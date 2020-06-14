/
1 bedroom apartments
141 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Pikesville, MD
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 14 at 06:06pm
7 Units Available
Villas at 4607
4607 Old Court Rd, Pikesville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,035
825 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Villas at 4607 in Pikesville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
13 Units Available
The Courts of Avalon
9000 Iron Horse Ln, Pikesville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,664
960 sqft
Situated along Highway 129 and close to Druid Ridge Cemetery. Luxury apartments with bathtub, hardwood floors and a full range of kitchen appliances. Residents have use of tennis court, pool and courtyard.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
52 Units Available
St. Charles At Olde Court
7900 Brookford Cir, Pikesville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,107
795 sqft
St. Charles at Olde Court Apartments is located at 7900 Brookford Circle Pikesville, MD and is managed by David S. Brown Enterprises, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe. St.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
10 Units Available
Volterra Apartments
1601 Hutzler Ln, Pikesville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,500
789 sqft
Volterra Apartments features an ideal blend of style, comfort, and convenience. Open-concept floor plans, granite countertops, and large windows are just a few of the fine details that make Volterra such an incredible place to live.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 07:04pm
5 Units Available
Overlook at Woodholme
9050 Iron Horse Ln, Pikesville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,690
1159 sqft
Modern full-service apartments in Pikesville, Maryland. Amenities include club room, business center and rooftop pool. Short drive to the I-795 or I-695, providing an easy commute to Baltimore.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated December 17 at 10:31am
$
12 Units Available
Annen Woods
1 Harness Ct, Pikesville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,250
1036 sqft
Nicely crafted apartment homes with granite countertops, brushed-nickel fixtures, and plush carpeting. 24-hour emergency maintenance available. Community includes a fenced-in dog park, tennis courts, and grilling area. By the Baltimore Beltway. Near Woodholme Golf Course.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 14 at 06:02pm
14 Units Available
Milbrook Park Apartments
6808 Milbrook Park Dr, Pikesville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,014
779 sqft
Offering close proximity to schools, downtown, and shopping, this development offers an expansive pool, new windows in each unit, walk-in closets, and ample storage space.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 06:45pm
8 Units Available
Milford Station Apartments
19 Warren Park Dr, Pikesville, MD
1 Bedroom
$985
730 sqft
Great Pikeswood location adjacent to Ralston with easy access to I-695 and the Milford Mill Metro Station. Spacious apartments feature private outdoor space and renovated kitchens.
1 of 30
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
1 Unit Available
130 SLADE AVE
130 Slade Avenue, Pikesville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,150
721 sqft
Beautiful Condo in doorman building in Pikesville. Laundry in hallway of building. Hardwood floors throughout. Central Air. Water included. Elevator access, entry involve no steps and wheelchair can get past door. Move-in ready.
1 of 26
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
1 Unit Available
2331 OLD COURT ROAD
2331 Old Court Road, Pikesville, MD
1 Bedroom
$2,100
749 sqft
Penthouse Paradise. Downsizing? New Start? Relocating? This is your answer! This fully furnished, renovated, penthouse condo will answer your dreams. All you have to do is move in.
Results within 1 mile of Pikesville
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 07:07pm
$
Cheswolde
5 Units Available
Mt Washington
5801 Western Run Dr, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$929
665 sqft
Brick-faced residence in tree-lined community near Western Run Park. Apartments range from studio to three-bedroom, and include built-in bookshelves, walk-in closets and private patio or balcony. Pets allowed. On-site laundry facilities, as well as communal grills.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
Fallstaff
1 Unit Available
Oxford House
6810 Park Heights Ave, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$945
700 sqft
Renovated 1 BD Near Pikesville - Located in a great neighborhood. This 1 bedroom apt has full-size appliances in galley kitchen. Central air and heat! Washer and dryer in unit. Elevator in building. Contact us to schedule a visit. (RLNE2200525)
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 14 at 06:31pm
Reisterstown Station
22 Units Available
Metro Pointe
6609 Eberle Dr, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$951
872 sqft
Great location right near downtown and walking distance to shopping, dining and restaurants. Short walk to Metro station. Large apartments with walk-in closets and eat-in kitchens.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
New North Roland Park - Poplar Hill
11 Units Available
The Falls at Roland Park Apartments
1190 W Northern Pkwy, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,125
925 sqft
Located close to downtown Baltimore with easy access to shopping, dining and entertainment. Units have eat-in kitchens, open floor plans and walk-in closets. Community has a pool, fitness center and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 14 at 06:28pm
$
Cheswolde
7 Units Available
209 at Pickwick Apartments
3014 Fallstaff Rd, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,048
950 sqft
Cats welcome in these one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments between Valley Stream and Fallstaff neighborhoods. Near RP Station - White Marsh public transit. Galley-style kitchens, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, playground and parking.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Cheswolde
15 Units Available
Falls Village
6222 Green Meadow Pkwy, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$995
549 sqft
Situated on landscaped grounds just minutes from downtown Baltimore. One- and two-bedroom apartments with well-appointed kitchens, large closets and spacious balconies or patios. Property offers on-site fitness and leisure facilities and a 24-hour maintenance service.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
15 Units Available
The Brittany Apartments
4 Deauville Ct, Lochearn, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,121
818 sqft
Upmarket complex with a majestic entrance and expansive, tree-lined lawns. Elegant apartments feature French doors and a private patio/balcony. Located in the residential neighborhood of Pikesville, close to the Old Court Metro and I-695.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Glen
8 Units Available
Fordleigh Apartments
4008 Fordleigh Rd, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$890
640 sqft
Fordleigh Apartments are located in Baltimore city just walking distance from local shops, and restaurants.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Glen
6 Units Available
Park Plaza East & West
4016 Fords Ln, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$930
710 sqft
Park Plaza Apartments is located in Baltimore city just walking distance from local shops, and restaurants.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
Glen
Contact for Availability
Fountainview
3638 Fords Ln, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$965
797 sqft
Located in the upper Park Heights area, the center of Pikesville, our garden style apartment communities are a few blocks away from The Plaza & Suburban Club golf course.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 10:20pm
Cheswolde
1 Unit Available
2709 Hanson Avenue
2709 Hanson Avenue, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$995
650 sqft
Unit type: Apartment; Number of bedrooms: 1; Number of bathrooms: 1; Square footage: 650; Parking: 2 Car Outdoor Parking; Monthly rent: $995.00; IMRID8310
Results within 5 miles of Pikesville
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 06:56pm
$
Reisterstown
9 Units Available
Richmar Owings Mills
13E Richmar Rd, Owings Mills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,149
586 sqft
Nearby Route 140 and I-795 provide easy access to all that Baltimore and Westminster have to offer. This is a pet-friendly community with an onsite pool, playground and individual storage units. Apartments have in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 06:55pm
$
12 Units Available
Brookstone
1 Duke of Windsor Ct, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$999
591 sqft
Lots of green spaces and trees; amenities include on-site laundry and 24-hour maintenance. Units have microwaves, dishwashers and ranges in the kitchen, as well as air conditioning and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
$
6 Units Available
Park Crescent
6535 Falkirk Rd, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$999
550 sqft
Calm, pet-friendly complex adjacent to Idlewylde Park. Boasts playground, on-site laundry and 24-hour maintenance. Extra storage and air conditioning in apartments. Minutes away from the Baltimore Beltway.
