenue, Pikesville, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,634
1383 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,297
1750 sqft
Ingram Manor Apartments is located at 7301 Park Heights Avenue Pikesville, MD and is managed by David S. Brown Enterprises, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:09am
5 Units Available
Overlook at Woodholme
9050 Iron Horse Ln, Pikesville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,690
1159 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
1336 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,040
1409 sqft
Modern full-service apartments in Pikesville, Maryland. Amenities include club room, business center and rooftop pool. Short drive to the I-795 or I-695, providing an easy commute to Baltimore.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated December 17 at 10:31am
$
12 Units Available
Annen Woods
1 Harness Ct, Pikesville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,250
1036 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1285 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nicely crafted apartment homes with granite countertops, brushed-nickel fixtures, and plush carpeting. 24-hour emergency maintenance available. Community includes a fenced-in dog park, tennis courts, and grilling area. By the Baltimore Beltway. Near Woodholme Golf Course.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1804 Snow Meadow Lane #103
1804 Snow Meadow Lane, Pikesville, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
931 sqft
1804 Snow Meadow Lane #103 Available 08/01/20 Beautiful Large Two Bedroom Condo with Balcony and Pool - Welcome to the Rockland Run Condos. Enjoy this community offering many lovely amenities.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
2727 QUARRY HEIGHTS WAY
2727 Quarry Heights Way, Pikesville, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2462 sqft
Beautiful 4 Bedroom, 3 Full and 1 Half-bath townhouse in Greenspring East. Updates include Roof, HVAC, and Stainless Steel Appliances. Master Bedroom w/ Vaulted Ceiling, Walk-in Closet. Large Master Bath w/ Separate Shower / Tub and Skylight.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
7021 TOBY DR #7021
7021 Toby Drive, Pikesville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
Bright and spacious 2 BR\2BA condo in great location near Mt. Washington. This exceptionally well-cared for unit is on the 2nd level of a 3-story building with private balconies and courtyard views. En suite off master bedroom. Walk in closets.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
116 WINDBLOWN COURT
116 Windblown Court, Pikesville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2200 sqft
Must see to believe! Spacious, Renovated TWNHS. Large Kitchen w/ Granite Tops, Tile Floor and Back splash. Renovated Bathrooms w/ Ceramic Tile, Modern Fixtures, Toto Toilets. Jetted, Massage Shower in MBR. Skylight.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
52 WEDGE WAY
52 Wedge Way, Pikesville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
2266 sqft
Previous NVHomes Andrew Carnegie Model Townhome For Rent! Professionally decorated at Suburban Greene community, LUX 2-Car GAR End TH in Pikesville w/amazing golf course views, w/upgrades of 10 ft-3 level Ext, Formal DIN RM, Great RM FP, HW Stairs,

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
5 PENNY LN
5 Penny Lane, Pikesville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
THIS IS A SOUGHT AFTER COMMUNITY OF MOUNT WASHINGTON . A 3BDR/2.5BA TOWNHOUSE. HUGE LIVING ROOM HAS FIREPLACE W/GRANITE . LARGE DINING ROOM. SPACIOUS MBR W/DRESSING AREA, WALK- IN CLOSET & BALCONY. HARDWOOD FLOORS. CATHEDRAL CEILINGS W/SKYLIGHTS,

1 of 25

Last updated April 10 at 02:16am
1 Unit Available
11 IRVING PLACE
11 Irving Place, Pikesville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1139 sqft
Available on April 1st, 2020. Currently occupied. Beautifully renovated in February 2019. This detached home located in Pikesville offers 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths, spacious rooms, deck, nice backyard for your summer BBQ's/gatherings.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
2331 OLD COURT ROAD
2331 Old Court Road, Pikesville, MD
1 Bedroom
$2,100
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Penthouse Paradise. Downsizing? New Start? Relocating? This is your answer! This fully furnished, renovated, penthouse condo will answer your dreams. All you have to do is move in.
Results within 1 mile of Pikesville
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:25am
$
Cheswolde
5 Units Available
Mt Washington
5801 Western Run Dr, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$929
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Brick-faced residence in tree-lined community near Western Run Park. Apartments range from studio to three-bedroom, and include built-in bookshelves, walk-in closets and private patio or balcony. Pets allowed. On-site laundry facilities, as well as communal grills.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 07:25am
Reisterstown Station
17 Units Available
Metro Pointe
6609 Eberle Dr, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$951
872 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$951
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,301
1216 sqft
Great location right near downtown and walking distance to shopping, dining and restaurants. Short walk to Metro station. Large apartments with walk-in closets and eat-in kitchens.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:02am
$
Cheswolde
6 Units Available
Fallstaff Manor
3014-K Romaric Ct, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,229
900 sqft
Pet-friendly community has swimming pool and on-site laundry. Units have air conditioning and well-appointed kitchens complete with dishwasher. Tenants enjoy internet access and 24-hour maintenance services.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:49am
$
Cheswolde
7 Units Available
209 at Pickwick Apartments
3014 Fallstaff Rd, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,048
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,171
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,916
1508 sqft
Cats welcome in these one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments between Valley Stream and Fallstaff neighborhoods. Near RP Station - White Marsh public transit. Galley-style kitchens, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, playground and parking.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 07:05am
$
Mt. Washington
2 Units Available
Fox Glen
5902 Cross Country Blvd, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fox Glen Apartments is a smartly styled, up-to-date community, located on several landscaped acres, in a neighborhood with preserved trees and a stream running through.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
New North Roland Park - Poplar Hill
12 Units Available
The Falls at Roland Park Apartments
1190 W Northern Pkwy, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,105
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,493
1274 sqft
Located close to downtown Baltimore with easy access to shopping, dining and entertainment. Units have eat-in kitchens, open floor plans and walk-in closets. Community has a pool, fitness center and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Fallstaff
1 Unit Available
Oxford House
6810 Park Heights Ave, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$945
700 sqft
Renovated 1 BD Near Pikesville - Located in a great neighborhood. This 1 bedroom apt has full-size appliances in galley kitchen. Central air and heat! Washer and dryer in unit. Elevator in building. Contact us to schedule a visit. (RLNE2200525)
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Pikesville, MD

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Pikesville renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Pikesville 1 BedroomsPikesville 2 BedroomsPikesville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPikesville 3 BedroomsPikesville Accessible ApartmentsPikesville Apartments with Balcony
Pikesville Apartments with GaragePikesville Apartments with GymPikesville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPikesville Apartments with Move-in SpecialsPikesville Apartments with Parking
Pikesville Apartments with PoolPikesville Apartments with Washer-DryerPikesville Dog Friendly ApartmentsPikesville Furnished ApartmentsPikesville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDTowson, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDSevern, MDBel Air South, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MDPerry Hall, MDMilford Mill, MD
Parkville, MDMiddle River, MDChillum, MDRandallstown, MDCarney, MDRosedale, MDLandover, MDReisterstown, MDEdgewood, MDGreenbelt, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College