Home
/
Pikesville, MD
/
Volterra Apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 3:58 AM

Volterra Apartments

1601 Hutzler Ln · (833) 975-0589
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1601 Hutzler Ln, Pikesville, MD 21208

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 16-6201 · Avail. now

$1,475

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 780 sqft

Unit 16-6101 · Avail. now

$1,475

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 780 sqft

Unit 25-4109 · Avail. now

$1,475

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 780 sqft

See 7+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Volterra Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
new construction
accessible
parking
courtyard
hot tub
internet access
Volterra Apartments features an ideal blend of style, comfort, and convenience. Open-concept floor plans, granite countertops, and large windows are just a few of the fine details that make Volterra such an incredible place to live. Offering modern design and a whole host of interior and exterior amenities, these apartments have everything you look for in a place to relax, recharge and play. After a long day of work, you can kick back and enjoy the fresh air on your balcony or enjoy a soothing swim in the Jacuzzi. A beautiful pool invites you to relax on the warm summer days. Moreover, when it is time to get your heart racing, a state-of-the-art fitness center will keep you fit and focused day in and day out as part of a newly constructed clubhouse that will include billiards, lounge area and other amenities. In addition, extra perks like onsite playground area complete with barbeque grills and picnic tables, and a convenient location near work, great schools, and all the upscale dinin

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $25 Per Applicant
Deposit: $250-First Months Rent
Move-in Fees: $25 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds, 80 lb Weight Limit
Parking Details: Surface Lot: One parking pass issued per lease holder.
Storage Details: Patio/Balcony Storage Closet

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Volterra Apartments have any available units?
Volterra Apartments has 10 units available starting at $1,475 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Volterra Apartments have?
Some of Volterra Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Volterra Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Volterra Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Volterra Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Volterra Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Volterra Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Volterra Apartments offers parking.
Does Volterra Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Volterra Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Volterra Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Volterra Apartments has a pool.
Does Volterra Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Volterra Apartments has accessible units.
Does Volterra Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Volterra Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Volterra Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Volterra Apartments has units with air conditioning.
