2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:25 AM
105 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Pikesville, MD
7 Units Available
Villas at 4607
4607 Old Court Rd, Pikesville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,277
1088 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Villas at 4607 in Pikesville. View photos, descriptions and more!
47 Units Available
St. Charles At Olde Court
7900 Brookford Cir, Pikesville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,287
1100 sqft
St. Charles at Olde Court Apartments is located at 7900 Brookford Circle Pikesville, MD and is managed by David S. Brown Enterprises, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe. St.
15 Units Available
Milbrook Park Apartments
6808 Milbrook Park Dr, Pikesville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,061
1010 sqft
Offering close proximity to schools, downtown, and shopping, this development offers an expansive pool, new windows in each unit, walk-in closets, and ample storage space.
Cross Country
10 Units Available
Ingram Manor
7301 Park Heights Avenue, Pikesville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,634
1383 sqft
Ingram Manor Apartments is located at 7301 Park Heights Avenue Pikesville, MD and is managed by David S. Brown Enterprises, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
13 Units Available
The Courts of Avalon
9000 Iron Horse Ln, Pikesville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,946
1244 sqft
Situated along Highway 129 and close to Druid Ridge Cemetery. Luxury apartments with bathtub, hardwood floors and a full range of kitchen appliances. Residents have use of tennis court, pool and courtyard.
12 Units Available
Annen Woods
1 Harness Ct, Pikesville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1285 sqft
Nicely crafted apartment homes with granite countertops, brushed-nickel fixtures, and plush carpeting. 24-hour emergency maintenance available. Community includes a fenced-in dog park, tennis courts, and grilling area. By the Baltimore Beltway. Near Woodholme Golf Course.
5 Units Available
Overlook at Woodholme
9050 Iron Horse Ln, Pikesville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
1336 sqft
Modern full-service apartments in Pikesville, Maryland. Amenities include club room, business center and rooftop pool. Short drive to the I-795 or I-695, providing an easy commute to Baltimore.
1 Unit Available
2927 KATEWOOD COURT
2927 Katewood Court, Pikesville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
964 sqft
Great two bedroom two full bath condo with newer flooring and Washer/Dryer in unit! Cold water, condo fee, and trash removal included in rent. Close to the Quarry Lake shops and restaurants, easy access to 695.
1 Unit Available
7021 TOBY DR #7021
7021 Toby Drive, Pikesville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
Bright and spacious 2 BR\2BA condo in great location near Mt. Washington. This exceptionally well-cared for unit is on the 2nd level of a 3-story building with private balconies and courtyard views. En suite off master bedroom. Walk in closets.
Cheswolde
6 Units Available
Fallstaff Manor
3014-K Romaric Ct, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,229
900 sqft
Pet-friendly community has swimming pool and on-site laundry. Units have air conditioning and well-appointed kitchens complete with dishwasher. Tenants enjoy internet access and 24-hour maintenance services.
Cross Country
1 Unit Available
Greenbriar
7229 Park Heights Avenue, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1016 sqft
Conveniently located in the heart of Pikesville at 7229 Park Heights Avenue, The Greenbriar's garden style community offers a unique style of living in a beautiful community.
Cheswolde
6 Units Available
209 at Pickwick Apartments
3014 Fallstaff Rd, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,271
1154 sqft
Cats welcome in these one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments between Valley Stream and Fallstaff neighborhoods. Near RP Station - White Marsh public transit. Galley-style kitchens, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, playground and parking.
Mt. Washington
2 Units Available
Fox Glen
5902 Cross Country Blvd, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
850 sqft
Fox Glen Apartments is a smartly styled, up-to-date community, located on several landscaped acres, in a neighborhood with preserved trees and a stream running through.
15 Units Available
The Brittany Apartments
4 Deauville Ct, Lochearn, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,504
1260 sqft
Upmarket complex with a majestic entrance and expansive, tree-lined lawns. Elegant apartments feature French doors and a private patio/balcony. Located in the residential neighborhood of Pikesville, close to the Old Court Metro and I-695.
Glen
6 Units Available
Park Plaza East & West
4016 Fords Ln, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
930 sqft
Park Plaza Apartments is located in Baltimore city just walking distance from local shops, and restaurants.
New North Roland Park - Poplar Hill
11 Units Available
The Falls at Roland Park Apartments
1190 W Northern Pkwy, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,493
1274 sqft
Located close to downtown Baltimore with easy access to shopping, dining and entertainment. Units have eat-in kitchens, open floor plans and walk-in closets. Community has a pool, fitness center and clubhouse.
Glen
Contact for Availability
Fountainview
3638 Fords Ln, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1001 sqft
Located in the upper Park Heights area, the center of Pikesville, our garden style apartment communities are a few blocks away from The Plaza & Suburban Club golf course.
7 Units Available
Marrion Square
4619 Horizon Cir, Milford Mill, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,254
1043 sqft
Units feature central air conditioning, gas heat, and separate dining room. Community has pool and stunning views. Great location just minutes from Randallstown and Owings Mills.
Mt. Washington
1 Unit Available
1963 GREENBERRY RD
1963 Greenberry Road, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
Ready for immediate Rental! NEW VIDEO: youtube.com 1963 Greenberry Road Virtual Walkthrough. 2 BR/2 1/2BA Town-home in a private community. Easy access to JFX, I-695, and local Hospitals. Updated Kitchen with Granite counters and glass backsplash.
1 Unit Available
3924 ROLLING ROAD
3924 Rolling Road, Milford Mill, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1118 sqft
Spacious 2 Bed 2 Full Bath Condo in Pikesville. Penthouse 3rd floor unit, new hardwood floors throughout, washer/dryer, close to metro, near old court middle school. Water included, only pay Electric. Easy to show, move-in ready shortly.
9 Units Available
The Townes at Mill Run
629 Wilbur Square, Owings Mills, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,761
1166 sqft
You'll find great access to the I-695 and I-795 at The Townes at Mill Run, Owings Mills, MD, as well as apartments boasting stainless steel-furnished kitchens with granite counters and dishwasher. Pet-friendly with on-site parking.
Charles Village
29 Units Available
Wyman Towers
3100 Saint Paul St, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
775 sqft
Catch the energy of Charles Village in this building located at 3100 St. Paul Street. Its location is convenient to the southern portion of the JHU campus and nearby Union Memorial Hospital.
104 Units Available
The Colony at Towson
1 Bonrock Ct, Towson, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
887 sqft
Spacious residences with in-unit laundry nook. Air conditioning, ceiling fans, carpet and hardwood flooring throughout, patio or balcony and garbage disposal. Pool, 24-hour gym, clubhouse, coffee bar and dog park.
1 Unit Available
The Point at Winterset
4700 Winterset Way, Owings Mills, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,639
1176 sqft
Community amenities include a car-care center, a playground and a 24-hour gym. Garden-style apartments feature in-unit laundry, a fireplace and attached garages. Minutes from Foundry Row, the apartments are convenient to Routes 695 and 795.
