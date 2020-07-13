242 Apartments for rent in Pikesville, MD with parking

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 12:19am
7 Units Available
Villas at 4607
4607 Old Court Rd, Pikesville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,140
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,277
1088 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Villas at 4607 in Pikesville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
10 Units Available
Volterra Apartments
1601 Hutzler Ln, Pikesville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,475
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Volterra Apartments features an ideal blend of style, comfort, and convenience. Open-concept floor plans, granite countertops, and large windows are just a few of the fine details that make Volterra such an incredible place to live.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
$
12 Units Available
The Courts of Avalon
9000 Iron Horse Ln, Pikesville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,505
960 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,919
1244 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated along Highway 129 and close to Druid Ridge Cemetery. Luxury apartments with bathtub, hardwood floors and a full range of kitchen appliances. Residents have use of tennis court, pool and courtyard.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
50 Units Available
St. Charles At Olde Court
7900 Brookford Cir, Pikesville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,147
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,287
862 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,588
1188 sqft
St. Charles at Olde Court Apartments is located at 7900 Brookford Circle Pikesville, MD and is managed by David S. Brown Enterprises, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe. St.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
8 Units Available
Cross Country
Ingram Manor
7301 Park Heights Avenue, Pikesville, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,877
1383 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,297
1750 sqft
Ingram Manor Apartments is located at 7301 Park Heights Avenue Pikesville, MD and is managed by David S. Brown Enterprises, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:03am
13 Units Available
Milbrook Park Apartments
6808 Milbrook Park Dr, Pikesville, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$935
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1010 sqft
Offering close proximity to schools, downtown, and shopping, this development offers an expansive pool, new windows in each unit, walk-in closets, and ample storage space.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:08am
6 Units Available
Milford Station Apartments
19 Warren Park Dr, Pikesville, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1043 sqft
Great Pikeswood location adjacent to Ralston with easy access to I-695 and the Milford Mill Metro Station. Spacious apartments feature private outdoor space and renovated kitchens.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:34am
5 Units Available
Overlook at Woodholme
9050 Iron Horse Ln, Pikesville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,705
1159 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,805
1336 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,055
1409 sqft
Modern full-service apartments in Pikesville, Maryland. Amenities include club room, business center and rooftop pool. Short drive to the I-795 or I-695, providing an easy commute to Baltimore.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated December 17 at 10:31am
12 Units Available
Annen Woods
1 Harness Ct, Pikesville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,250
1036 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1285 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nicely crafted apartment homes with granite countertops, brushed-nickel fixtures, and plush carpeting. 24-hour emergency maintenance available. Community includes a fenced-in dog park, tennis courts, and grilling area. By the Baltimore Beltway. Near Woodholme Golf Course.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
1 Unit Available
Residences at Pomona Park
1 Pomona N, Pikesville, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
1468 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Lush landscaping surrounds this recently renovated community. Community amenities include luxury and large indoor pool in a pet-friendly setting. Interiors are freshly updated with granite countertops and brand-new appliances.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
2733 MOORES VALLEY DR
2733 Moores Valley Drive, Pikesville, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
RARELY AVAILABLE! SPACIOUS 4 BR COLONIAL W/2 CAR GAR ON BEAUTIFUL LANDSCAPED LOT. FORMAL LR & SEPARATE DR W/WOOD FLOORS. GRANITE KIT W/STAINLESS APPLIANCES OPENS TO FAMILY ROOM W/FIREPLACE.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1804 Snow Meadow Lane #103
1804 Snow Meadow Lane, Pikesville, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
931 sqft
1804 Snow Meadow Lane #103 Available 09/01/20 Beautiful Large Two Bedroom Condo with Balcony and Pool - Welcome to the Rockland Run Condos. Enjoy this community offering many lovely amenities.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
6727 EVANSTON ROAD
6727 Evanston Road, Pikesville, MD
5 Bedrooms
$5,000
4282 sqft
Rare opportunity! This is a fully furnished single family home available for a 6 month rental in a prime neighborhood - The Parke at Mount Washington.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
6830 HAYLEY RIDGE WAY #B
6830 Hayley Ridge Way, Pikesville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Gorgeous 2 bed, 2 bath condo with a loft now available for immediate rental! Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, neutral paint and carpeting, cathedral ceilings, and natural light throughout! Washer/dryer in the unit, and the loft is

1 of 38

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
3314 SMITH AVENUE
3314 Smith Avenue, Pikesville, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1249 sqft
Stunning renovation in the heart of Pikesville just completed, and is ready for you! New kitchen, new master bath, new flooring, new lighting, new paint, and new washer/dryer. Owner added 2 brand new bedrooms and a full bath in the basement.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
5 PENNY LN
5 Penny Lane, Pikesville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
THIS IS A SOUGHT AFTER COMMUNITY OF MOUNT WASHINGTON . A 3BDR/2.5BA TOWNHOUSE. HUGE LIVING ROOM HAS FIREPLACE W/GRANITE . LARGE DINING ROOM. SPACIOUS MBR W/DRESSING AREA, WALK- IN CLOSET & BALCONY. HARDWOOD FLOORS. CATHEDRAL CEILINGS W/SKYLIGHTS,

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
15 SUNTOP CT #T-1
15 Suntop Court, Pikesville, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
Clean ground level unit with glassed in Sunroom backing to pool.
Results within 1 mile of Pikesville
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
11 Units Available
Cheswolde
Falls Village
6222 Green Meadow Pkwy, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$995
549 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
702 sqft
Situated on landscaped grounds just minutes from downtown Baltimore. One- and two-bedroom apartments with well-appointed kitchens, large closets and spacious balconies or patios. Property offers on-site fitness and leisure facilities and a 24-hour maintenance service.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 12:39am
17 Units Available
Reisterstown Station
Metro Pointe
6609 Eberle Dr, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$951
872 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,011
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location right near downtown and walking distance to shopping, dining and restaurants. Short walk to Metro station. Large apartments with walk-in closets and eat-in kitchens.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:07am
7 Units Available
Cheswolde
Fallstaff Manor
3014-K Romaric Ct, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,249
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,229
900 sqft
Pet-friendly community has swimming pool and on-site laundry. Units have air conditioning and well-appointed kitchens complete with dishwasher. Tenants enjoy internet access and 24-hour maintenance services.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
11 Units Available
New North Roland Park - Poplar Hill
The Falls at Roland Park Apartments
1190 W Northern Pkwy, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,493
1274 sqft
Located close to downtown Baltimore with easy access to shopping, dining and entertainment. Units have eat-in kitchens, open floor plans and walk-in closets. Community has a pool, fitness center and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
13 Units Available
The Brittany Apartments
4 Deauville Ct, Lochearn, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,220
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1260 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,715
1375 sqft
Upmarket complex with a majestic entrance and expansive, tree-lined lawns. Elegant apartments feature French doors and a private patio/balcony. Located in the residential neighborhood of Pikesville, close to the Old Court Metro and I-695.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
2 Units Available
Glen
Park Plaza East & West
4016 Fords Ln, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$930
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Park Plaza Apartments is located in Baltimore city just walking distance from local shops, and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:17am
5 Units Available
Cheswolde
209 at Pickwick Apartments
3014 Fallstaff Rd, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,261
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,916
1508 sqft
Cats welcome in these one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments between Valley Stream and Fallstaff neighborhoods. Near RP Station - White Marsh public transit. Galley-style kitchens, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, playground and parking.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Pikesville, MD

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Pikesville apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

