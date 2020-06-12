/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:14 PM
190 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Pikesville, MD
53 Units Available
St. Charles At Olde Court
7900 Brookford Cir, Pikesville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,287
862 sqft
St. Charles at Olde Court Apartments is located at 7900 Brookford Circle Pikesville, MD and is managed by David S. Brown Enterprises, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe. St.
7 Units Available
Villas at 4607
4607 Old Court Rd, Pikesville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,277
1088 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Villas at 4607 in Pikesville. View photos, descriptions and more!
13 Units Available
The Courts of Avalon
9000 Iron Horse Ln, Pikesville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,874
1244 sqft
Situated along Highway 129 and close to Druid Ridge Cemetery. Luxury apartments with bathtub, hardwood floors and a full range of kitchen appliances. Residents have use of tennis court, pool and courtyard.
8 Units Available
Milford Station Apartments
19 Warren Park Dr, Pikesville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1043 sqft
Great Pikeswood location adjacent to Ralston with easy access to I-695 and the Milford Mill Metro Station. Spacious apartments feature private outdoor space and renovated kitchens.
15 Units Available
Milbrook Park Apartments
6808 Milbrook Park Dr, Pikesville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,061
1010 sqft
Offering close proximity to schools, downtown, and shopping, this development offers an expansive pool, new windows in each unit, walk-in closets, and ample storage space.
Cross Country
10 Units Available
Ingram Manor
7301 Park Heights Avenue, Pikesville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,634
1383 sqft
Ingram Manor Apartments is located at 7301 Park Heights Avenue Pikesville, MD and is managed by David S. Brown Enterprises, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
12 Units Available
Annen Woods
1 Harness Ct, Pikesville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1285 sqft
Nicely crafted apartment homes with granite countertops, brushed-nickel fixtures, and plush carpeting. 24-hour emergency maintenance available. Community includes a fenced-in dog park, tennis courts, and grilling area. By the Baltimore Beltway. Near Woodholme Golf Course.
5 Units Available
Overlook at Woodholme
9050 Iron Horse Ln, Pikesville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
1336 sqft
Modern full-service apartments in Pikesville, Maryland. Amenities include club room, business center and rooftop pool. Short drive to the I-795 or I-695, providing an easy commute to Baltimore.
1 Unit Available
1804 Snow Meadow Lane #103
1804 Snow Meadow Lane, Pikesville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
931 sqft
1804 Snow Meadow Lane #103 Available 08/01/20 Beautiful Large Two Bedroom Condo with Balcony and Pool - Welcome to the Rockland Run Condos. Enjoy this community offering many lovely amenities.
1 Unit Available
2927 KATEWOOD COURT
2927 Katewood Court, Pikesville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
964 sqft
Great two bedroom two full bath condo with newer flooring and Washer/Dryer in unit! Cold water, condo fee, and trash removal included in rent. Close to the Quarry Lake shops and restaurants, easy access to 695.
1 Unit Available
7021 TOBY DR #7021
7021 Toby Drive, Pikesville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
Bright and spacious 2 BR\2BA condo in great location near Mt. Washington. This exceptionally well-cared for unit is on the 2nd level of a 3-story building with private balconies and courtyard views. En suite off master bedroom. Walk in closets.
New North Roland Park - Poplar Hill
12 Units Available
The Falls at Roland Park Apartments
1190 W Northern Pkwy, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,493
1274 sqft
Located close to downtown Baltimore with easy access to shopping, dining and entertainment. Units have eat-in kitchens, open floor plans and walk-in closets. Community has a pool, fitness center and clubhouse.
Cheswolde
5 Units Available
Mt Washington
5801 Western Run Dr, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,159
850 sqft
Brick-faced residence in tree-lined community near Western Run Park. Apartments range from studio to three-bedroom, and include built-in bookshelves, walk-in closets and private patio or balcony. Pets allowed. On-site laundry facilities, as well as communal grills.
Cheswolde
6 Units Available
Fallstaff Manor
3014-K Romaric Ct, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,319
900 sqft
Pet-friendly community has swimming pool and on-site laundry. Units have air conditioning and well-appointed kitchens complete with dishwasher. Tenants enjoy internet access and 24-hour maintenance services.
Reisterstown Station
22 Units Available
Metro Pointe
6609 Eberle Dr, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$951
1075 sqft
Great location right near downtown and walking distance to shopping, dining and restaurants. Short walk to Metro station. Large apartments with walk-in closets and eat-in kitchens.
Cross Country
1 Unit Available
Greenbriar
7229 Park Heights Avenue, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1016 sqft
Conveniently located in the heart of Pikesville at 7229 Park Heights Avenue, The Greenbriar's garden style community offers a unique style of living in a beautiful community.
Cheswolde
6 Units Available
209 at Pickwick Apartments
3014 Fallstaff Rd, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,271
1154 sqft
Cats welcome in these one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments between Valley Stream and Fallstaff neighborhoods. Near RP Station - White Marsh public transit. Galley-style kitchens, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, playground and parking.
Mt. Washington
2 Units Available
Fox Glen
5902 Cross Country Blvd, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
850 sqft
Fox Glen Apartments is a smartly styled, up-to-date community, located on several landscaped acres, in a neighborhood with preserved trees and a stream running through.
Glen
8 Units Available
Fordleigh Apartments
4008 Fordleigh Rd, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$965
750 sqft
Fordleigh Apartments are located in Baltimore city just walking distance from local shops, and restaurants.
Glen
6 Units Available
Park Plaza East & West
4016 Fords Ln, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
930 sqft
Park Plaza Apartments is located in Baltimore city just walking distance from local shops, and restaurants.
Glen
2 Units Available
Gardens at Clark
3901 Clarks Lane, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
The Gardens at Clarks offers the ideal combination of a peaceful setting just two shorts blocks away from the convenience of Reisterstown Road.
15 Units Available
The Brittany Apartments
4 Deauville Ct, Lochearn, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,504
1260 sqft
Upmarket complex with a majestic entrance and expansive, tree-lined lawns. Elegant apartments feature French doors and a private patio/balcony. Located in the residential neighborhood of Pikesville, close to the Old Court Metro and I-695.
Cheswolde
15 Units Available
Falls Village
6222 Green Meadow Pkwy, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
702 sqft
Situated on landscaped grounds just minutes from downtown Baltimore. One- and two-bedroom apartments with well-appointed kitchens, large closets and spacious balconies or patios. Property offers on-site fitness and leisure facilities and a 24-hour maintenance service.
Glen
Contact for Availability
Fountainview
3638 Fords Ln, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1001 sqft
Located in the upper Park Heights area, the center of Pikesville, our garden style apartment communities are a few blocks away from The Plaza & Suburban Club golf course.
